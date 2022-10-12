High School Notebook: Breaking down the 'Stone County feuds'

When towns are within 20 to 30 minutes or less of each other, when you have family living in these other towns and playing for the other team, when everyone is in the same situation vying for a playoff spot, some rivalries just mean more.

That’s been the case between Mexia, Groesbeck, Fairfield and Teague for as long as most people in those towns can remember.

“This is the old district, I mean, all the people in town, in each town, remember this district,” said Fairfield head coach John Bachtel. “It’s a big deal. Our big rivalries, our kids don’t really know that they’re rivalries but they’re big rivalries. “

It had been a while since all four teams were in the same district but with Mexia dropping back down from 4A it’s made for highly competitive season in 8-3A.

“It’s exciting to be in this district,” Bachtel said. “It’s exciting that everybody’s a pretty good football team. Each game will be a barnburner, will be a tough game.”

And there has already been a couple of barnburners this season with a Battle of the River matchup that will go down as a classic for years to come and a similar showdown between the Blackcats and the Eagles.

“This is my first time going up against all these schools,” said Mexia head coach Aaron Nowell. “Obviously the Battle of the River between us and Groesbeck, we had the 80th meeting of that rivalry to kick off district. I think the world of John Bachtel and playing against Fairfield is always a fun time. We played them last year in our non-district schedule and then this year for district. They’re always a fun team to go against because they’re extremely well coached kids that play hard. It’s good football.”

“We’ll travel to Teague Friday night and see another somewhat familiar face for the folks in Mexia. Traditionally they’ve been paired together. It’s nice to only have to travel 15 minutes up the road where last year we were driving past schools we could have been playing to go play somebody and hour and a half away.”

Both games the Blackcats have played against their “Stone County Rivals” were down to the wire mirror images of each other. Against Groesbeck, Mexia was down 15-0 early but then embarked on comeback to tie it at 29 and force overtime.

The Goats pulled off the walk-off however as quarterback Trent Platt put up a 30-yard run for a touchdown and then executed the two-point conversion to win 37-36.

“We had a tremendous game, maybe the best game I’ve been associated with,” said Groesbeck head coach Jerry Bomar.

Two weeks later, Mexia did the same to Fairfield. The Blackcats were up 14 after the first quarter and scored seven in the second quarter before the Eagles came swooping in with 21 points to tie it before half time. Each team put up scores in the third and the contest went scoreless in the fourth to force overtime. Both teams scored in overtime but Mexia went for two and took home a 36-35 victory.

“I think what the difference is, it's that Mexia’s been gone for a while out of the district,” Bomar said. “Mexia was the team that always seemed to bring out the emotion in the communities and the teams. …I think with Mexia being back in and the things that they tend to bring out when everybody plays them, it brought out a little spark into the rivalries.”

Nowell isn’t the only one experiencing the “Stone County Feuds” for the first time as Teague head coach Zach Linscomb is in his first season with the Lions. Teague is only just entering its rivalry season as it gets set to face Mexia this week, followed by a bout with Groesback the week after. Then they’ll close out the season at Fairfield.

“From my point of view, this is my first year here so I’ve heard about all these rivalries but I haven’t gotten to be a part of them,” Linscomb said. “But leading into this next month when we all play each other, not only is it the rivalries because we’re less than 20 miles apart but there’s relatives in all the towns and all our playoff seeding is going to be based off all these Freestone-Limestone county matchups. It makes for a very exciting month of football in my opinion.”

With Malakoff sitting at the top of the district, one of these Stone County teams is likely to find itself out of the playoff picture. Let the feuding continue.

Vanguard wins state tennis crown

The Vanguard High School Tennis team repeated as TAPPS Tennis team champions on Tuesday. This is the third consecutive team title for the Vikings as they also won in 2020 and 2021.

The championship also marked Vanguard’s 14th state tennis team/individual championship in the past seven years.

Midway's Null pockets another title

Midway golfer Corbin Null is swinging his clubs rather nicely these days.

Null pocketed his second straight individual title this week, as he won the Burleson Centennial Invitational that wrapped up Tuesday at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Burleson. Null carded rounds of 73 and 74 for a 3-over 147. His effort helped the Panthers finish fourth as a team in the event.

Null, who is committed to Baylor, has nabbed top-five finishes in all three of his fall tournaments this year. He placed fourth overall out of 260 golfers at the Bart Granger Invitational at Pecan Valley in Fort Worth in September -- that's the largest high school golf tournament in the country -- and then took first at the Ellison Invitational earlier this month at Stonetree in Killeen.

Midway has two more fall tourneys on its schedule: at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose Oct. 28-29 and at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin on Nov. 18-19.

La Vega to recognize Williams, Coleman, Reece

Six individuals with deep ties to the La Vega community will be honored Friday as part of the La Vega ISD Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Former state title-winning head coach Willie Williams will be recognized with the Dave Campbell Award for Excellence, while his longtime friend LeRoy Coleman will be honored posthumously with the Coach’s Award. Coleman coached La Vega’s offensive line for many years after a long stint as University’s head football coach. He died in February at age 74.

Beasley Reece will be honored in the Athletic Achievement category. Reece was a cornerback at La Vega in the early 1970s who later attended North Texas and played eight years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked in television as a color commentator for many years following his playing days, covering the Olympics and the NFL.

Additionally, La Vega will honor Brittany Cleere Martinez with its Academic Achievement Award, Raymond Koon with the Friend of La Vega honor, while the family of the late Diane Dietiker will be recognized with the Educator’s Award.

These individuals or their representatives will be honored at halftime of La Vega’s football game against China Spring on Friday at Willie Williams Stadium.

Midway girls water polo advances to area

Each time out, Midway water polo writes a new chapter in the history books.

In this first year of water polo being a full UIL sport, Midway’s girls water polo team grabbed its first playoff win when it defeated Cedar Ridge, 21-13, on Monday in Class 6A bi-district action. Seniors Gracie Triplett and Courtney Torres both scored six goals apiece for the Pantherettes, while sophomore Rylie Graham had four goals on just five shots.

Senior Kat Oyler led the team with three assists, while goalie Susannah Sanders blocked 22 shots to spearhead the defense. Midway advanced to the area round of the playoffs, where it will face Austin Anderson at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Round Rock Aquatics Center.

Meanwhile, Midway’s boys water polo team fell to Round Rock, 13-3, in its bi-district match Monday.

Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes

Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week.

Cox led the Goats in a shutout of Kemp with 24 carries for 171 yards and was responsible for three touchdowns. He also posted two punt returns for a combined 61 yards. Cox received 55 percent of fan votes.

Although the Hornets suffered a tough loss to Connally, Culley aided the Gatesville defense with 12 total tackles, eight of them solo, and a tackle for a loss. The linebacker earned 40 percent of fan votes.

Sustala pushed undefeated Abbott in a shutout of Aquilla with 10 carries for 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns as well as one touchdown reception for 30 yards. Defensively, Sustala had 7.5 tackles, six of them solo, as well as an interception. He received 78 percent of votes.