High school notebook: Bosqueville cashes in at pay station in bi-district sweep

In some ways, this season has played out like the film Gladiator for Bosqueville, with the Bulldogs dismantling opponents and then (figuratively) turning to the crowd to yell, “Are you not entertained?” They’ve been on a mission since the start of the 2020 season. Anderson said they were “really on a roll” last year when the COVID-19 cancellation happened. So for this year’s returnees, there was no shortage of motivational spillover.

“Last year our goal was to make it to Round Rock. This year from the very first practice, the expectation has been to win it,” Anderson said. “Right from the get-go, to win the whole thing. That’s been our mindset, our motto. We went into the playoffs knowing we had 12 games to get it done, now we have 10 games to achieve our goal of winning state.”

Next up for Bosqueville will be Frost in the 2A area round this week. That series will start in Whitney on Thursday. Anderson said from what he’s seen scouting the Polar Bears, they’re a team that doesn’t get too high or too low and will battle all game long.

Same could be said of his bunch. He has been especially proud of senior leaders like Jacob Davila — “Jacob’s that guy, I want the ball in his hands when it’s all on the line,” the coach said — and Larson Hoffmeyer, the Bulldogs’ vocal leader.