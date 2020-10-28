High school notebook: Centex volleyball teams ready for next quest

The way 2020 has gone, normal people doing normal things have started to seem like pioneers.
Such is the case for volleyball players and coaches across the state of Texas in Classes 1A through 4A as they begin the postseason on Thursday. There was a time when the chances of having a season at all seemed to be 50-50, so the playoffs are a bonus, only with a new set of obstacles.
It’s a fact of life that COVID-19 risk-mitigation protocols could bring some teams’ seasons to an unsatisfying end. For the state’s best programs, including a pack of highly ranked Central Texas squads, the chances of getting knocked out by quarantine are as threatening as facing a fierce opponent.
But Crawford coach Jeff Coker has a handle on it. His Lady Pirates are the defending 2A state champions and ranked No. 2 in 2A headed into these playoffs.
“One quote I heard early on in this season was, ‘You can either complain about different or you can be the champions of different,’” Coker said. “We’ve tried to do that, multiply joy and be thankful for every day together.”
Crawford (26-3) will play Meridian at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Valley Mills High School. The Lady Pirates are the No. 1 seed from District 12-2A and a heavy favorite to defeat Meridian, which enters as the fourth seed from 11-2A.
Crawford has a three-year streak of advancing to at least the regional tournament. But this time around, there won’t be such a weekend. The regional semifinal and final round as well as the state semifinals will be scheduled by the competing coaches and played at a neutral site to be determined.
“The playoff road, for me as a coach, not being in a regional tournament might be better,” Coker said. “We usually go to the regional tournament with scouting reports on each of the three teams there. Then, if we win the first game, we tell the kids about the game plan for the team we’ll play in the final. For me, it’ll be a little easier. The only thing is now you’ve got to find your own officials and gyms.
Like Crawford, China Spring heads into the playoffs with a high ranking and a lot of momentum. The Lady Cougars (26-0) are ranked No. 3 in 4A as they head for a matchup versus Jasper at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Crockett.
China Spring tuned up for the postseason by defeating Lexington, the third-ranked team in 3A, in a five-set match on Monday night.
“Whoever you’re playing, use them to make you better,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “We set up that warmup game to really challenge my kids and they handled it very well. After it was over it was just, ‘We got better today.’”
Other Central Texas volleyball teams that are ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association polls headed into the playoffs include No. 3 Blum and No. 4 Abbott in 1A, No. 15 Troy and No. 16 Lorena in 3A.
Abbott and Blum both have byes through the bi-district round.
Lorena defeated Troy to claim the first-place playoff berth from 17-3A on Tuesday night. The Lady Leopards advance to play 18-3A fourth-seeded Palmer at 6:30 on Thursday night in Mexia.
Troy was missing two players on Tuesday night due to COVID-19 protocols. Lady Trojans coach Rachel Melancon said she was hoping to get them back on Thursday. Troy’s bi-district match versus Malakoff has been tentatively set for Friday night in Mexia.
Melancon said she was “giddy with joy” despite losing to Lorena in the first-place playoff match on Tuesday because of the way her team fought in the four-set defeat. That’s the kind of tenacity the Lady Trojans will need in the playoffs.
“I’m always very grateful for the district we’re in,” Melancon said. “We’re fighting every game, so it’s not a surprise that all the sudden we have to pick it up.”
WacoTrib.com Players of the Week
Lorena defensive end Jourdan Jackson edged out teammate Andrew Brittain in the WacoTrib.com Defensive Player of the Week poll.
Jackson had five sacks among his seven tackles and forced a fumble in the Leopards’ 28-20 win over Cameron Yoe on Friday. He gathered 369 votes in the poll to stay in front of Brittain, a Leopards safety, who got 236 votes.
Bosqueville running back Jay King won the offensive poll. King carried 23 times for 136 yards in the Bulldogs’ 27-20 loss to seventh-ranked Crawford on Friday. He received 155 votes, 52 more than Lorena QB Ben Smedshammer in second place.
The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Super Centex volleyball nominations sought
Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Team.
Nominations should include the players' positions, classifications, statistics, any pertinent awards or honors they've won, and any other information that would be helpful in consideration for the team. The nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
The Trib will also select a Super Centex Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!