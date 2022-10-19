High School Notebook: Chilton celebrates 50 years of football, friendship

CHILTON — Football has long been the foundation of friendships and a connector of communities throughout the history of the sport.

This week the Chilton Pirates will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 state title, as well as the foundation of group of friendships that has spanned almost six decades.

“It’s just hard to explain,” said James Davis, who was team captain that year. “Winning in football, or winning in any sport, winning the state championship is a big deal. Winning one and being the first one (at Chilton) and being a close group of kids, both black and white, almost can’t be explained.”

The Pirates were the underdogs despite seeing success in the years leading up to that 1972 season. There wasn’t a lot of faith from the community in Chilton head coach Ronnie Bickham, as he hadn’t played high school football and only had experience coaching a junior high team prior to taking over the Pirates in 1970.

But it didn’t matter what the plays were or if they were facing opponents with more depth and size. According to Davis, the Pirates won because they played together as a team.

“It was never anything within our group where one player was better than the other,” Davis said. “We didn’t have that one player that most small schools had. We could key in on that other school because they had one or two people. We could key in on those one or two people and shut them down.

“With us, I want to say it was a team. … You wanted to give your best just because you don’t want to let your teammates down and that’s pretty much what the team was all about. Just not ever let anybody down.”

Not only was it Chilton’s first title but also the first Class B — now Class 2A — state championship in Texas high school football history. Prior to ’72, Class B teams only advanced as far as the regional round of playoffs.

“It was kind of like the movie ‘Remember the Titans’ but it wasn’t a one-year thing,” Davis said. “It was a whole kind of history, of how our lives changed with the way integration changed our school and how we were able to, 50-plus years ago, learn to play together.

“And I actually thought the world would be in a different place than it is now. I wished it was. But we overcame all of those things that most people are still having problems with and we have gotten completely past that.”

Integration at Chilton wasn’t a smooth transition, especially in the beginning. Davis was in fifth or sixth grade when the schools were integrated in Chilton. He explained that there were many fights in the first few years and a good deal of people moved out toward other towns, particularly near Waco.

“The café in town was still segregated until the year we won state,” Davis recalled. “Black people went in a different door and walked up to a window and ordered, and other people came in and sat down. We were part of changing that. The whole community got behind it.”

But while the community got behind the football team’s winning, there were other challenges that the Pirates faced when it came to integration. Those challenges included a low quality of education that resulted in many kids not knowing how to read even though they were highly intelligent to the tension that resulted from interracial relationships that developed, Davis said.

“This is not a little-known secret anymore but back at the time there were five or six white girls dating black guys,” Davis said. “If any of those girls’ dads had known, there would have been a big problem. … The coach and the superintendent were basically thinking about our exit plan if somebody drove up with a shotgun or something like that. So, there was an edge there all through the year. We’re just lucky enough that word didn’t get back to those parents or really just out to the community, because it wasn’t done out in the open.”

Even with that tension in the air, the only thing that mattered to the players was the camaraderie within the team. For Davis, that football team was the foundation of a lot of joy throughout his life and friendships that he holds dear.

“We knew how to play football and play football correctly and as a team,” Davis said. “Really, the whole thing was about being a team. I brag about it and talk about it. It used to be my only thing to brag about, but I’ve also been attacked by a grizzly bear and lived, so I got two stories to tell now.”

Crawford’s streak snapped, but Lady Pirates still on top

Wins can be historic, but losses can be, too.

When the 19th-ranked Valley Mills volleyball team knocked off No. 16 Crawford in five sets Tuesday night, it represented a monumental breakthrough victory for the Lady Eagle program.

It also represented the end of one of the more impressive streaks in Central Texas.

Crawford’s loss ended a 147-match district winning streak that dated back to 2011. That’s a rather incredible run of supremacy. But streaks don’t last forever, and it’s not like Crawford’s season is over.

Far from it.

“We’ve got to go start a new streak Friday,” said Crawford head coach Jeff Coker, after Tuesday’s match. “That’s what I told them. We can’t let this (loss) beat us twice.”

At 6-1 in District 15-2A, Crawford still leads the district and needs only one more win to clinch the loop championship. It will host Bosqueville on Friday.

Midway tennis advances to regional tourney

It’s on to the regional tournament for the Midway tennis squad.

Midway, coached by Troy Simonek, kept things rolling with a 10-3 win over Rockwall Heath on Tuesday in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals of UIL team tennis. That sends the Panthers on to the regional semis, where they’ll face The Woodlands College Park at 1 p.m. Thursday in Mansfield. If Midway can win that one, it will advance to Friday’s 10 a.m. regional final, against either Keller or Allen.

The UIL state tournament for team tennis is Oct. 26-27, on the campus of Texas A&M in College Station.

China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame

Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock.

Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one in Class 3A (2000). He had a career record of 353-152-3 for a 70 percent win percentage.

During his tenure, China Spring saw 16 playoff appearances, nine regional finalist appearances and six trips to the state tournament which resulted in four titles, one runner-up finish and one semifinalist finish. The Cougars had seven consecutive seasons without losing a district game under Limmer.

According to his former player Luke Gillam, who nominated Limmer for the induction and played on China Spring’s 1993 championship team, the Cougars’ confidence stemmed from belief in their coach.

“I played on Coach Limmer’s 1993 championship team or the one he jokingly reminds us, ‘The worst of the best,’” Gillam wrote of Limmer. “We stole more games with squeeze bunts and perfectly executed first-and-third situations than home runs.

“Unlike most coaches, he’s a math teacher so he always had a strategic approach to the game. It’s difficult for people to comprehend now in the era where every round is 2-of-3, but every playoff game we played was one-and-you-are-done. Despite that, China Spring was 33-4 in the playoffs over a seven-year span — where every game was an elimination game. He never had a player selected in the MLB draft and only one played an inning of Division I baseball. Coach Limmer was the common denominator in China Spring’s long-running success.”

Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players nab honors

Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor.

In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis posted 177 yards in the air and two touchdowns, passing for 12 of 18.He received 39 percent of fan votes.

Meanwhile, Mooney aided the Hornets in a 49-35 win over Salado, putting up 17 tackles (11 solo) and one interception. The linebacker received 46 percent of fan votes.

Hall led ECA to 52-6 win over Fairhill with 10 carries for 149 yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as going 4-of-5 in passing with 101 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Hall picked up a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown. He received 50 percent of fan votes.