High school hoops: West girls finish strong in fourth against China Spring

WEST — West’s girls basketball team showed a fierce finishing touch in taking down China Spring, 36-33, in nondistrict play on Tuesday at the West Gym.

The Lady Trojans (8-4) trailed 23-20 after three grueling quarters, and were down 32-29 with roughly two minutes to go. But Madison Runyan knocked down the tying basket while drawing a foul shortly thereafter, and then sank the free throw to put West up for good.

Runyan scored 13 points to lead West.

China Spring (5-8), a 4A regional tournament team a season ago, opened with a 13-point first quarter, but scored just 10 points over the next two periods. Lauryn Haferkamp topped the Lady Cougars with nine points.

No. 4 Bishop Lynch 61, No. 9 La Vega 48

Bishop Lynch, the third-ranked team in TAPPS Class 6A, outshot UIL’s ninth-ranked 4A team La Vega in a win over the Lady Pirates.

La Vega (13-3) trailed only 30-27 at the half, but the Friars (6-2) began to push away down the stretch, getting a lot of easy looks at the basket. The loss by the Lady Pirates snapped an eight-game winning streak.