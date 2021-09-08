High school notebook: Area cross country runners going back to HOT track

Boles ought to know. He’s been overseeing the meet since he took over as Midway’s cross country coach in 1996. His predecessor, Panthers coach Bill Farmer, started the meet in 1989 and it has become an early season staple.

These days, many of the current coaches, like College Station’s Rodney Wellman, know the course well because they ran it when they were in high school.

Boles estimated that there will be about 800 runners taking the course on Thursday between the junior varsity and varsity races. The event has had winners from all levels of schools over the years. And it provides more than just glory for the overall champions.

“We’re giving 40 medals,” Boles said. “Every runner will have somebody to compete with.”

Cougar freshman took big swings

China Spring freshman Dean Hannah was back at school this week, preparing for another Thursday night game for the Cougars freshman football team.

He missed last week with an excused absence from the China Spring football coaches. The 14-year-old Hannah was one of an elite few baseball players his age picked to compete in the USA Baseball Under-15 Trials.