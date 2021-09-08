High school notebook: Area cross country runners going back to HOT track

Within Central Texas cross country circles, the Hewitt Kiwanis Club Midway Cross Country Invitational is like the Daytona 500.
For decades, the annual event at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex has been a big race at the start of the season on a fast track.
“Every kid likes running here,” Midway coach Ronny Boles said. “It’s flat, it’s good quality grass and their times will be really good.”
Midway’s home meet will return to the HOT Soccer fields on Thursday morning after a year away due to COVID-19 precautions. Because the soccer complex is run by the City of Waco, it was subject to a public gathering ban in 2020. So Midway hosted the Hewitt Kiwanis meet at the future site of Park Hill Elementary off of Ritchie Road in Hewitt last fall.
Boles said it was kind of a fun change of pace, but he’s glad to be back at the HOT Soccer Complex. Midway and the Kiwanis Club will host 34 schools from Classes 1A through 6A with varsity races starting at 9:15 on Thursday morning.
Along with the flat terrain of the soccer fields, the cross country runners will be able to take advantage of running in the shade in the woods at the back of the course.
“They like the woods too,” Boles said. “They say what goes on in the woods stays in the woods.”
Boles ought to know. He’s been overseeing the meet since he took over as Midway’s cross country coach in 1996. His predecessor, Panthers coach Bill Farmer, started the meet in 1989 and it has become an early season staple.
These days, many of the current coaches, like College Station’s Rodney Wellman, know the course well because they ran it when they were in high school.
Boles estimated that there will be about 800 runners taking the course on Thursday between the junior varsity and varsity races. The event has had winners from all levels of schools over the years. And it provides more than just glory for the overall champions.
“We’re giving 40 medals,” Boles said. “Every runner will have somebody to compete with.”
Cougar freshman took big swings
China Spring freshman Dean Hannah was back at school this week, preparing for another Thursday night game for the Cougars freshman football team.
He missed last week with an excused absence from the China Spring football coaches. The 14-year-old Hannah was one of an elite few baseball players his age picked to compete in the USA Baseball Under-15 Trials.
Hannah went 7 for 11 with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly in five games at the trials at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. He was one of just six 14-year-olds invited to participate in the event.
China Spring baseball coach Jesse Lopez said Hannah made the transition back to the normal routine of the school year this week. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound freshman plays linebacker, tight end and running back on the Cougars freshman team. He also plans to play basketball in the winter before joining Lopez’s squad on the diamond in the spring.
Lopez figures to have a talented team with a lineup card full of returners along with Hannah and new addition Cage McCloud.
Waco High vs. Killeen
The Waco High Lions and Killeen Kangaroos will renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Waco High and Killeen have met on the football field in most years going back to Waco ISD’s consolidation of Jefferson-Moore, Richfield and the old Waco High in 1986, including four straight seasons from 2016-2019. However, the truncated 6A schedule a year ago due to COVID-19 protocols kept the Lions and Kangaroos from playing each other.
When last they met, Killeen handed Waco High a 37-7 defeat in the final week of the regular season in 2019, which was the finale for both as neither team made the playoffs.
This time around, Waco High (0-2) is looking for its first win under new coach Linden Heldt. Killeen (1-1) comes to town riding the momentum of a 22-17 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson last week. Kangaroos running back Emory Arthur ran 52 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Killeen finished off a rally that evened its record.
Hutto defeated the Lions, 27-14, in the annual Derrick Johnson Classic last week.
Midway hoops center chooses Cowboys
Midway senior Caden Powell announced his commitment to play college basketball at Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon.
Powell, a 6-foot-10 center, is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He has offers from seven NCAA Division I programs, including Wyoming, North Texas, Hofstra, UT Rio Grand Valley, Princeton, Drexel and UNC Wilmington.
As a junior, Powell earned first-team Super Centex honors as he scored 12.8 points and grabbed 9.4 rebounds per game.
Wyoming finished eighth in the Mountain West last season with a 14-11 record. The Cowboys last made the NCAA Tournament in 2015.
Statewide honors at Live Oak, Frost
Central Texans garnered a pair of state awards this week as Frost running back John Hendricks was the Ford Built Ford Tough 2A Player of the Week and Live Oak coach Brice Helton was the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Private Schools Coach of the Week.
Hendricks rushed for 358 yards and scored seven touchdowns to lift the Polar Bears to their first win of the season, a 50-42 triumph over Meridian.
Helton guided Live Oak to a 52-0 dismantling of UIL six-man power Blum.
Week 2 poll winners
Axtell's Cameron Campos and West's Brandon Vanek were the leading vote getters in the Week 2 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls.
Campos passed for 145 yards and 3 TDs in the Longhorns' 36-28 win over Bremond. He received 751 votes to edge out Frost's Hendricks in the offensive category.
Vanek, who had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in West's win over Tyler Grace Community, was the defensive player of the week with 72 votes.
Fans can vote in the player of the week polls each week at WacoTrib.com.