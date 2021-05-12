High school notebook: Bosqueville cashes in at pay station in bi-district sweep

In high school baseball and softball, it’s called the run rule, but it’s also sometimes colloquially known as the mercy rule.
Have mercy, Bosqueville’s opponents better be glad it’s in place.
In last week’s Class 2A bi-district series with Ranger, the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs swept two wins by a combined score of 58-1. Bosqueville won the opener, 30-1, before taking the second game by a 28-0 score. Thank God for the run-rule, right?
“Haven’t seen that very often,” said Bosqueville baseball coach David Anderson. “We just were really clicking offensively, 1 through 9. Everyone was putting the barrel on the ball, seeing pitches, making them throw a lot of pitches, stealing bases. Just 1 through 9 in the lineup, everyone did an exceptional job.”
Winner of 22 straight games, Bosqueville (27-2) is blessed with plenty of monster mashers in the lineup. The Bulldogs have scored 10 or more runs in 20 different games this season. But truth is, against Ranger, they were able to often keep the bats rested on their shoulders and take a free stroll down to first base.
“We had a 21-run inning (in Game 2), and even in that inning we were getting a lot of walks, a lot of hit-by-pitches. What it showed to me is that the guys are really seeing the ball well,” Anderson said. “Nowadays, with the pitch counts, if you get that No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher out of there earlier and get to someone’s 3 or 4 guy, then you have a chance to be even more productive.”
In some ways, this season has played out like the film Gladiator for Bosqueville, with the Bulldogs dismantling opponents and then (figuratively) turning to the crowd to yell, “Are you not entertained?” They’ve been on a mission since the start of the 2020 season. Anderson said they were “really on a roll” last year when the COVID-19 cancellation happened. So for this year’s returnees, there was no shortage of motivational spillover.
“Last year our goal was to make it to Round Rock. This year from the very first practice, the expectation has been to win it,” Anderson said. “Right from the get-go, to win the whole thing. That’s been our mindset, our motto. We went into the playoffs knowing we had 12 games to get it done, now we have 10 games to achieve our goal of winning state.”
Next up for Bosqueville will be Frost in the 2A area round this week. That series will start in Whitney on Thursday. Anderson said from what he’s seen scouting the Polar Bears, they’re a team that doesn’t get too high or too low and will battle all game long.
Same could be said of his bunch. He has been especially proud of senior leaders like Jacob Davila — “Jacob’s that guy, I want the ball in his hands when it’s all on the line,” the coach said — and Larson Hoffmeyer, the Bulldogs’ vocal leader.
Honestly, it’s a great time to be a Bosqueville fan. The school’s softball team is 21-1-1 on the season, ranked eighth in Class 2A, and has won its two playoff games over Wortham and Trenton by a combined score of 37-8.
The Lady Bulldogs will draw a gigantic test in this week’s regional quarterfinal series with fourth-ranked Italy (32-1). Like the baseball squad’s series, it will be played in Whitney starting on Thursday.
Stifflemire leaving Riesel after two years
Riesel ISD is searching for a new athletic director and head football coach, as Keith Stifflemire is departing after two years. Stifflemire told the Tribune-Herald he has taken a position as defensive coordinator and head track and field coach at Class 4A Lake Worth.
Stifflemire guided the Indians to a 7-13 record in two seasons, leading them to the playoffs in 2019.
Stifflemire coached at Evant from 2002-08 and helped the Elks to their first playoff appearance in 50 years in 2004. He then moved to Copperas Cove where he worked with Jack and Tracy Welch before spending a year as an assistant at Gatesville. At Lake Worth, Stifflemire will reunite with Tracy Welch, who is head coach of the Bullfrogs.
Lorena's Sykora signs with Tarleton State
Lorena’s Kailey Sykora will further her athletic career on the college level, as she signed to run cross country and track at Tarleton State on Tuesday.
Sykora finished second at the Region III-3A meet in the 800 this year as a senior to qualify for state, where she finished eighth in the Class 3A race. She had a season-best time of 2:26.03 in the 800 in early April at the District 17-3A meet.
