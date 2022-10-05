High school notebook: Crawford, Marlin to tangle in playoff rematch

The upstart Marlin Bulldogs put an end to Crawford’s almost-perfect 2021 season, dishing out the Pirates’ only loss of the season in the regional final. Now Crawford hosts Marlin for a rematch, this time as a district foe.

But the Pirates know who they’re up against this year and plan on continuing to execute the stalwart defense that has helped them remain undefeated five games into the 2022 season.

“We've just got to be sound at what we do,” said Crawford coach Greg Jacobs. “We've got to be sound fundamentally. We've got to tackle well. We've got to take good angles to the ball. And we've just got to be smart and intelligent.

"Our kids have a lot of pride in their defense. Obviously, nobody wants anybody to score but it's a challenge because you have so many athletes on the field and you've got such a big field to defend.”

The Marlin and Crawford teams facing off Friday are not the same teams that played last November, obviously. The Pirates have crafted a defensive identity that has allowed only 13 points this year and shut out three teams. Trying to move the ball against Crawford might as well be like bouncing off a concrete wall.

“Coach Jacobs and his staff do a tremendous job on both sides of the ball, but defensively, that’s definitely been something that stood out all year with them,” said Marlin coach Ruben Torres. “The big thing for them is just how disciplined they are. They rally to the ball very well. They don't get misaligned very much, if at all. So, we've got to match their discipline and integrity on both sides of the ball really.”

Despite a tough start in nondistrict play against challenging competition, on top of dealing with injury, the Bulldogs seem to be back on track. Crawford’s defense will have to be all over the field to prevent Marlin from catching the Pirates off-guard.

“They live off explosive plays because of their athletic ability,” Jacobs said. “So, we've just got to limit those explosives. And do a good job with our fundamentals.”

As opposed to last season when Derion Gullette and Trajon Butler were spearheading the charge on offense, Marlin has its fair share of contributors this year. Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Jeoffery Mims and Keiayr Young have joined Butler in putting up the big numbers for the Bulldogs.

“I’ve been really happy with Z Lofton’s improvement and growth,” Torres said. “I think we’re running the ball with multiple running backs much better than we were last year. Then with Jeoffrey Mims and Keiayr Young on the outsides, we have really started to blossom these last two games and boast a big-play ability. So, we’re different. We’re definitely a different team than we were last year.”

And so is Crawford. One of the key things that factored into the Pirates’ fall to Marlin at the end of last season were key injuries to their quarterback and leading running back. But this year it seems they’ve returned all their keys pieces. Crawford has been averaging 40 points per game, led by senior quarterback/safety Luke Torbert.

“Sometimes we have some big plays, but primarily, we're a ball-control offense,” Jacobs said. “We like to be able to control the ball and control the clock, and be able to turn out positive yards. Eventually if we’re lucky, one of them will break and we have an opportunity. I think we're just going to have to be consistent and execute really well on our offense and take care of the ball and limit our penalties.”

While there are still plenty of district games left for both teams to play, this matchup will likely be one of the most challenging for both squads.

“When we played last week going into the Moody game, Moody was 3-1,” Torres said. “And so we couldn't look ahead to Crawford and so on. I think it's going to be like that pretty much the rest of the way through district. You have to take care of the game that you have that week, because it is going to be competitive and you don't want to be the team that slips up.”

University hunts for 2-0 start in district play

With a 49-16 victory over Killeen Chaparral two weeks ago, University (2-3, 1-0) picked up its first district win since 2019, marking its first 1-0 start in district play since 2013. Coming out of a bye week, the Trojans are getting set to face Pflugerville (2-4, 1-1) and perhaps their first 2-0 start in district since 2012.

“Hopefully we’re more sharp than we normally are, more fresh than we normally are,” said University coach Kent Laster. “We’ve gotten some guys back from some nagging injuries, and we’re hoping it’s not a deal where we’ve taken a step back in being efficient in our execution. We want to make sure we’re doing that, just like we were in our last game and even better.”

University is taking on a Pflugerville team with athleticism and physicality. The Panthers have one more district game under their belt after a loss to Belton two weeks ago but just like the Trojans, they grabbed a win over Chaparral.

Pflugerville’s offense leans more on its running game, totaling 1,399 yards in six games. The Panthers are led on the ground by senior RB/DE Matthew Tryon, who has posted 435 rushing yards on 71 carries and five touchdowns. The young QB platoon of sophomore Chance Parker and freshman Cole Taylor has combined for 494 yards through the air, completing 39 of 79 with just three scores. Defensively, Diangelo Porter and Victor Osuji take the charge, posting 28 and 24 tackles, respectively, this season.

“They’re a physical regime and a physically-run defense,” Laster said. “They shut out Chaparral so that already gives you an idea of what they intend to do. They want to present a physical ballgame. They’re a heavy run team. They run the ball really well with their backs and quarterbacks.”

Meanwhile the Trojans have been balanced offensively this season between the air and ground. Junior QB Jashaun Manghane has thrown for 777 yards on 53 of 95 passes for 10 touchdowns and holds a passer rating of 109. His main targets have been freshman standout London Smith (17 receptions for 317 yards, 3 TDs) and junior Naje Drakes (18 receptions for 221 yards, 3 TDs).

Mekhi Sandolph leads on the ground with 83 carries for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, Ja’Jaun Harris has posted 42 tackles on the season and Joe Caballero follows with 37.

In order to be successful, Laster said the Trojans have to continue taking care of the simple stuff.

“Fundamentals and being disciplined, and taking care of the football,” Laster said. “That’s stuff we’ve really focused on and tried to focus on even before the bye week, but during the week we focused a lot on ball security, taking care of the football, making good decisions. We’ve got to expose and minimize our mistakes.”

Midway golfers place second at Stonetree

The Midway boys' golf team placed second at the Ellison Invitational Golf Tournament at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen last weekend. The Panthers posted a score of 301-309—610, finishing behind only Lake Belton, which scored 302-295—597.

Midway was again led by junior Corbin Null, who earned the individual title. Null, a Baylor pledge, carded rounds of 70 and 67. Reagan Jones and Jude Graham scored 75-76 and 74-77, respectively. Will Lutz (80-80), William Kronenberger (80-80), Briggs Haber (83-79) and Joe Nesbit (89-83) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.

Gatesville surges into team tennis playoffs

The first playoffs of the 2022-23 UIL year are lurking, as team tennis postseason action will get rolling on Monday.

Gatesville always boasts a strong tennis program, and this week claimed its third straight district title. The Hornets are 14-2 on the year and will open up Class 4A bi-district action against Decatur on Tuesday at Cleburne.

The playoffs for all area team tennis squads will continue through the UIL state tournament, Oct. 26-27 at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Midway water polo making history

While Midway has made a splash in water polo the last several years, this marks the first year that the UIL introduced water polo as a full varsity sport.

And the Panthers are riding those underwater horses to great lengths.

Midway’s boys and girls are both playoff-bound in their first varsity season. The Panthers finished third in the district tournament, beating Vista Ridge in the third-place game. The Pantherettes reached the district championship game before falling to Cedar Park by a single goal, but will advance to the playoffs as the second-place team out of their district.