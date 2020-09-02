High school notebook: Connally, La Vega ready for prime-time TV showcase

Shane Anderson has been jokingly telling friends and members of the media this week that he’s going to have his buddy Don Hyde over to the house on Friday night to lounge in the pool and watch the La Vega versus Connally football game on TV.

Of course, the humor is that Anderson is Connally’s head football coach while Hyde is his counterpart at La Vega. But if they wanted to, they could in fact abandon the sidelines and watch the game on TV like many in Central Texas will be doing.

The Connally at La Vega contest will be broadcast locally by KWTX on its sister station, The CW. When the game kicks off at 7:30 Friday night from Willie Williams Stadium, Pete Sousa will be doing play-by-play alongside analyst Tom Barfield.

“I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Barfield said. “I had nothing to do on Friday and wanted to see that game anyway.”

Barfield will be subbing in for local TV personality Dan Ingham, who called the Academy-Rogers game with Sousa last week. KWTX has lined up a series of televised games to take advantage of the UIL lifting its restrictions on live-broadcast football games for this season only. Next week, The CW will televise Troy at Robinson, followed by Whitney at Mart on Sept. 18.