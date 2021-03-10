High school notebook: Central Texas soccer teams survive 'Snowmageddon'

The Midway girls’ team played four games in a week between Feb. 23 and March 1. The Midway boys played three games a week the last two weeks, then traveled to play Waxahachie on Monday and Cedar Hill on Tuesday this week.

Panthers coach Kris Kahler referred to February’s pause as “Snowmageddon,” but thinks his team reacted well despite its 4-15 record.

“The kids are going, ‘Are they going to cancel these games?’” Kahler said. “We told them that the games wouldn’t be canceled and they were so excited. They just want to play. Our record doesn’t reflect how hard these kids have played.”

The Waco High boys played four games the week after the snow and ice melted, then played three games last week and lined up against Mansfield and Waxahachie on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Lions coach Juan Lopez said the rapid-fire game schedule makes it difficult to get on the practice field because there are hardly any non-game days and, when they do have an open day, his players need time to recover.

“I bet we haven’t had four practice days since January,” Lopez said.