High school notebook: Area girls hoops teams seek to decipher winning playoff code

Every high school basketball team in the state wants to get whistled for River Walking, in the sense that they all want to end up in San Antonio.
The Alamo City, of course, is the site of the UIL state championship games. (Usually, it also hosts the state semifinals, but this year that round will be played at neutral sites.)
The prevailing question is this: What’s it going to take to get there?
It’s a fairly straightforward query that generates an array of answers, none of them wrong. Put it this way: It’s complicated and challenging enough to get to state in a normal year, much less a season full of COVID-19 restraints and protocols.
The UIL girls hoops playoffs will tip off Thursday. In any season, winning two, three, four games necessitates a team avoiding a costly injury to a key rotation player. In 2021, it also helps if they don’t catch the virus — or if anyone else they know doesn’t catch it.
“The luck part is definitely a big factor this year because you’ve got to make sure you try your best to make sure your kids are healthy,” said Fairfield’s Sally Whitaker, whose Lady Eagles know something about what it takes to win state, as last year’s 4A champions. “Then you’ve got to also avoid injury. You’ve got to hope your kids parents stay healthy, because then (the players) get quarantined. So there’s a lot of levels to it. You just kind of hope for the best. Nobody wants to see the school nurse this year.”
That’s job one — getting to the court with a roster full of functional players.
“Obviously staying healthy right now is one big deal,” Lorena girls coach Rodney Gee said. “We’ve got to stay healthy physically and not get any kind of sickness going on at the same time. That’s a big deal. We’ve got to catch a break by staying healthy.”
The teams that make it to San Antonio are generally among the best-coached and most-talented teams in the state. So, you’ve got to be good to get there.
You’ve also got to be lucky.
“I don’t think there’s any question that somewhere down the line the ball has got to bounce the right way for you,” Lorena’s Gee said. “Hopefully you create your own breaks a little bit, but the ball has to bounce the right way sometimes. We were fortunate enough to get down there, it’s been 10 years now that we got down there. I can point back to a couple of different times during that run that the ball really just bounced to us and we hit a shot where we were able to do it
"I can also remember times where the ball didn’t bounce our way and we got beat. Those breaks are big, especially in making a run.”
In an attempt to limit exposure to COVID, the UIL disposed of early-season tournaments for the 2020-21 season. That changed things in a distinct way, as such events help introduce teams to a variety of different schemes and styles of play over the course of a few days.
Coaches of teams with legitimate state aspirations tried to adjust accordingly, by beefing up the quality of their nondistrict schedules. It also helps if your district is loaded with high-level competition, because that basically serves as the playoff movie trailer.
“I think kids out of 18-4A carry a lot of confidence into the playoffs. They’re battle-tested every night,” said China Spring coach Kristi Mize, whose Lady Cougars closed the season with nine district wins to claim the 18-4A title. “We don’t have (off) nights. And even if that team is down that year, they’re going to play that night. I do think we have an advantage there with our district.”
The start of the playoffs can act as a natural reset button for teams in need of an adrenaline jolt. Mize said that she also tries to keep introducing new concepts, drills and plays even into the postseason. The season is long, she said, and it can feel like a grind when you’re practicing or days when other students are taking advantage of a holiday or snow day. As such, teams with fresh minds can often do some damage come playoff time.
“I just think trying to keep that intensity and that newness is one of the big things,” Mize said. “Really, your personality is already who you are, whether you’re going to man or zone. The hardest part for me is just the creative part, trying to keep it new. ‘I’m a senior, I’ve been doing this forever. Coach, give me something.’ I think that’s one of the things.”
Fundraisers in place for ex-Connally coach
Former Connally girls basketball coach Taylor Sims continues to undergo treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma, an aggressive form of live cancer. It’s taken a toll on Sims and his family, including financially, but fortunately several friends are stepping up to help.
A new Go Fund Me account has been set up to raise funds to help toward Sims’ medical expenses. Organizers are hoping to bring in $20,000. The link is https://gofund.me/b9c24cf4.
According to Marissa Barganier, a high school classmate of Sims, a meal train has also been set up to provide meals for the Sims family. That can be found at https://mealtrain.com/qm4mml.
Sims came to Connally from Teague in 2013 and coached the Lady Cadets through the 2020 season. He led them to several record-setting seasons, and won Super Centex Coach of the Year honors in 2015 after guiding Connally to its first playoff berth in 13 years.
Trio of Crawford, Blum volleyball named all-state
Central Texas was again well-represented with a host of all-state volleyball players.
The Texas Sports Writers Association has released its all-state teams for the 2020 season, and a trio of players from Class 2A state finalist Crawford gained first-team recognition. They were setter Lexi Moody, outsider hitter Katie Warden and middle blocker Taylor Westerfeld.
Blum, another familiar state tournament team, also placed three players among the first-team all-state list in Class 1A. Outside hitter Emma Jones, libero Kayden Arrington and middle blocker Addison Willingham earned those honors for the Lady Bobcats. If you’ve heard the rumor, freshman setter Ruby Rumohr is pretty talented, too, and she nabbed second-team all-state honors.
In Class 3A, Troy’s Graycee Mosley and Groesbeck’s Brandi Connally both were selected second-team all-state. In 4A, China Spring’s Kadyne Emmot also was voted as a second-team all-state star, while teammate Dylan Birkes made the third team.
Victory Bowl athletes to be revealed Sunday
The newest crop of Super Centex Victory Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday.
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes holds all-star games in football, volleyball, baseball and softball each summer. The athletes for those games, along with the cheerleaders, will be revealed at a press conference at Highland Baptist Church’s Life Center at 3 p.m. Sunday. The participants are selected from more than 100 high schools spanning 12 Central Texas counties.
Whitney’s Mark Byrd and Holland’s Brad Talbert were named the head coaches for the 13th annual Victory Bowl football game last month.