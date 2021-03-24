High school notebook: Area soccer teams place sunny side-up order for playoffs

“Just the blessing of being able to go forward and finish a season is a strong motivator for them,” said Lorena girls coach Noah Rolf, following a recent win.

Rolf’s Lorena team appears as poised as a Central Texas team to make a hard-charging run through the playoffs. The Lady Leopards are unbeaten on the season entering their Class 4A bi-district match against Burnet on Friday, and they’ve made a habit out of venturing deep into the postseason in recent seasons. Under former head coach Ann Burnside, Lorena reached the regional final in both 2018 and 2019, losing to Lumberton in overtime two years ago to finish just one goal shy of state.

Belton’s boys and girls also have the makings of a tough out in the Class 6A playoffs, as the Tigers and Lady Tigers combined for just three losses in 38 regular-season matches. In Class 4A, La Vega’s boys won district and boast ample net-tickling potential.

But, as they say, in the playoffs anything can happen. Robinson’s Qurioz, who coaches both the playoff-bound girls and boys teams for the Rockets, said that sheer effort can cover a multitude of sins on the pitch. Basically, you might be able to hustle your way to a win on a night when the passes are not perfectly precise.

However it plays out, they’re all just happy to have a chance to play, period.