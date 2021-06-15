High school notebook: Bosqueville's Zander bids diamond farewell, will still coach football

“The next year there was a softball opening and John said, ‘Can you do it?’ And I said, ‘I will,’” Zander said. “Little did I know I was walking into a gold mine, with a very talented freshman class, and the success just built on itself.”

Zander took over as Bosqueville’s softball coach in 2006, and by his second season he had reached the pinnacle, as the Lady Bulldogs won the Class 1A state championship in 2007. Overall, he took three Bosqueville teams to the state tournament and achieved a sterling 319-109-4 record.

“We won it all, we got beat in the final once (in 2008) and got beat in the semifinal another time (in 2015),” Zander said. “But we were fortunate to get there three times, and that’s a blessing, because some coaches coach a lifetime and never get there at all.”

What Zander most enjoyed about coaching softball was building relationships with a different side of the athletic department.

“The main thing was to be able to get to coach the girls’ side of the program,” he said. “Getting to know those kids was great. Coaching girls is different from coaching guys. We had a lot of fun, won a lot of games. … Girls are goofy, they’re fun to coach.”