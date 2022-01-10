High school notebook: After 31 years and four state titles, Mart's Hoffman calls it a career

Four years ago, Kevin Hoffman’s wife Jerry retired after three-plus decades of coaching basketball that included more than 600 wins. On Monday, Kevin announced that he’s ready to join Jerry on the couch.
Hoffman has decided to hang up his coaching whistle after 31 years, including the last 13 at Mart, where he won four state championships – three as a head coach and another as an assistant.
“I ain’t get any younger, 31 years coaching,” Hoffman said. “Coached a lot of good places, coached under a lot of great head coaches, mentors, peers. It’s just one of those things that I’ve been thinking about. When I started coaching, I was 25 years old and I thought if I could make it in this business 30 years, that would be a good career. It’s been 31 years, and I’ve been very fortunate. It’s time to turn the page and see what the next chapter of my life brings.”
Hoffman compiled a sterling 91-11 record in seven years as Mart’s head coach. He directed the Panthers to three consecutive Class 2A state championships from 2017-19. Mart reached the state final again in 2020, and went 14-1 in the 2021 season, losing to Falls City in the state semifinal round.
Hoffman won Super Centex Coach of the Year honors in both 2017 and 2019, as well as being named the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Coach of the Decade for 2010-19.
But for all the victories and accolades, Hoffman said that the people he met, the students he coached, resonate much deeper.
“The championships, the kids that won those championships and the coaches that did the most work to win the championships, they deserve all the credit,” Hoffman said. “I was just here to be the figurehead of the whole thing. More than anything else, it’s the relationships that I built not just here at Mart, but over my 31 years. … I’ll have those memories and those relationships forever. More than wins and losses, it’s the people that I’ve encountered, the friends I’ve made.”
Hoffman informed Mart superintendent Betsy Burnett and the Panther players of his decision on Monday. He plans to work in his role as athletic director through the end of his current contract, which expires June 30.
A 1984 graduate of Robinson High School, Hoffman attended Lamar University before returning back home to Robinson in 1991. He reached out to his old Rockets head coach Nathan Barrier to inquire about any openings, and ended up latching on as a junior high teacher and coach.
“I just asked him, where do I sign? I didn’t even ask him how much, what the position was. If he had a position for me, I was going to take it,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman coached a variety of different sports at Robinson and eventually worked his way up to become a varsity assistant. At different times, he served as the Rockets’ special teams coordinator, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. All told, he spent 13 years in Robinson.
Hoffman spent a year at Connally, three at Crockett, a year at Coppell and another at Gainesville before making his way back to Central Texas. He joined Rusty Nail’s staff at Mart in 2009, and helped the Panthers win a state title just a season later.
He’s not entirely sure what retirement might bring, though he’s looking forward to more family time. Hoffman said he hopes to hit some other big games in Central Texas on Friday nights. He acknowledged that “I might hate it,” when it comes to retirement, and didn’t completely rule out a return to coaching if that happens.
But at the same time, he’s really looking forward to shedding the rigors of an every-day schedule and kicking back a little.
“This place, Mart, has been good to me and the family,” Hoffman said. “This is a really good place, and I’ve spent more years here than anywhere else in my coaching career. I told the people here that I was not leaving here to seek out another job. I want to take a step back from education and coaching and teaching, and just not to be on a schedule. Just spend time with my wife and my brother and sister and my family. Just kind of kick back and chill out, I guess.”
Mart ISD will be required to post the job for at least 10 days before filling the position, per the Texas Education Code.
Gatesville on verge of hiring coach
The Gatesville ISD school board will meet Tuesday to discuss and potentially approve a lone finalist for the Hornets’ vacant head football coaching job, Gatesville athletic director Rickey Phillips confirmed on Monday.
Luke Howard stepped down as coach in December following three seasons and a 15-17 overall record. Howard said he wanted to spend more time with family. Gatesville finished 8-3 in the 2021 season and earned its second straight playoff berth.
Victory Bowl coaching staffs in place
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced its coaching staffs for this summer’s Super Centex Victory Bowl games on Sunday.
McGregor’s Mike Shields will lead the Red team for the 13th annual Victory Bowl football game, while Fairfield’s John Bachtel will head up the Blue team. Bachtel will be assisted by Salado’s Alan Haire, Marlin’s Ruben Torres, Corsicana’s Hal Wasson and Mildred’s Duke Dalton. Shields’ assistants are Belton’s Brett Sniffin, Bynum’s Casey Morgan, Bruceville-Eddy’s Jeff Nuner and Frost’s Randy Walton.
The Heart of Texas FCA didn’t designate head coaches for the other sports, but rather named two to three-person coaching staffs. Connally’s Quinton Snell and Lorena’s Matt Jackson, whose teams met in a nondistrict game in mid-December, will join forces to lead the Blue team in the inaugural boys’ basketball all-star game. They’ll be opposed by Moody’s Marty Garcia and China Spring’s Phillip McCaslin on the Red team. The girls’ basketball coaches are Fairfield’s Sally Whitaker and Salado’s Diane Konarik (Blue) and Temple’s Rashonta LeBlanc and West’s Kevin Zuehlke (Red).
The softball coaching staffs are comprised of Fairfield’s Josh Stephenson, Florence’s Michelle Rogers and Blooming Grove’s Johanna Smith (Blue) along with Bruceville-Eddy’s Ashley Smith, Belton’s Rachel Reekstin and Clifton’s Sam Ledlow.
Robinson’s Chris Clemons, Fairfield’s Bill Crawford and University’s Justin Sepeda will coach the Blue baseball squad, while the Red team will be led by Shoemaker’s Adam Froeschl, Central Texas Christian’s David Richardson and China Spring’s Jesse Lopez.
Cameron Yoe’s Maria Gonzales and Holland’s Margie Burton will serve as the coaches for the Blue volleyball team, while Harker Heights’ Alina Wilder and Hillsboro’s Brandi Cook are the Red coaches.