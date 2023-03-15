When you coach for a long time, you tend to rack up a lot of wins. After three victories in the Johnston County Classic at The Depot in Cleburne over the weekend, China Spring baseball coach Cory Beckham now has 500 of them.

Although it wasn’t guaranteed, it seemed the Cougars were determined to get Beckham to the 500 mark, celebrating with a postgame ceremony and gifting their coach with the game ball as well as a bat hand-spun by sophomore outfielder Jacob Clement. Beckham said he wasn’t really thinking about himself going into the weekend, but he appreciated the gesture put forward by his team.

“Truth be known, I’ve coached a lot of good teams and a lot of good players, and I guess the wins started adding up over time,” Beckham said. “I happen to be the common denominator being the coach of these teams. I just kind of got to give credit to the players because they’re the ones that win the games. I just happen to watch them and work with them and coach them.”

A 1991 China Spring graduate, Beckham took over the baseball coach position at his alma mater last June upon the departure of Jesse Lopez. But Beckham is pretty familiar with Central Texas beyond just China Spring, having coached at Connally before a 13-year stint in West, where he led the Trojans to state titles in 2015 and 2016. He also spent two years at Lake Belton.

When he arrived at both Connally and West, Beckham said the opportunities happened in the right place at the right time. So, when the opportunity to return to China Spring came up, Beckham wasn’t going to pass it up.

“I always kind of secretly wanted to come back and it was never the right timing or it just didn’t seem right,” Beckham said. “This was just the perfect timing for my family and for my career. Some things just work out, and it worked out perfectly. We’ve got some good players, and this community is amazing. I get to represent the town I grew up in and the team I played for, and now I get to coach for them.”

From going deep into the playoffs with the Cadets in 2004, then moving to West and making the state tournament in 2010 and 2011, losing the state championship in 2012 and finally getting two titles, Beckham noted that the tough losses taught him a lot of lessons. He plans to put them to good use at China Spring.

“The plan is to do it again,” Beckham said. “I don’t know if it’ll be this year, but we’re going to put this thing together here at China Spring until I retire. I’m going to stay here ‘till I retire. The plan is to win some more state championships.

“China Spring has a history. They’ve won four state championships and I’m going to go out on a limb — the plan is to do quite a bit. I’m not going to say four, but we’re going to win some state championships before it’s all said and done.”

Connally’s Snell honored in San Antonio

Speaking of 500-win milestones, Connally basketball coach Quinton Snell picked up recognition at last weekend’s UIL state boys basketball tournament in San Antonio for surpassing that win total in February.

Snell was presented a plaque by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Snell notched the historic win No. 500 with Connally’s 60-48 win over China Spring on Feb. 10. The Cadets added three more wins thereafter to bump Snell’s career total to 503 wins in his 23 seasons as Connally head coach. The Cadets were the District 23-4A champions and totaled a 28-5 season record, reaching the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Centex soccer teams kicking into high gear

The UIL soccer playoffs will begin on March 23, and plenty of teams will carry high hopes into the postseason based on their regular-season results.

Waco High’s boys clinched the program’s first district championship since 2018 with a penalty-kicks win over University on Monday night. Both the Lions (17-3-3) and the Trojans (17-3-0) should be tough outs in the playoffs after combining to outscore their opponents, 143-53, on the year.

Mexia’s boys (15-6-1) have outscored their district opponents, 74-8, on their way to the championship in 23-4A, a very competitive league. The Blackcats will close the regular season out against La Vega (13-9-0) on Friday.

Among the girls, Belton (17-4-1) has been extremely dominant this season, allowing only 10 goals in 22 matches, including two in district play.

Midway (16-3-2), the District 12-6A champs, boasts an equally stingy defense. The Pantherettes went 12-0 in district play while outscoring their opponents, 47-2, in those matches to claim their first district title in eight years.

Similarly, Lorena (17-3-2) can apply loads of defensive pressure, with 15 shutouts on the season. The Lady Leopards will carry an 11-match winning streak into their regular-season finale against Harmony School of Innovation.

Sports editor Brice Cherry contributed to this report