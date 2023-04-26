Riseball — (Noun). A type of pitch in fastpitch softball, thrown with backspin on an upward trajectory, in order to impart a rising motion as it crosses the plate.

Could this softball season be a riseball in Central Texas? Meaning, will it (again) result in teams sailing toward a peak as they reach their final destination?

The answers begin arriving this week, as the UIL playoffs begin.

Honestly, at this stage of the game, Centex coaches may be less concerned about whether their team has the stuff to contend for a state championship as they are about just getting their bi-district contests scheduled. With STAAR testing happening in Texas over the next two weeks, plus UIL regional track meets on the schedule, the window for getting those playoff games in has narrowed, especially at smaller schools, where numerous athletes play multiple spring sports. The UIL asks schools to avoid playing on the same day as STAAR tests.

As a result, Crawford’s Kirk Allen, after his team wrapped up its regular season last week, couldn’t really turn his attention to scouting his bi-district opponent or even scheduling that series. That’s because Allen didn’t yet know who the top-ranked Lady Pirates would play in the bi-district round, thanks to a logjam in the District 14-2A standings.

Moreover, Allen has three players who also are slated to compete in this weekend’s Region III-2A track meet, so he was having to juggle his schedule around that competition.

“At this point, I don’t know when I’m going to play,” Allen said last Friday.

It’s a headache, but the coaches will find a way to get those games in one way or the other. And that’s good for local high school softball fans, because Central Texas, as usual, is loaded with championship-caliber clubs.

Here is a look at five state-ranked softball teams capable of reaching the UIL State Tournament in Austin, along with one “wild card” that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Midway (25-3-2) — Jordan Williams isn’t playing any kind of Lou Holtz, let’s-downplay-our-chances type of sandbagging. “I’m excited. This team, they’re good, they’re real good,” said Williams after one of Midway’s district wins.

Midway got a boost late in District 12-6A play with the return of pitcher Lanee Brown from injury. Brown was the District 11-6A Pitcher of the Year in 2022 as a freshman and adds a jolt to the team’s depth in the circle. With her return, coupled with righteous run support from the likes of Super Centex stars like junior centerfielder Kelsey Mathis and senior first baseman Tristian Thompson, Midway has all the pieces in place to make it to McCombs Field.

Lake Belton (28-4) — Talk about a riseball, the Lady Broncos have been on the rise ever since the high school’s creation back in 2020. Lake Belton reached the regional final last year in Class 4A before falling to Liberty, and a move to 5A in realignment hasn’t slowed the program’s progress.

In fact, Lake Belton clinched the District 22-5A championship with a perfect game by hurler Shelby Schultz in a 15-0 run-rule win over Shoemaker. The Lady Broncos also should take a measure of confidence from a 3-0 no-hitter they claimed over Midway in a playoff warmup contest, striking out 17 Pantherette hitters. Clearly, the pitching is on point.

Troy (30-2-1) — Ranked eighth in Class 3A, the Trojanettes seem like a sure bet to better their playoff run from a year ago. In 2022, Troy was bounced in the second round by Franklin in a three-game series. But this year’s Troy team appears to be playing on a different level, with wins over the likes of Class 6A Harker Heights, Class 4A La Vega and Gatesville, and a season sweep of district nemesis Lorena.

Sophomore Izzy Garcia has upward of 300 strikeouts on the season as the Trojanette ace, and she wields a heavy bat, too. Meanwhile, centerfielder Kylie Allred reigns as a premium pacesetter with plenty of speed on the basepaths.

Crawford (26-2) — Forget death and taxes. Crawford is even more consistent, considering death shows up only once in a lifetime and taxes arrive once a year. The Lady Pirates, however, bring it every single season, and are naturally a favorite to return to the state tournament for the seventh time in program history.

Alen’s team has reliable run producers up and down the lineup. Players like junior centerfielder London Minnix, who is committed to play collegiately at Louisiana-Monroe, junior shortstop Savanna Pogue and senior catcher Haley Holmes are particularly dangerous for opposing pitchers.

Holmes’ battery mate, Kenzie Jones, will look to cap off a special career in style. Last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year has a chance to hurl her team to a third straight state tournament trip and second straight title before taking her talents to the University of New Mexico.

Riesel (28-3) — What a leap Riesel has made this season. After not making the playoffs in Class 3A last season, the Lady Indians have proven to be one of the most potent teams in 2A in 2023.

Riesel went 12-2 in District 13-2A play, losing only to top-ranked Crawford, and of course there’s no shame in that. The Indians’ 28 wins overall on the year are actually second in all of 2A, only one behind Como-Pickton and Three Rivers entering the playoffs.

They’ve been supported by a hefty offense that has put up 10 or more runs in 16 different games.

Robinson (25-8) — The Rockets were state-ranked just a couple of weeks ago, but dropped out of the poll following a 2-0 loss to eventual district champion Salado.

But just like those rumbles from down the road at SpaceX, these Rockets are plenty capable of making noise. After the loss to the Lady Eagles, Robinson got right back on track with wins over Connally and China Spring by a combined score of 21-1.

Sophomore shortstop Kaygen Marshall had prodigious power in the middle of the Robinson order. She has bashed 12 home runs on the season after thumping 14 in 2022 in her varsity debut. She was the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year last season, and Robinson may have a couple more candidates for that award this year behind freshman pitcher Raelynn Van Zee (149 Ks) and freshman infielder Lexi Rosillo (.429, 8 HRs).

Regional track on tap this weekend

For Central Texas track athletes, the chase for state hits its highest gear this weekend, with the arrival of the UIL regional meets.

Here in Waco, Midway’s Panther Stadium will serve as the site for both the Region II-6A meet and the Region III-3A meet on Friday and Saturday. Region II-6A includes any regional qualifiers from Midway, Temple and the Killeen schools, while Region III-3A counts Clifton, West, Whitney, Cameron Yoe, Lorena, McGregor, Troy, Fairfield, Mexia, Groesbeck and Teague.

Other regional meets of note that will feature area athletes include the Region III-5A meet at Turner Stadium in Humble, the Region III-4A meet at Bullard High School, the Region III-2A meet slated for Palestine High School, and the Region IV-1A meet in Jourdanton.

Trib taking Super Centex all-academic nominations

The Tribune-Herald is taking nominations for the 2022-23 Super Centex All-Academic Team.

The team is open to senior boys’ and girls’ athletes with a 90 grade point average and above. Nominees should have lettered in at least one varsity sport. Coaches should include the athlete’s GPA, sports and academic achievements, school activities and community service endeavors on the nomination.

Nominations can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. The team will be published in June, following the school year.