High school hoops: West girls finish strong in fourth against China Spring

WEST — West’s girls basketball team showed a fierce finishing touch in taking down China Spring, 36-33, in nondistrict play on Tuesday at the West Gym.
The Lady Trojans (8-4) trailed 23-20 after three grueling quarters, and were down 32-29 with roughly two minutes to go. But Madison Runyan knocked down the tying basket while drawing a foul shortly thereafter, and then sank the free throw to put West up for good.
Runyan scored 13 points to lead West.
China Spring (5-8), a 4A regional tournament team a season ago, opened with a 13-point first quarter, but scored just 10 points over the next two periods. Lauryn Haferkamp topped the Lady Cougars with nine points.
No. 4 Bishop Lynch 61, No. 9 La Vega 48
Bishop Lynch, the third-ranked team in TAPPS Class 6A, outshot UIL’s ninth-ranked 4A team La Vega in a win over the Lady Pirates.
La Vega (13-3) trailed only 30-27 at the half, but the Friars (6-2) began to push away down the stretch, getting a lot of easy looks at the basket. The loss by the Lady Pirates snapped an eight-game winning streak.
They’ll look to bounce back on Friday at Troy (6-5), which features last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year in Graycee Mosley, who is putting up 23.9 points and 19.7 rebounds thus far on the season.
Waco High 56, Mesquite 52 (OT)
MESQUITE — The Lady Lions pulled out a tight overtime win over the Skeeters behind a balanced scoring attack.
Eight different Waco High players inked the scorebook and three cracked double digits. Asharah Thibodeaux paced the Lady Lions (4-11) with 13 points, while Ra’nia Carpenter had 12 points and Ivory Scott chipped in 11.
The teams were tied at 46 after regulation, but Waco High put up 10 points in the overtime period to snag the nice road win.
Zoe Brown scored 20 for Mesquite to lead all scorers in the losing effort.
No. 5 Fairfield 89, Groesbeck 21
FAIRFIELD — Fifth-ranked Fairfield opened up District 20-3A play with a overwhelming beatdown of the rival Lady Goats.
Fairfield (9-1, 1-0), which won state in 2020 before falling in the state final last spring, scored a season-high point total in the humbling of Groesbeck (1-7, 0-1). The Lady Eagles’ only loss was a 51-47 defeat to 4A’s ninth-ranked La Vega on Nov. 20.
Varsity Boys No. 4 Harker Heights 59, Midway 45
HARKER HEIGHTS — The up-and-coming Midway Panthers have picked up some key wins here in the early portion of the basketball season, but they couldn’t hand the fourth-ranked Knights their first loss. Harker Heights led by just five at halftime, but widened the gap with some tough second-half defense.
Harker Heights (11-0) limited the Panthers to just 20 points after halftime. Midway fell to 10-5 with the defeat.
Del Valle 59, Waco High 36
The Cardinals limited the Lions to a season-low scoring output in picking up the win at the Waco High Gym.
Jay Robinson entered the night as Waco High’s fourth-leading scorer on the season, averaging 5.9 points per game, but he led the Lions on this night with 10.
Waco High next plays Forney and Dallas Carter at the Forney ISD Winter Classic on Thursday.
Belton 57, Pflugerville 55
BELTON — T.J. Johnson came through in the clutch.
The 6-foot-6 senior forward, a reigning Super Centex star, knocked down two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to send Belton to its 10th straight victory. The Tigers opened the year with a 53-48 loss to Fort Worth Chisolm Trail, but haven’t lost since.
T.J. Johnson finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (10-1), while sophomore guard Trap Johnson added 14 points, four assists and four steals.
Cameron Yoe 88, Rosebud-Lott 72
CAMERON — The prolific Yoemen ran past the visiting Cougars at Yoe Gymnasium for their sixth consecutive victory.