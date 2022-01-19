High school notebook: Area teams endure COVID shuffle with scheduling

Count Mexia ISD among the school districts having to navigate the choppy waters of a COVID-altered athletic schedule. Mexia officials canceled classes last Thursday and Friday due to high case numbers, then returned to school on Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Day holiday, only to turn around and push pause again on Wednesday. Now, Mexia is planning to return next Wednesday, Jan. 26, and its basketball teams will play that night without any practice.

“Nobody put those COVID adjustments or clauses into their district plans this time around,” said Mexia ISD athletic director Aaron Nowell. “So, we’ve had several Zoom meetings — the dreaded Zoom meetings — to talk about adjustments and look at scheduling officials. There’s an official shortage statewide, and then we’re talking about throwing more games per week, so they gave us their feedback, too. … And those district certification dates are what they are. I understand not cracking that lid, because once you do, it’s a Pandora’s Box and there’s no closing it.”

So, they deal with it. They stay flexible. Both Mexia’s Nowell and Connally’s Snell, echoing comments from other area coaches, declared the safety of their students as the top priority. They love sports and want to see kids enjoy them, but not at the risk of their own health.