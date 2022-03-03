High school notebook: Connally, Lorena represent Centex's last state hope

When Connally and Lorena dueled back in mid-December, it wasn’t just a matchup of two successful, state-ranked basketball teams.

It actually served as a preview of the last two standing.

Central Texas’s state hoops hopefuls have been whittled down to just the Cadets and Leopards. Perhaps that really shouldn’t be a surprise, as both made the regional semifinals last year in Class 4A and 3A, respectively.

Now they’re back again, building on that experience. Even if each of their experiences are vastly different.

Quinton Snell has coached Connally for the past two decades and has been down this road to regionals before. He first took the Cadets to the regional tourney in 2007, a grizzled, battle-tested group that amassed a 30-5 season record. Now Connally is back at regionals for the eighth time.

There’s a certain standard to uphold out in Lacy-Lakeview. The current generation doesn’t want to let the past generations down, and the past generations are rather intrigued by the kiddos.

“It’s kind of crazy that I’ve kind of been here as long as I have, and you get some former teams coming back and saying, ‘Hey, man, we’re better than you,’” Snell said. “Kind of like LeBron and Kobe, that kind of thing.”

Snell said that many of his former players will return to their old stomping grounds to visit and evaluate the newest group of Cadets. DeAndre Simmons, who won back-to-back Super Centex Player of the Year honors in 2008 and ‘09, felt prompted to attend a couple of games this season after someone told him that the 2022 Cadets were better than his 2007 bunch that went 30-5.

“So he said, ‘I’ve got to go check this out. I’ve got to go see what this is about,’” Snell said. “That kind of thing makes it real good, that present teams don’t want to be the team that doesn’t make it as far as some of those successful previous teams.”

This year’s Cadets (31-3) feature a deep and athletic roster with multiple scoring options. But nobody is any smoother than junior guard Jelani McDonald, who pumped in 20 points in Connally’s 71-57 regional quarterfinal win over Center on Tuesday.

McDonald was good before, but this year he has elevated his play to another level. (Yes, often above the rim.)

“Other than his athleticism that he possesses, I think it’s his just overall approach to being the best that he can be,” Snell said of McDonald. “No matter what. His maturity took off even after the basketball season last year. You could kind of see it during the season, could see him elevating his level of maturity and how he approached things.”

Snell said that McDonald carried that mindset into the 2021 track season and held firm to it through summer conditioning and into the football season, where he played well as Connally’s quarterback.

The Cadets will need that level of strength and maturity from the entire roster as they face No. 2-ranked Silsbee (30-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Region III-4A semifinals in Lufkin. The Tigers are a familiar nemesis, and actually knocked out Connally at this same stage a year ago with an 81-62 win.

“Every time we get to this round, it seems like it’s going to be (Houston) Yates or Silsbee,” Snell said. “We have a good idea, a good sense of what they bring to the table. Tradition-rich program, Coach (Joe) Sigler does a really good job with his kids. … So, they’re up-tempo, but they shoot the three-ball really well and they guard. It’s going to be fun game, and we’re going to try to do our part to come out on top.”

As for Lorena, they’re not quite as familiar with the regional tournament as Connally, at least not from a historical, long-term perspective. But they’re getting more accustomed to this stage every day.

Two years ago, Leopards head coach Matt Jackson took his players over to watch the Class 3A regional tournament at Midway. They’d just been knocked out of the Class 4A playoffs, but they were dropping down a classification in the next realignment, and Jackson wanted them to get a sense of what they were playing for.

“I had them sit and watch them cut down the nets. They didn’t even know that was a thing,” Jackson said.

Last year Lorena won 23 games and indeed reached the regional semifinals for the first time. Due to COVID, the UIL opted to forgo the usual pre-assigned regional sites, but Jackson and the other regional-qualifying coaches agreed to stage their own “mini” regional tourney in Madisonville.

The Leopards ended up losing to East Chambers, but that playoff run had lasting dividends.

“I think it plays a huge, huge factor, seeing that last year,” Jackson said. “Now they know what a regional tournament is, they know what cutting down the nets and all that stuff means.”

Such experience came in handy when the Leopards took on Groesbeck in a raucous regional quarterfinal matchup in Robinson Tuesday night. Fans packed the gym and then some, and it made for one of the more special atmospheres Jackson and his players had ever seen.

“I don’t know a number, but my guess is that 1,200 to 1,300 people (were in attendance),” Jackson said. “They were sitting people in the aisles, people watching through the windows. I’ve heard there were people still getting in almost to halftime. That was how long of a line there was. … Being part of a playoff environment is huge. So experiencing that, it was almost a regional tournament feel on Tuesday.”

Lorena pulled out a 56-52 win over the gritty Goats to reclaim its regional tourney spot. The Leopards got another big-time effort out of sophomore guard Cameron Brock, whose late-season call-up from the JV continues to pay off. The poised, gifted Brock led all scorers with 29 points, including two clutch free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the win.

“Nothing ever really seems to bother him,” Jackson said. “He’s one of those kids who loves to be in the moment, whether it be that big shot or stepping up to hit two free throws when it’s a two-point game with 11 seconds left. He always loves to have that moment, and he loves to do that. We couldn’t be more proud or glad that he’s on our own side.”

Next up for Lorena (23-13) is Diboll, who the Leopards will face at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midway, following the other semifinal between Franklin and Hitchcock. Jackson praised the level of competition and acknowledged it won’t be easy to win two games and reach the state tournament for the first time in Lorena basketball history.

But they’ve got a three-pronged game plan: Protect the paint, be physical, value the basketball. Do those three things, and they’ve got a shot.

“I think these guys are built for the postseason, because they do a really good job of those three things,” Jackson said. “But we’ve got to make sure we’re great at them all weekend long.”

Chilton, Meridian hunting for new coaches

A pair of local 2A schools are in the market for new athletic directors and head football coaches.

Chilton recently announced that Chris James would step down at the end of the school year. James, a Chilton alum, worked for the school district for 14 years as a teacher and coach. As the Pirates’ head football coach the past four seasons, he led them to a 27-22 overall record, including a 12-2 season in 2021. In a statement to the school district, James said he is looking forward to becoming an entrepreneur.

Chilton ISD announced that Bennie Huitt would take over James’ responsibilities for now while it began searching for a permanent replacement.

Meridian ISD has posted its head coach/AD vacancy following the resignation of Wade Morton after three seasons. Morton, a former assistant at Connally, is joining China Spring as an assistant football coach and head powerlifting coach. He tallied a 4-25 record in his stint coaching the Yellow Jackets.

Meridian ISD has posted a deadline of Monday to apply for the job.

Vanguard football's Pilant moving on

Vanguard’s Luke Pilant is stepping down after a three-year run leading the Viking football program.

Pilant has worked at Vanguard for nine years in total. He helped build the Viking football program from the ground up, taking over from Zach Seifert in 2019 and tallying a 20-13 record with three TAPPS playoff appearances.

He recently passed his certification for special education and plans to get certified in English as well, as he looks for another teaching and coaching opportunity.

Vanguard athletic director Will Curtis — who Pilant labeled the “best in the business” — is in the midst of searching for Pilant’s successor.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.