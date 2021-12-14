High school notebook: China Spring volleyball players college-bound

On the eve of National Signing Day, where college football programs will dominate the sports conversation, a pair of China Spring volleyball players reminded that the signing process isn’t just for the guys in helmets and pads.
Dreams live everywhere, including the volleyball court.
China Spring seniors Kadyne Emmot and Katie Cofer realized those dreams on Tuesday, as both signed to play on the college level. Emmot, a first-team Super Centex performer and two-time District 18-4A MVP, finalized her commitment to Division II Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, while Cofer, one of the team's driving defensive forces at middle blocker, is bound for Division II Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“I’m so excited,” Emmot said. “There’s been sometimes where I’ve almost cried, because it’s always been a dream.”
Emmot moved to China Spring from Kansas prior to the 2020-21 school year, and made an immediate impact. She won District 18-4A MVP honors and Super Centex Newcomer of the Year recognition for the Lady Cougars, and only built on her credentials this season. She drilled 305 kills, swatted 85 aces and pocketed 782 assists while rotating between the setter and right-side hitter positions for the regional finalist Cougars.
For most high school students, an out-of-state college experience brings a sense of unfamiliarity, but that won’t be the case for Emmot.
“I knew the coach from club ball when I used to play up there, and knowing that some of my old teammates are there currently, it helped make that homey feel already,” she said. “And then getting to know some of the people there that I didn’t already know, they’re all super nice, and the atmosphere, I just love it.”
Even though her time in China Spring was fleeting, Emmot said she made lifelong bonds with her teammates, and that “the girls” would be what she remembers most from her experience.
That sentiment was shared by Cofer, who said that the connections she built at China Spring helped shape her college decision. She wanted a team experience similar to what she had with the Cougars, and she thinks she found it.
“I know what a good team is and what team I belong on, and Ouachita is that for me,” she said.
Cofer realizes that she’s among an extremely select group who is gaining an opportunity to play college athletics. She was a later addition to China Spring’s signing ceremony, and couldn’t be more grateful for the chance.
“It’s so cool,” said Cofer, who tallied 329 kills and 140 total blocks for her high school career. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to (sign Tuesday), but I’m so glad that I could do with it with Kadyne. … I’m so pumped. You don’t even understand.”
Cofer said that her primary goal for her freshman college year was to “pass all my classes,” but just because she’s achieved one dream doesn’t mean she’s about to stop now.
“I’d like to be (Conference) Newcomer of the Year,” she said.
Gatesville, Teague looking for HFCs
Gatesville High School will begin a search for a head football coach as Luke Howard confirmed on Tuesday that he is resigning from the school.
Howard said he is moving to a position outside of education and the details of the new job are being worked out currently.
Howard took over as Gatesville’s head football coach in the summer of 2019 after former Hornets coach Kyle Cooper left to join Art Briles’ coaching staff at Mount Vernon. Cooper is now the head coach at Ponder.
Gatesville went 0-10 in Howard’s first season in 2019, then bounced back to make the playoffs in 2020 and this fall.
“You always want to leave a place better than you found it,” Howard said. “Kyle Cooper did a phenomenal job here and I feel like Gatesville football has some great years ahead of it.”
In other coaching news, Teague AD/HFC Donnie Osborn is retiring after 34 years in education.
Osborn, who has been the Lions head football coach and AD for the past eight seasons, compiled a 58-37 record. He guided Teague to the third round of the playoffs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with a regional final appearance in 2017 when the Lions went 11-3.
Teague has posted the job and Osborn said the school is hoping to have a new coach and AD by February.
China Spring plans football rally
China Spring will hold a community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Stadium, to celebrate and send off its state-bound football team.
The Cougars (15-0) will face Gilmer (14-1) for the Class 4A Division II championship at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. China Spring is making its first appearance in a state final since 2007 and looking for its first championship since 1978.