High school notebook: Centex football coaches see both sides of COVID coin

Across Central Texas, and throughout the state, coaches and players have altered their normal football lives in an effort to continue with their sport. Obviously, it’s worked out better for some than others.

“To be honest with you, I watch football every Friday night and Saturday and Sunday,” Bachtel said. “It’s been nice to have that to feel somewhat normal. But what we’ve been though, it’s not good for our kids. They just want to play.”

With so many offensive linemen missing from practice, the Eagles have been working more individual drills and 7-on-7 activities to keep the remaining players sharp. Bachtel said they’ve also taken to wearing masks under their helmets, just to give themselves every chance of being able to play by the middle of October.

In McGregor, Shields and the coaches and players in his program have been cautious and probably a little bit lucky.

“When we heard China Spring and Lorena had to cancel games, we thought, ‘Well, it’s on both sides of us (geographically),’” Shields said. “But we’ve had temperature checks on the way into school every day and that’s helped. We know we’ve been fortunate and we hope that continues.”