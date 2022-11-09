High school notebook: Bosqueville's Youens finalizes commitment to Baylor baseball

David Anderson knew there was something special about John Youens from the first time he heard the crack of his bat. Soon, the Bosqueville senior standout will be taking his skills just down the road to Baylor Ballpark, signing on to continue his baseball and academic career at Baylor on Wednesday.

“Baylor's getting a great young man, first and foremost,” Anderson said. “He’s an ultimate competitor. He's a great kid. Straight A's in the classroom, does the right things all the time, and he's a heck of a player. I mean, if I had nine more just like him. He's a great kid and I love just as competitive edge and the attitude he brings to the field because he's a role model, just an overall great kid.”

A lifelong fan of the Bears, Youens said he’s excited to represent the green and gold even under a different coaching staff than that which recruited him.

“I’m really excited. It’s just been a dream of mine forever,” Youens said. “At first I wasn’t sure who the new coach was going to be but when I found out it was Coach (Mitch) Thompson, I was really excited to play for him. I think it was a great choice by Baylor, and I’m really excited to go to Baylor now.”

Youens has been lights-out on the mound for the Bulldogs in Class 2A, posting a 0.46 ERA with a 11-1 record with 110 strikeouts over 61.33 innings in the 2022 season as a junior. He’s been just as effective at the plate. Last season he hit .438 with 12 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 26 RBsI and a .605 OBP. It’s likely for the senior to see some time in the outfield for Baylor. As a sophomore he was a key player in sending Bosqueville to the state tournament.

The two-way star will be playing his final high school season in the spring. Youens expressed his anticipation in playing one more spring with the Bulldogs.

“Definitely, one more season with the guys because I've only played two seasons,” Youens said. “Really, because freshman year got cut short with COVID, so just looking forward to this last season.”

Crawford's Jones finds new home with Lobos

Kenzie Jones and her head coach Kirk Allen certainly looked a little different, not wearing the traditional Crawford black and gold. Jones sported a white T-shirt with red letters spelling “New Mexico” across the front, while Allen wore a New Mexico Lobos polo in support of his star pitcher.

Support is kind of the name of the game in Crawford, where a myriad of signs cheering on the Pirates and Lady Pirates greet visitors on their arrival into this quaint and unified town. Naturally, Jones was thankful for that level of support, as a good-sized crowd filled the Crawford Gym on Wednesday to watch the reigning Super Centex Softball Player of the Year sign her letter of intent with the Lobos.

“I’ve been here since kindergarten, so there’s people here that I’ve known my entire life that have had kids who have graduated before me, so it’s just really cool,” Jones said.

New Mexico is getting a good one, to say the least. As a junior last season, Jones helped Crawford win its fourth state championship in program history, going 29-2 in the pitching circle with a 1.13 ERA and 223 strikeouts. She also assisted in her own run support by hitting .547 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs.

That type of staggering production gave Jones multiple college options. She said she picked New Mexico in part because she saw a little bit of Crawford in the Lobo family.

“I think how much the community is into sports and how supportive they are, and the coaching staff, too,” she said. “I think they really supported me and really wanted me there. So, that means a lot to me.”

Even when you’re as talented as Jones is, landing a college scholarship is a long, arduous grind. As Jones celebrated her special day, she also couldn’t help but recall all the pitches that led to this point.

“I’m going to try not to cry,” said Jones, who eyes indeed began to water even before she put ink to paper. “I’m sure my mom will probably cry. It’s just a lot that’s gone into it. People don’t understand how hard it is to get here. I’m just thankful to be here.”

Five Centex volleyball teams bound for regional tourney

The two sweetest words for a high school volleyball team are “state champions.”

Second-best is “state tournament,” and third is “regional tournament.”

For five Central Texas teams, it’s on to that regional tournament round, with their dreams of reaching state still very much alive.

In Class 3A, Troy is surging into the Region III-3A tournament in Athens after ousting fourth-ranked Fairfield in four sets on Tuesday night. It marked the second straight year the Trojanettes bounced Fairfield from the postseason.

Winners of their last 11 in a row, the Trojanettes will face East Bernard in the regional semis at 2 p.m. Friday. If they win that one, they’ll face Grandview or Nacogdoches Central Heights for the regional title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Region II-2A tournament in Princeton features a pair of Centex teams still climbing up the postseason ladder. Valley Mills finished second in its district to Crawford, but the Lady Eagles are the only team from their league still playing, as they’ll face Lindsay at 7 p.m. Friday.

The game that precedes that one pits Bremond against Whitewright at 5 p.m. The Lady Tigers should be riding high after sweeping Crawford — a program that had ended Bremond’s season in three of the previous four playoff tournaments — in the regional quarters Tuesday.

Then in Class 1A, it’ll be an all-Centex matchup in the Region III semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, as No. 2-ranked Blum tackles Abbott. The Lady Cats are seeking their fifth state appearance in the past six years, while Abbott tries to put a roadblock in their path. The winner will advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final against either Saint Jo or Miller Grove.

Centex schools well-represented in fan vote

Players from four different schools received fan vote honors in the last two weeks of regular season football.

In Week 10 (Oct. 29-Nov. 2) Teague running back Shamar Davis picked Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville defensive lineman Lucas Garcia took Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted Six Man Player of the Week.

In Week 11 (Nov. 5-9) Wortham running back Tanner Bean earned Offensive Player of the Week and McGregor linebacker JW Arnold received Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Karsyn Johnson joined his teammate as Six Man Player of the Week.

Davis posted 14 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ shutout of Kemp in Week 10, earning 52 percent of votes. Garcia helped the Hornets wrap up district play with a win over Robinson in Week 10, tallying 12 tackles (8 solo) and four TFL and earning 51 percent of fan votes. In a shutout of Penelope, Sustala had eight carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns as well as 7.5 tackles and one TFL. He was given 95 percent of fan votes.

In battle against Dawson to close out district play, Bean was responsible for 25 carries, 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns, taking 79 percent of the vote. In the final game of the season for McGregor, Arnold totaled 12 tackles and one TFL while defending on a pass, earning 29 percent of votes. Acing another shutout to close out the regular season, Johnson aided Abbott with a singular TD pass for 11 yards and running three carries for 62 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving 57 percent of votes.

There will be one final Centex Honor Roll poll following the first round of playoffs.

Lorena's Henry, Wortham's Davis make Hall of Fame

A pair of Central Texas legends and a Super Bowl MVP are among the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco next spring.

Lorena’s John Henry and Wortham’s Leonard Davis highlight the group, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played his high school ball at Highland Park.

Henry will be the inductee representing the 1980s, Davis the 1990s and Stafford the 2000s. The rest of the class includes Bert Clark of Wichita Falls (1959 and before), Bobby Wuensch of Houston Jones (1960s), Patrick Rockett of San Antonio Lee (1970s), Dr. Jesse DeLee of San Antonio (Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game), and Plano’s Tom Kimbrough and Daingerfield’s Dennis Alexander in the Eddie Joseph Coaching Category.

Henry was a two-way star at Lorena who led the Leopards to the 1987 state championship before moving on to Baylor. Davis was a USA Today All-American as a mammoth 340-pound lineman and linebacker for Wortham, helping the Bulldogs go from 0-10 in 1993 to 6-4 his junior year of 1995. As a senior, Davis aided Wortham’s 11-1 season and later played on Wortham’s state championship basketball team that season.