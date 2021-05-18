High school notebook: Abbott's Crawford, Hubbard's Grimm friendliest of 'enemies'

“I give them such respect,” Grimm said of the Abbott team. “We’ve talked about it a bunch, they just find a way to win. Whether it’s Game 3, tie ball game, they find a way to win. … I’ve been preaching to my guys this week that they’re not going to quit, because they hate to lose.”

Grimm and Crawford got their families together for a dinner on Sunday night. They fellowshipped and laughed, and of course took care of a few little baseball-related nuggets too, like setting up the umpire crew for the series.

Both guys want to win. They’re competitors, after all. And they admit that the winner may lord it over the other guy for a while.

But they’re not exactly going to stop talking to each other.

“We’ve talked about it, let’s just enjoy the moment of both being there,” Hubbard’s Grimm said. “Of course there’ll be a little bit of bragging rights, but you’re going to get that when you have two ball coaches who are also two friends.”

Abbott’s Crawford said he’ll try like heck to beat his buddy this week. But the friendship will remain regardless.