High school notebook: China Spring volleyball players college-bound

For most high school students, an out-of-state college experience brings a sense of unfamiliarity, but that won’t be the case for Emmot.

“I knew the coach from club ball when I used to play up there, and knowing that some of my old teammates are there currently, it helped make that homey feel already,” she said. “And then getting to know some of the people there that I didn’t already know, they’re all super nice, and the atmosphere, I just love it.”

Even though her time in China Spring was fleeting, Emmot said she made lifelong bonds with her teammates, and that “the girls” would be what she remembers most from her experience.

That sentiment was shared by Cofer, who said that the connections she built at China Spring helped shape her college decision. She wanted a team experience similar to what she had with the Cougars, and she thinks she found it.

“I know what a good team is and what team I belong on, and Ouachita is that for me,” she said.

Cofer realizes that she’s among an extremely select group who is gaining an opportunity to play college athletics. She was a later addition to China Spring’s signing ceremony, and couldn’t be more grateful for the chance.