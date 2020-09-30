High school notebook: Centex football coaches see both sides of COVID coin

Fairfield football coach John Bachtel and his counterpart at McGregor, Mike Shields, have experienced opposite ends of the COVID-19-era spectrum.
If all goes smoothly the rest of this week, Shields’ McGregor Bulldogs will play their second district game and line up for a contest for the sixth straight week. McGregor has so far avoided cancellations that pop up when one side of a scheduled contest has to pull back because of COVID-19 cases or contact tracing.
Bachtel, on the flip side, knows his Fairfield team will not play Friday. The Eagles were dinged with a positive coronavirus case last Friday, nixing their game against Kemp. Further contact tracing caused eight players, including all of Fairfield’s varsity offensive line, to be placed on 14-day quarantine. That two-week period altered the rest of Fairfield’s season as it is unable to play this Friday or on Oct. 9.
“Praise the Lord that our district is very innovative,” Bachtel said. “We’re going to be playing every six days starting on Oct. 14. We’ll have a Wednesday game against Eustace (Oct. 14) and a Tuesday game against Malakoff (Oct. 20) and then a Monday game against Groesbeck (Oct.26).”
The Eagles’ final two games will at least be played at the end of the week. Fairfield is set to face Kemp on Oct. 31 and finish the regular season against Teague on a Friday night, Nov. 6.
Across Central Texas, and throughout the state, coaches and players have altered their normal football lives in an effort to continue with their sport. Obviously, it’s worked out better for some than others.
“To be honest with you, I watch football every Friday night and Saturday and Sunday,” Bachtel said. “It’s been nice to have that to feel somewhat normal. But what we’ve been though, it’s not good for our kids. They just want to play.”
With so many offensive linemen missing from practice, the Eagles have been working more individual drills and 7-on-7 activities to keep the remaining players sharp. Bachtel said they’ve also taken to wearing masks under their helmets, just to give themselves every chance of being able to play by the middle of October.
In McGregor, Shields and the coaches and players in his program have been cautious and probably a little bit lucky.
“When we heard China Spring and Lorena had to cancel games, we thought, ‘Well, it’s on both sides of us (geographically),’” Shields said. “But we’ve had temperature checks on the way into school every day and that’s helped. We know we’ve been fortunate and we hope that continues.”
Because the Bulldogs have been able to play, their season has progressed the way a coach likes to see. McGregor (3-2, 1-0 in District 11-3A Division I) has won three straight, including a win on Friday against district favorite Rockdale, headed into Friday’s road game at Academy.
Even with those results, Shields is aware of how quickly things could change. Like in Fairfield’s district, 11-3A D-I has a contingency plan in place that would have teams lining up every five days if needed.
That’s a reminder for Shields to take it one game at a time.
“With the Arlington Oakridge game (Sept. 18), we thought it’s not a bad place to have a bye,” Shields said. “But then again, I kept thinking about our kids and about our seniors. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. If we play the game, at least we tried to give our kids as much of a chance as we could. We went up there and played and got a little bit better.”
UIL rules on Chilton players
The University Interscholastic League State Executive Committee ruled in favor of one Chilton student-athlete being eligible to participate in varsity football during its session on Tuesday.
Arstevion Hopkins was granted eligibility for this season.
“After hearing testimony from all parties, it was determined that this student did not change schools for athletic purposes,” the UIL statement said, in part.
However, the UIL upheld the decision of the district executive committee to deny the eligibility of Jamoryon Benjamin and Braylen Fisher. The UIL statement didn’t specify the names of any of the athletes, but Chilton athletic director Chris James confirmed it was Hopkins, Benjamin and Fisher.
All three student-athletes are listed on the Marlin Bulldogs 2018 roster on maxpreps.com. At the time, Hopkins was a sophomore while Benjamin and Fisher were freshmen.
Bulldogs, Lions win polls
Bosqueville running back Jay King and Teague linebacker Henry Cordona won the fan votes for the WacoTrib.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors.
King rushed for 181 yards on 32 carries in the Bulldogs’ 31-21 victory over Rio Vista on Friday. He received 1,543 votes and finished almost 200 votes in front of the second-place vote getter, McGregor utility back Zach Williams.
Cordona tallied 12 tackles a sack and a tackle for loss in the Lions’ 48-34 loss to Kemp. The Teague LB garnered 444 votes, 105 more than McGregor linebacker Campbell McCauley in second place.
