High school notebook: Central Texas soccer teams survive 'Snowmageddon'

Central Texas soccer players were understandably shaken when the snowstorm in mid-February temporarily halted their season.
A year ago, many of those same athletes were about the begin the UIL soccer playoffs when the national and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
“With the whole COVID situation from last year, they started sending messages like, ‘Is it going to be like last year?’” said Robinson's Cain Quiroz, who coaches the boys and girls teams for the Rockets. “We got word from the UIL that they were going to allow us to make up games, but there would be no extension (of the district certification deadline).”
That meant, far from having the season canceled, area high school soccer teams crammed in multiple weeks’ worth of games into a shorter period.
Quiroz’s Robinson boys team played district games on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week. The Rockets lost to district leaders China Spring and La Vega and defeated Marlin and Lorena, putting Robinson on the verge of clinching a playoff spot.
There were similar stories throughout the local soccer landscape.
The University boys’ and girls’ soccer teams played Joshua on Saturday because there was a problem with the Owls’ stadium lights, then turned around and played matches on Monday and Tuesday this week.
The Midway girls’ team played four games in a week between Feb. 23 and March 1. The Midway boys played three games a week the last two weeks, then traveled to play Waxahachie on Monday and Cedar Hill on Tuesday this week.
Panthers coach Kris Kahler referred to February’s pause as “Snowmageddon,” but thinks his team reacted well despite its 4-15 record.
“The kids are going, ‘Are they going to cancel these games?’” Kahler said. “We told them that the games wouldn’t be canceled and they were so excited. They just want to play. Our record doesn’t reflect how hard these kids have played.”
The Waco High boys played four games the week after the snow and ice melted, then played three games last week and lined up against Mansfield and Waxahachie on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
Lions coach Juan Lopez said the rapid-fire game schedule makes it difficult to get on the practice field because there are hardly any non-game days and, when they do have an open day, his players need time to recover.
“I bet we haven’t had four practice days since January,” Lopez said.
Soccer certainly isn’t the only sport to have to adjust to a new normal this season. Football and basketball each dealt with following COVID-19 protocols. Basketball season, like soccer, got a double-dose of weird with “Snowmageddon.” Several Central Texas hoops squads played three playoff games in a week’s time after the snow storm knocked out a week of the postseason.
But, like everything else in the sports world in the last year, it’s all about perspective.
“I think it’s tough on soccer players. In 5A and 6A programs, your program is big enough that it’s doable,” Quiroz said. “(Not having enough depth for multiple-game weeks) is the reason I don’t do tournaments at the start of the season. The kids ask me ‘Why aren’t we doing tournaments?’ So last week, I was telling them, ‘This is it. This is like a tournament.’”
Robinson can clinch a spot in the Class 4A playoffs by notching another win over Marlin next week. The UIL soccer playoffs begin with the boys’ and girls’ bi-district rounds March 25-27.
Powerlifting girls headed to state
Girl power is alive and well in Central Texas.
A slew of area athletes punched their tickets to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships at regional meets last weekend.
At the Region 2 Division 3 meet in Dublin, Crawford’s Sadey Paniagua (97-pound division), Crawford’s Kennadi Witt (105), West’s Kylee Schroeder Howard (114), Cameron Yoe’s Brooklyn Balch, West’s Hunter Klish (132), and West’s Jenna Maler (181) all won regional titles in their weight classes. Maler’s 370-pound squat was one of the best lifts of the day in any weight class.
In Division 2 action for Class 4A schools, Hillsboro took the team title as four different lifters won regional titles: Beneranda Martinez, Salma Ramirez, Annette Castaneda and Jaedyn Campos. Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha totaled 985 pounds of weight lifted in claiming the regional title in the 259-plus division.
The THSWPA State Championships will be held March 18-20 in Corpus Christi.
Midway’s Shim wins Dameron
Midway senior golfer Eubin Shim shot even-par 144 to win the Marvin Dameron Invitational, played Friday and Saturday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.
Shim, a Boston College signee, posted back-to-back rounds of 72 and raced past the rest of the field for medalist honors. She was 25 strokes in front of Riley Avery of Belton in second place at 25-over 169.
Avery’s Belton teammate Kennedy Tidwell was another stroke back at 170 for third place as the duo led the Tigers to the team championship. Belton’s 36-hole total of 701 was 21 shots better than Mansfield Lake Ridge in second place in the team standings. Midway finished fourth in the team standings at 765.
The Midway boys’ team will host its portion of the Marvin Dameron Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Bear Ridge.
Super Centex hoops deadline upcoming
Monday will mark the deadline for Central Texas basketball coaches to submit nominations for the annual Super Centex teams.
Coaches may submit nominations to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. They should include the players' positions, heights, classifications, statistics and pertinent awards and honors.