High school notebook: Cougars' growl getting louder

As a reward for their perseverance, the Cougars have peaked at the right time and reached the state semifinals of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.

Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb came to the school in the spring of 2019 with a new motto: Grow the Growl. In his second season as a head coach, Holcomb got to celebrate with the Cougars as they won a second-round playoff game over Temple Central Texas Christian on Saturday at Robinson’s Rocket Field.

“In year two, having an opportunity to play in the semifinal game is something I’ve never done as a head coach,” Holcomb said. “This is all new for me as well. I’m trying not to look too far ahead. Hopefully, Saturday we’re prepared and if we play well will give ourselves a chance to play for a state championship.”

Standing between Reicher and the state title game will be the Dallas First Baptist Saints.

The Cougars face off with First Baptist at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gladiator Coliseum in Italy. It will be a rematch of a nondistrict game that Reicher won, 48-28, on Oct. 2.

In that game, Reicher senior Eli Cummings returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries and returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown.