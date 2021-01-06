High school notebook: Centex soccer coaches optimistic that 2021 will see full season

Just as the 2020 high school soccer season was set to kick into high gear, it hit the brakes.
When the UIL shut down all athletics last spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it did so just as soccer players were winding down their regular seasons and gearing up for the upcoming state playoffs. So, do you think many of those teams carry some pent-up motivation for 2021? Think they might want to make up for lost time?
You bet they do.
“For our guys, they were in first place with one district game left when it all shut down,” University boys coach Kyle Chapman said. “They all really felt bad that they didn’t get to finish it.”
For UIL teams, the 2021 season officially commenced Dec. 29. They’re having to navigate new protocols this year due to the virus, but they’re at least hopeful that the season can move toward completion, as fall sports like football (in 4A and below), cross country and soccer have already been able to do.
“I’m really optimistic that we’ll get through the season,” said Cain Quiroz, who coaches the boys’ and girls’ teams at Robinson. “It may look a little different. How many kids will get to play every game will be a different story. We’ve already had some on the boys’ side that have had to quarantine. But I’m still hopeful and optimistic that we’ll get to play the entire season.”
In Central Texas, as has been the case in other sports Midway and Waco High will draw some new district competition in the likes of 11-6A. Dallas-area teams like Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville should provide a stiffer challenge than the old Temple-Belton-Killeen arrangement that the Panthers and Lions saw in 12-6A.
Not that Belton is any slouch, not by any means. The Tigers were 19-0 overall and 14-0 in 12-6A action in 2020, and should be heavily motivated to build on the success they put together.
Over at University, Kyle Chapman takes over as Trojans head coach for his late brother Mike, who died in January 2020. It’s a transition year in more ways than one. University graduated 17 seniors from last year’s squad and brought back just five lettermen this season from a 10-4-4 team.
“They don’t know each other yet,” Kyle Chapman said. “We’re young. But even last night, (against Waco High), Mike would’ve been so proud of them. He always preached hustle, and they hustled their tails off. … As we’ve told them — district doesn’t start until Jan. 26. There’s a reason you have nondistrict.”
University will compete in District 14-5A along with Cleburne, Corsicana, Ennis, Joshua, Midlothian and Red Oak.
District 17-4A looks stacked. In the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ preseason regional rankings, La Vega’s boys come in at No. 2, China Spring is No. 7 and Mexia is No. 8. The Pirates and Cougars finished tied atop the district last season. China Spring will have to figure out a way to replace last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year Caleb Iverson, while La Vega should feel buoyed about its heavy-duty weaponry. The Pirates are led by senior forward Omar Torres, who amassed 29 goals and 19 assists in 27 matches in 2020.
The rest of that district includes Connally, Lorena, Harmony School of Innovation and Marlin. (Marlin fields only a boys’ team in soccer.)
On the girls’ side of things, Midway was well on its way to a season to remember in 2020 when all progress was halted. The Pantherettes outscored their opponents, 61-20, and though they graduated several steady seniors, head coach Bill Sharp thinks the 2021 mix could be plenty potent, too.
“Top to bottom, it’s a good group,” Sharp said. “I see us utilizing a lot of players in some form or fashion. Depth will be paramount. … We’re excited about this group.”
Sharp sees the 11-6A race shaping up as a wide-open affair. He hesitated to single out a favorite, though ultimately settled on Mansfield or Mansfield Lake Ridge as the teams to beat. However, he said that “everybody’s good” and he expects Midway to be right in the thick of the race.
Over in Midway and Waco High’s old home of 12-6A, Belton should set the pace. The Lady Tigers went 16-2-3 overall and 14-0 in district play and welcome back several gifted players, including reigning district MVP Kirsten Bush, who had 20 goals and four assists.
University’s girls are breaking in a new head coach in Natalie Gutierrez, but she’s hardly a stranger. She is a former Lady Trojan athlete, and served as Mike Chapman’s assistant coach on the girls soccer team last year. Her chief challenge will be locating someone to pick up the scoring slack after the graduation of Super Centex Player of the Year Aaliyah Perez, who scored 102 career goals.
In Class 4A, Lorena seems capable of lots of fancy footwork again. Though Lorena moved to 3A in most sports in the most recent UIL realignment, soccer is different, in that there is no separate division for schools fielding soccer in 3A or under.
All the same, Lorena should compete just fine. The Lady Leopards fashioned an 18-7 record in 2020 and enter this year as TASCO’s third-ranked team in Region III-4A. Ava Sanders and Kaitlynne “KJ” Jones combined for 37 goals a year ago and they’re back to keep fueling the team’s firepower.
Gatesville, La Vega, China Spring and Robinson all look like potential playoff teams. Gatesville is aligned with District 18-4A, alongside Jarrell, Lake Belton, Burnet, Lampasas, Salado, Florence and Academy.
Can anyone make state? Time will tell, but in some ways a successful season will be one that just reaches its completion.
“God willing, we will have a season and make it through the season,” Midway’s Sharp said. “As coaches, we’ve discussed it with the girls — we’re just taking it day by day.”
China Spring boys’ hoops in quarantine
China Spring’s boys basketball season is on pause, as the Cougars are in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case.
China Spring canceled its Tuesday game with Taylor. The Cougars are 8-7 on the season and are slated to play Connally in the District 18-4A opener on Jan. 12, but that game will be postponed.
China Spring coach Phil McCaslin said that the team’s quarantine period should end Jan. 13. He is hoping to re-schedule the game with the Cadets to a later date, possibly Jan. 16.
Victory Bowl set to name 2021 coaches
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will reveal the coaching staffs for the 2021 Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday.
The Victory Bowl football game is entering its 13th year. Coaches for the eighth annual volleyball game and the sixth annual baseball and softball games will also be announced, as well as the coaches for the cheer squads.
The Heart of Texas FCA will announce the coaches and hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday, on the second floor of the Waco Medical Building on Herring Avenue.
Baseball coaching convention still a go
Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association will still hold its annual convention in Waco next week.
The event is a staple every January. This actually marks the association’s 50th year. This year will obviously look a little different, as attending coaches will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Nevertheless, the convention is still a go, as it will be held Jan. 14-16 at the Waco Convention Center.
The headliner this year is none other than the Ryan Express, Nolan Ryan, who will be inducted into the THSBCA’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 15. Ryan, a native of Alvin, won 324 games in a record-setting 27-year MLB career. He tallied a record seven no-hitters and is baseball’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 5,714.
The THSBCA will also induct Rodney Gardner of Andrews and Gene Kasprzyk of Sinton into its Hall of Fame.