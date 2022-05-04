High school notebook: Connally Cadets softball team soars into second round

The first two weeks of this season were pretty rough on the Connally softball team.

The Cadets, short a few key players who were still in basketball, lost nine straight games to start the schedule. Along the way, Connally dropped more than a couple of run-rule decisions.

But then things turned around.

Connally picked up its first three victories at a tournament in Franklin in early March. It helped to have a few key pieces back in the lineup, including catcher Gracie Alejo, shortstop Alise Medlock, leftfielder Jocelynn Meza, centerfielder Serenity Cade-Williams and designated player Shania Green, all of whom came over from hoops.

With a full arsenal, the Cadets defeated Hempstead, Bruceville-Eddy and Normangee during the weekend tournament in Franklin and took off from there.

“We’re young, but the girls want to win,” Connally third-year coach Brad Kennedy said. “Last year, they didn’t know how to win. That’s where we’ve turned the corner a little bit. They understand the energy that it takes in the dugout.”

The Cadets (12-17) swept District 18-4A opponents La Vega and Madisonville, and won a key early home district game against Mexia. Those victories put Connally in third place at the end of the regular season and earned the Cadets a playoff berth for just the third time in the last decade.

However, the Cadets weren’t satisfied just to be in the postseason.

After losing its bi-district opener against Rusk, 7-6, on Thursday in Madisonville, Connally defeated the Eagles, 16-6, on Saturday to force a deciding third game.

Rusk took an 8-7 lead into the Cadets’ final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh. Connally’s Jai Martinez reached base on an error to start the inning and scored on her sister Aariyah Martinez’s double down the third-base line.

Aariyah Martinez represented the winning run and got to third on an infield single by Medlock. That set up Cade-Williams’ walk-off double to right-center field.

The victory clinched the Cadets’ first playoff series win in a decade and sent them on to the area round for the first time since 2012.

The Connally players have been celebrating the accomplishment ever since because they’re aware of what a big step it was.

“Oh yeah, they know for sure,” Kennedy said. “We’ve made it an emphasis in our athletic program to make the playoffs in volleyball, basketball and softball the last few years.”

The Cadets will play Georgetown Gateway Prep in the 4A Region 3 second round, starting with a doubleheader on Friday at Rosebud-Lott’s softball diamond. If necessary, Game 3 will be back at Rosebud-Lott at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Area track teams prep for TAPPS state meet

Texas’ top private and parochial school track programs will gather on Friday and Saturday for the TAPPS State Championships at Midway High School

Central Texas will be well represented.

Live Oak, Vanguard and Reicher will all have athletes in the 3A competition, while Eagle Christian Academy has several competitors in 1A.

Live Oak’s state meet qualifiers include Katherine Helmer in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs. Claire Hansard in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and three relay teams. Live Oak’s relay squads will be Lauren Smith, Allyriane Matthews, Louisa Williams and Avery Bathurst in the 4x100; Matthews, Ellie Tyson, Bathurst and Landrie Beeler (alternates Eliah Contreras and Sarah Yoo) in the 4x200; and Tyson, Hansard, Beeler and Helmer (alternate Williams) in the 4x400.

Vanguard’s state competitors will be Maggie Winarick in the 3,200, Elaina McCulloch in the 800, Danae Simmons in the 400, Lily Martin in the girls’ pole vault and Evan Roos in the boys’ pole vault. The Vikings have two girls’ relay teams competing as the 4x200 (Martin, McCulloch, Simmons, Bentlee Keeprs, with alternates Amelia Livesay, Libby Attas, Landry Davis and Abby Peters) and 4x400 (McCulloch, Keepers, Winarick, Simmons with alternates Livesay, Davis, Peters and Townlin Starr) made it to state.

Kane Kolar will represent Reicher at the state meet in the shot put and discus.

In the 1A division, Eagle Christian is set to enter seven individuals and three relays in the state meet. Eagles athletes competing at state include Maximus Austin in the 3,200 and 800; Sarah Vernon in the 800; Skyler Selke in the 100 hurdles; Ellie Mathis in the girls’ 300 hurdles; Josh Kidd, Ethan Lampert and Blake Gonzalez in the boys’ 300 hurdles; along with the boys’ 4x200 (Elijah Chojnowski, Ethan Morgan, Nick Vences, Austin and alternate Lampert); the girl’s 4x400 (Clarissa Vences, Mia O’Hare, Clarissa Ratliff and Vernon); and the boys’ 4x400 (Chojnowski, Lampert, Caleb Lapes, Morgan and alternate Vences).

Super Centex baseball, softball, all-academic

Central Texas softball and baseball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex teams.

Nominations should include the players’ positions, classifications, statistics, and any pertinent award or honors they may have won. They can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com or Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Nominations are also being accepted from all Central Texas sports coaches and athletic directors for the 2021-22 Super Centex All-Academic Team. To be eligible, a nominee must have been a varsity athlete and had a grade point average of 90 or above.

Please include the athlete’s sports achievements and awards, their academic achievements, their community service endeavors and their GPA on a 100-point scale. Nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at the above email address.

