High school notebook: After 31 years and four state titles, Mart's Hoffman calls it a career

Hoffman coached a variety of different sports at Robinson and eventually worked his way up to become a varsity assistant. At different times, he served as the Rockets’ special teams coordinator, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. All told, he spent 13 years in Robinson.

Hoffman spent a year at Connally, three at Crockett, a year at Coppell and another at Gainesville before making his way back to Central Texas. He joined Rusty Nail’s staff at Mart in 2009, and helped the Panthers win a state title just a season later.

He’s not entirely sure what retirement might bring, though he’s looking forward to more family time. Hoffman said he hopes to hit some other big games in Central Texas on Friday nights. He acknowledged that “I might hate it,” when it comes to retirement, and didn’t completely rule out a return to coaching if that happens.

But at the same time, he’s really looking forward to shedding the rigors of an every-day schedule and kicking back a little.