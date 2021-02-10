High school notebook: Area girls hoops teams seek to decipher winning playoff code

That’s job one — getting to the court with a roster full of functional players.

“Obviously staying healthy right now is one big deal,” Lorena girls coach Rodney Gee said. “We’ve got to stay healthy physically and not get any kind of sickness going on at the same time. That’s a big deal. We’ve got to catch a break by staying healthy.”

The teams that make it to San Antonio are generally among the best-coached and most-talented teams in the state. So, you’ve got to be good to get there.

You’ve also got to be lucky.

“I don’t think there’s any question that somewhere down the line the ball has got to bounce the right way for you,” Lorena’s Gee said. “Hopefully you create your own breaks a little bit, but the ball has to bounce the right way sometimes. We were fortunate enough to get down there, it’s been 10 years now that we got down there. I can point back to a couple of different times during that run that the ball really just bounced to us and we hit a shot where we were able to do it

"I can also remember times where the ball didn’t bounce our way and we got beat. Those breaks are big, especially in making a run.”