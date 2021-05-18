High school notebook: Abbott's Crawford, Hubbard's Grimm friendliest of 'enemies'

Even as their baseball teams prepare to go up against one another in the biggest series of the season, Abbott head coach Kyle Crawford and Hubbard head coach Jordan Grimm haven’t stopped their daily phone calls or texts with one another.
Heck, they even had dinner together on Sunday night. It’s not exactly fraternizing with the enemy, because Grimm and Crawford will never be true enemies.
“Heck, I’ve known Jordan almost my whole life,” said Abbott’s Crawford, “going back to our tee-ball days. I started playing in West — back then, we didn’t have Abbott-specific youth organizations, so I did everything in West — and we played against each other in tee ball all the way up into kid pitch.”
Suffice it to say Grimm and Crawford have been good friends for a long time. Their friendship won’t fade just because their teams are grappling this week, as Jordan’s fourth-ranked Jaguars (21-9) will tangle with Kyle’s sixth-ranked Panthers (16-8) in a three-game Class 1A regional semifinal series starting Thursday at West.
Grimm and Crawford weren’t always opponents. Once they were teammates, on an 11-man pee wee football team back when they were elementary students. They remained tight all the way through school — both graduated high school in 2009, Grimm from West and Crawford from nearby Abbott. That connection didn’t disappear over the years, as they also stayed in touch in college. Grimm attended Stephen F. Austin and Crawford went to Texas A&M, and they both fondly remember trips from Nacogdoches to College Station (or vice versa) to hang out and fish together.
Now that they’re both leading successful Hill County baseball squads, they talk as much as ever. In fact, they sort of predicted this upcoming matchup.
“We talked about it last June, the possibility of playing in the (regional) semis,” said Grimm, whose Jaguars dropped from 2A to 1A in the most recent UIL realignment. “Of course, we talked about having it at West. That’s only 10 miles from Abbott, 15 miles from us in Hubbard. We should have a huge crowd, and it’ll just be a great Hill County matchup with two good teams getting after it.”
Hubbard has benefited from the guidance of six savvy seniors who were part of the Jaguars’ area-round team in 2A in 2019. Those veteran players stepped up and demonstrated leadership far beyond their years following a 9-7 loss to Wortham on April 6 that dropped Hubbard to 12-9 on the season.
“They came to me and said, ‘Coach, we’re better than this. We need to practice tougher,’” Grimm said. “They understood we had a chance to have something pretty special here.”
What high school kid asks for harder practices? And yet those Hubbard boys envisioned the big picture. They got to work immediately, and it’s made a difference, as the Jaguars have won 11 straight games since that Wortham loss, including four playoff games by a combined score of 50-5.
As for Abbott, the Panthers have constructed a nice baseball tradition under Crawford. They reached the Class 1A state tournament in both 2017 and ’18, ending the season with a championship dogpile in that initial trip.
“I give them such respect,” Grimm said of the Abbott team. “We’ve talked about it a bunch, they just find a way to win. Whether it’s Game 3, tie ball game, they find a way to win. … I’ve been preaching to my guys this week that they’re not going to quit, because they hate to lose.”
Grimm and Crawford got their families together for a dinner on Sunday night. They fellowshipped and laughed, and of course took care of a few little baseball-related nuggets too, like setting up the umpire crew for the series.
Both guys want to win. They’re competitors, after all. And they admit that the winner may lord it over the other guy for a while.
But they’re not exactly going to stop talking to each other.
“We’ve talked about it, let’s just enjoy the moment of both being there,” Hubbard’s Grimm said. “Of course there’ll be a little bit of bragging rights, but you’re going to get that when you have two ball coaches who are also two friends.”
Abbott’s Crawford said he’ll try like heck to beat his buddy this week. But the friendship will remain regardless.
“Anytime you’re playing a buddy, there’s going to be some personal bragging rights or pride on the line,” Crawford said. “It won’t change our relationship either way it goes. Hopefully my team can take care of business and have another shot at Round Rock, but at the end of the day this is a guy I’ve competed with and against in the past, and our families will still be close and we’re going to still stay friends. In some ways, there’s not a loser in this position.”
China Spring ISD brings back Gregory as AD
An old Cougar is coming home.
China Spring ISD approved the hiring of Josh Gregory as its new athletic director at a board meeting Monday night. Gregory spent the past five years at Cedar Ridge High School near Austin, where he served as offensive coordinator for the Raiders’ football team. However, before that Gregory worked 14 years as a coach at China Spring, so he’s plenty familiar with the school district.
China Spring separated the AD and head football coach positions in 2018, when Mark Bell decided to step away from the sidelines to focus solely on his AD duties. His son Brian ascended to the football coach job, where he’ll remain, as Brian has a 20-17 record in three seasons and was Super Centex Coach of the Year in 2020. Mark Bell announced his retirement from China Spring ISD earlier this year.
La Vega to celebrate track state title
La Vega ISD will hold a celebration for its 2021 state championship boys’ track and field team on Thursday.
Weather permitting, La Vega plans to hold a parade down Bellmead Drive starting at 6 p.m., followed by an awards program in the high school auditorium for the state champion Pirates as well as the Lady Pirates team. If the parade is rained out, the school district plans to hold the awards program at 6.
For the La Vega boys, this year’s Class 4A team title was actually the program’s second straight. The Pirates also won in 2019 and didn’t get a chance to defend that title in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Connally hosting qualifier for TBC state tourney
High school basketball in May? Hey, why not?
Connally will host a qualifying tournament on Saturday for the Texas Basketball Championships. The TBC is a summer state tournament not affiliated with the UIL that is modeled after football’s 7-on-7 competition, allowing high school athletes to stay active and keep competing during those offseason months.
“It’s actually been around a while, but this is just the second time we’ve done it,” said Connally boys’ basketball coach Quinton Snell. “We’ve got a lot of athletes involved in multiple sports, and it’s all about giving them an opportunity to play.”
Connally will welcome five other teams in for Saturday’s qualifier: Mart, Salado and Franklin along with district rivals La Vega and China Spring. All six teams made the playoffs during the 2020-21 season. The action will tip off at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the final game slated for 5 p.m.
The TBC state tournament will be June 18-20 in Grapevine.
Super Centex nominations rolling in
Central Texas softball and baseball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex teams.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, classifications, statistics, and any pertinent award or honors they may have won. They can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com or Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Nominations are also being accepted from all Central Texas sports coaches and athletic directors for the 2020-21 Super Centex All-Academic Team. To be eligible, a nominee must have been a varsity athlete and had a grade point average of 90 or above.
Please include the athlete’s sports achievements and awards, their academic achievements, their community service endeavors and their GPA on a 100-point scale. Nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at the above email address.