High school notebook: Connally, La Vega ready for prime time

Shane Anderson has been jokingly telling friends and members of the media this week that he’s going to have his buddy Don Hyde over to the house on Friday night to lounge in the pool and watch the La Vega versus Connally football game on TV.
Of course, the humor is that Anderson is Connally’s head football coach while Hyde is his counterpart at La Vega. But if they wanted to, they could in fact abandon the sidelines and watch the game on TV like many in Central Texas will be doing.
The Connally at La Vega contest will be broadcast locally by KWTX on its sister station, The CW. When the game kicks off at 7:30 Friday night from Willie Williams Stadium, Pete Sousa will be doing play-by-play alongside analyst Tom Barfield.
“I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Barfield said. “I had nothing to do on Friday and wanted to see that game anyway.”
Barfield will be subbing in for local TV personality Dan Ingham, who called the Academy-Rogers game with Sousa last week. KWTX has lined up a series of televised games to take advantage of the UIL lifting its restrictions on live-broadcast football games for this season only. Next week, The CW will televise Troy at Robinson, followed by Whitney at Mart on Sept. 18.
The CW broadcast team could have quite a large audience this week as the La Vega Pirates are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I, while the Connally Cadets come in at No. 7 in 4A D-II. According to Sousa, it’s the first time the two schools, which are separated by four miles of Interstate 35, have both been ranked when they played each other in football since 1999.
And it won’t be easy to get in the stadium.
In order to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19, the UIL has mandated that high school football stadiums be limited to 50 percent capacity. That means there will only be about 1,800 tickets available for the La Vega-Connally game — 1,229 on the home side and 605 in the visitors stands.
Whether fans are watching from the stands or on TV, they’re likely to see a spirited matchup. The Pirates have reached the state championship game in three of the last five seasons. Meanwhile, Connally was ranked No. 1 for part of last season and finished the campaign with a 12-1 record.
The Pirates and Cadets scrimmaged the last two years, but didn’t meet in an official game. In that time, Anderson believes his program has risen to a level to be able to compete with La Vega. The Pirates won the last meeting, 42-2, in 2017.
“I’m glad we were able to get it back on the schedule,” Anderson said. “We used the last two or three years to try to put ourselves on the map.”
Riesel keeping Cook on their minds
Riesel is continuing to rally around Levi Cook, the Indians football player whose vehicle was hit by a train last week.
Riesel athletic director Keith Stifflemire said this week that Cook is progressing well in his recovery, though it's a slow process. Cook was certainly on the minds of the Riesel players as they took the field for their game against Marlin last Friday.
"Oh, yeah, we have a little helmet decal that we wear in honor of him," Stifflemire said. "You know there's that Greek word Nike — we pronounce it Ni-KEE but it's really Ni-KAY — and it means victory. And in the Bible it's talking about victory over Satan, but with Levi every single day is a victory. He just keeps winning the day as he makes his recovery."
Mart closer to a full slate
Mart football coach Kevin Hoffman announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Panthers have added a game to their schedule. Mart will face Anahuac at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium.
Mart, the three-time defending state champions in 2A, was once again ranked No. 1 in 2A D-II this week. The Panthers opened the season versus Teague and will play McGregor this week, followed by Anahuac on Sept. 12 and a home game against Whitney on Sept. 18. That’s four consecutive 3A D-I opponents for mighty mite Mart.
The addition of the Anahuac contest gives Mart nine scheduled regular season games, meaning the Panthers could potentially add one more in either the last week of September or the first week of November.
Mart’s Freeman wins state award
Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman captured the Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week honor for 2A in the opening week of the season.
Freeman rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Panthers’ team stats, and also posted nine tackles with four tackles for losses and a sack in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Teague.
The other weekly winners included Tyler Chapel Hill QB Cameron Ford in 4A, Grandview QB Dane Jentsch in 3A and San Antonio Cornerstone Christian QB Lucas Coley for private schools. The 6A and 5A awards will begin when those classifications begin their delayed season later this month. The UIL pushed back the start of the season for the state’s biggest schools in order to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Lewis, Boston win POY honors
This week’s WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week is the Goat. Perhaps not the Greatest of All Time just yet, but Groesbeck Goat quarterback Allen Lewis claimed the honor. Lewis, who passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a TD, received 14,613 votes in the online poll. Lewis outpaced Riesel quarterback Dakota Davis by a little more than 2,000 votes.
Hillsboro’s John Boston won the defensive player of the week honor. Boston posted 16 tackles, including a TFL, and garnered 6,710 votes. He kept Groesbeck from sweeping the honors by finishing more than 1,000 votes ahead of Goats linebacker Coker Holloway.
