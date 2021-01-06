High school notebook: Centex soccer coaches optimistic that 2021 will see full season

Just as the 2020 high school soccer season was set to kick into high gear, it hit the brakes.

When the UIL shut down all athletics last spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it did so just as soccer players were winding down their regular seasons and gearing up for the upcoming state playoffs. So, do you think many of those teams carry some pent-up motivation for 2021? Think they might want to make up for lost time?

You bet they do.

“For our guys, they were in first place with one district game left when it all shut down,” University boys coach Kyle Chapman said. “They all really felt bad that they didn’t get to finish it.”

For UIL teams, the 2021 season officially commenced Dec. 29. They’re having to navigate new protocols this year due to the virus, but they’re at least hopeful that the season can move toward completion, as fall sports like football (in 4A and below), cross country and soccer have already been able to do.