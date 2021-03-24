High school notebook: Area soccer teams place sunny side-up order for playoffs

Much of the high school soccer season plays out in a calamity, weather-wise.
So when the first day of spring arrives — birds chirping, flowers blooming, all that jazz — it’s greeted with great enthusiasm by the players and coaches. Not just because the sun is shining and the temperatures are more tolerable, because it also signals the oncoming of the playoffs.
Thursday will mark the opening day for the UIL’s state soccer playoffs, and several area teams couldn’t have a much sunnier disposition about the schedule ahead.
“The spring season is definitely the nicest weather we face during the soccer season. It’s the best time of the year,” said Robinson’s Cain Quiroz, chuckling. “What’s that analogy they use in baseball? You want to be playing in October in baseball. Well, in high school soccer, playing in April is a very good thing, and we’re definitely excited about it and enjoying the sunny weather.”
Such optimism is amplified by the fact that the state’s soccer teams never had the chance to finish their 2020 seasons, due to COVID-19’s arrival. Then this season they also had to endure a historic winter storm that sidelined them from playing or practicing for more than a week in most cases.
So, when you’ve navigated a global pandemic and “snowmageddon,” a stingy goalie or a lightning-quick striker shouldn’t faze you too much.
“Just the blessing of being able to go forward and finish a season is a strong motivator for them,” said Lorena girls coach Noah Rolf, following a recent win.
Rolf’s Lorena team appears as poised as a Central Texas team to make a hard-charging run through the playoffs. The Lady Leopards are unbeaten on the season entering their Class 4A bi-district match against Burnet on Friday, and they’ve made a habit out of venturing deep into the postseason in recent seasons. Under former head coach Ann Burnside, Lorena reached the regional final in both 2018 and 2019, losing to Lumberton in overtime two years ago to finish just one goal shy of state.
Belton’s boys and girls also have the makings of a tough out in the Class 6A playoffs, as the Tigers and Lady Tigers combined for just three losses in 38 regular-season matches. In Class 4A, La Vega’s boys won district and boast ample net-tickling potential.
But, as they say, in the playoffs anything can happen. Robinson’s Qurioz, who coaches both the playoff-bound girls and boys teams for the Rockets, said that sheer effort can cover a multitude of sins on the pitch. Basically, you might be able to hustle your way to a win on a night when the passes are not perfectly precise.
However it plays out, they’re all just happy to have a chance to play, period.
“It feels good to be coming to the end of the season, and it’s finally coming to an end the right way,” Quiroz said. “We had last year’s halt and the ice storm this year, but now we finally get to move on to the playoffs, and it’s nice.”
Vanguard tennis racks up more titles
Vanguard has a pretty good thing going in tennis.
Inside the Vanguard gym hangs dozens of banners celebrating past athletic achievements by the school’s athletic teams. Looks like the Vikings better carve out some more wall space.
Vanguard’s boys tennis team dominated to win district, while the girls tied for second and “fought with such heart,” said head coach Greta Knoll.
Karch Knoll won the boys singles title, defeating teammate Aldo Ibarra in the final. Vanguard’s doubles teams of James Merchant and Zach Henry along with Ethan March and Hyrum Blackwelder shared the district championship in boys doubles, due to the arrival of rain that canceled the title match.
That was the same story in girls doubles, as Vanguard’s duo of Avery Haynes and Courtney Wiethorn were slated to face classmates McKenna Lowrey and KK Horner in the girls final before the rain washed out that match.
In girls singles, Vanguard’s Karissa Kuhl lost only one match and closed her run with an 8-2 win, tying for fifth.
Vanguard will look to add even more hardware at the TAPPS state championships April 8-9 in Waco. The Vikings are coming off a successful fall in which they won the first-ever TAPPS team tennis title, defeating squads from Classes 3A, 4A and 5A.
Premier pitching performances dot Centex diamonds
We want a pitcher, not a belly itcher.
Not a problem in Central Texas, where quality arms abound.
Whitney’s Nate Callaway unearthed a sparkling gem from the mound in a 1-0 shutout win over district rival West on Tuesday night. Callaway went the distance in a three-hitter, striking out 15 batters while walking only one. The Wildcats improved to 12-6 overall and 2-1 in District 17-3A with the win.
Midway’s Hayden Stapleton similarly positioned his team in prime winning position on Tuesday. The junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout in a 16-0 win over DeSoto, as Midway upped its District 11-6A record to 2-1, just a game behind co-leaders Mansfield and Duncanville.
China Spring continues to get primo pitching as well. On Tuesday, Tristyn Pechacek went the distance, throwing a three-hitter in a 4-0 shutout of Llano. Pechacek struck out eight batters and walked only one. The Cougars are 12-3-2 on the year and ranked sixth in Class 4A in the TxHighSchoolBaseball.com state poll.