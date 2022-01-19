High school notebook: Area teams endure COVID shuffle with scheduling

As COVID-19 case numbers have spiked across Central Texas, local athletic directors and coaches find themselves going to a second and sometimes third draft of their schedules.
Call it the COVID shuffle. It’s something that high schools have dealt with for going on two years now, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
“It’s all challenging,” said Connally boys basketball coach Quinton Snell, whose team had to postpone its last two games against China Spring and La Vega with Connally ISD shut down until Wednesday for a surge in cases. “It’s not just us, there are a lot of people dealing with it. In terms of high school basketball and the shuffle of things, we try to manage what we can manage, control what we can control.”
A year ago, the UIL built more wiggle room into the scheduling window to allow for potential COVID postponements. This time around, it’s a much tighter fit.
Connally, for instance, will finally make its long-awaited district debut in boys’ basketball at Madisonville on Friday. Then the Cadets’ revised schedule will yield three games next week, at China Spring on Monday, home to Robinson Tuesday and at Mexia on Friday, Jan. 28.
“It’s going to be a Friday-Monday-Tuesday type deal for us,” Snell said. “I told our boys, it’s simulating an NBA schedule or maybe a tournament, only the stakes are higher, because it’s district.”
Count Mexia ISD among the school districts having to navigate the choppy waters of a COVID-altered athletic schedule. Mexia officials canceled classes last Thursday and Friday due to high case numbers, then returned to school on Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Day holiday, only to turn around and push pause again on Wednesday. Now, Mexia is planning to return next Wednesday, Jan. 26, and its basketball teams will play that night without any practice.
“Nobody put those COVID adjustments or clauses into their district plans this time around,” said Mexia ISD athletic director Aaron Nowell. “So, we’ve had several Zoom meetings — the dreaded Zoom meetings — to talk about adjustments and look at scheduling officials. There’s an official shortage statewide, and then we’re talking about throwing more games per week, so they gave us their feedback, too. … And those district certification dates are what they are. I understand not cracking that lid, because once you do, it’s a Pandora’s Box and there’s no closing it.”
So, they deal with it. They stay flexible. Both Mexia’s Nowell and Connally’s Snell, echoing comments from other area coaches, declared the safety of their students as the top priority. They love sports and want to see kids enjoy them, but not at the risk of their own health.
“Our hope is that we can move on from it. We want to try to have the rest of the school year and allow seniors all the things that they should be able to do, like prom and graduation,” Snell said. “That’s the bigger picture. It’s not just about sports, we want to make sure these kids experience everything.”
Nothing about the COVID shuffle is ideal. But overcoming obstacles is integral to playing sports anyway, Mexia’s Nowell said. This is just another hurdle to clear.
“One thing I’ve told our coaches, there’s life lessons with athletics, right?” Nowell said. “Well, here’s some adversity, how do you handle it, how do you respond? The result may stretch past the scoreboard. And there’s nothing wrong with that, either.”
Area teams dot baseball, softball rankings
The official first day of spring is still two months away, but it’s never too early to start talking high school baseball and softball.
The UIL’s first day of softball practice started last week, while baseball teams will hit the practice fields for the first time on Friday. That also means it’s time for the pundits (and coaches) to make their predictions on who will sparkle most on the diamond in 2022.
Bosqueville, a state semifinalist last year, is ranked No. 1 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason poll. The Bulldogs return six starters from a 35-4 team, including first-team Super Centex performers John Youens, Hunter Henexson and Jayce Powers.
Also in the THSBCA poll, China Spring came in No. 7 in Class 4A and Cameron Yoe was No. 6 in 3A.
Even more teams dotted TXHighSchoolBaseball.com’s preseason rankings. Bosqueville came in third in 2A behind New Deal and Garrison, while Hamilton was 13th and Crawford 20th. Central Texas produced a pair of Top 10 teams in 1A in Hubbard (No. 3) and Abbott (No. 7), while Cameron Yoe (No. 9) and Whitney (No. 17) cracked the 3A rankings.
In 4A, China Spring was fifth in the poll and Lake Belton, coached by former West coach Cory Beckham, came in at No. 16. And in 6A, Midway earned a No. 17 preseason mark, thanks to 10 starters returning from last year’s area finalist squad.
On the softball side of things, longtime rivals Crawford (No. 2) and Bosqueville (No. 6) both made the preseason Class 2A Top 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s poll, while Lake Belton was No. 3 in Class 4A.
The softball season will start Feb. 14, with baseball following a week later on Feb. 21.
Cougars' Bowden, Bulldogs' Gullette make MaxPreps team
The honors just continue to roll in for China Spring’s Major Bowden.
The Cougars’ quarterback was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year following a splendid senior year that included a Class 4A Div. II state championship. Now Bowden has been named to MaxPreps’ Small School All-America Football Team, as a first-team all-purpose player.
Bowden accounted for more than 3,600 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns in China Spring’s 16-0 season. He has signed to play college football for Lamar University as a running back.
Five other Texans joined Bowden on the MaxPreps’ team, including Marlin junior Derion Gullette. In addition to his staggering efforts as a receiver and linebacker, Gullette ranked as one of the top punters in the state, averaging 44.8 yards per kick. He made the MaxPreps’ team as their first-team punter.
Gullette stands among the area’s most recruited players for the Class of 2023, already owning offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Baylor, Texas and others.