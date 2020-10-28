High school notebook: Centex volleyball teams ready for next quest

Crawford has a three-year streak of advancing to at least the regional tournament. But this time around, there won’t be such a weekend. The regional semifinal and final round as well as the state semifinals will be scheduled by the competing coaches and played at a neutral site to be determined.

“The playoff road, for me as a coach, not being in a regional tournament might be better,” Coker said. “We usually go to the regional tournament with scouting reports on each of the three teams there. Then, if we win the first game, we tell the kids about the game plan for the team we’ll play in the final. For me, it’ll be a little easier. The only thing is now you’ve got to find your own officials and gyms.

Like Crawford, China Spring heads into the playoffs with a high ranking and a lot of momentum. The Lady Cougars (26-0) are ranked No. 3 in 4A as they head for a matchup versus Jasper at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Crockett.

China Spring tuned up for the postseason by defeating Lexington, the third-ranked team in 3A, in a five-set match on Monday night.

“Whoever you’re playing, use them to make you better,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “We set up that warmup game to really challenge my kids and they handled it very well. After it was over it was just, ‘We got better today.’”