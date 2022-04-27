High school notebook: Crawford's Williams finishes with state silver medal

Crawford senior Ty Williams might just have written the sequel to Silver Linings Playbook.

Williams finished off his first season playing high school tennis by grasping the Class 2A boys’ singles silver medal on Wednesday at Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio.

Landon Winter, a German foreign exchange student competing for Maud, defeated Williams in the singles final, 6-2, 6-2. But it didn’t deflate the Pirate senior.

“I’m very grateful,” Williams said. “I felt like I achieved a lot. It shows that hard work pays off. I still wish I could’ve won, but it was a great season.”

Williams, who was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease as an infant, learned last spring that he needed heart surgery that would end his high school football and basketball career going into his senior year. He had been a Super Centex selection in both sports as a junior.

He picked up a tennis racket in September and went to work, eventually becoming the first Crawford player to reach the state final match.

On Wednesday morning, Winter’s experience, strategy and power won out.

“He’s a very good player,” Williams said. “He had a very good backhand and played to it. He would get you to hit it over there and then he would smoke it.”

Williams took a 2-1 lead in the opening set and a 2-0 advantage in the second set. But Winter roared back on both occasions.

The Crawford senior reached the singles final by defeating Rylee Yanez of Forsan and Luke Marshall of Albany in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively on Tuesday.

Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum claimed the silver medal in 4A girls’ singles on Wednesday. She earned a finals appearance with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jaelee Young of Midlothian Heritage, and a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Boerne’s Chloe O’Connor on Tuesday.

But Argyle’s Meghna Arun Kumar claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Tatum in the final.

Central Texas brought home two more silver medals as the Groesbeck mixed doubles team of Blane Sadler and Emily Menzel finished on the podium.

Reagan County’s Ethan Kuykendal and Shayann Darr outlasted the Groesbeck pair, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the 3A mixed doubles final.

Longhorns hire Horn as AD/HFC

Axtell ISD has hired Craig Horn as its new athletic director and head football coach, the school confirmed on Wednesday.

Horn comes to the Longhorns from Italy, where he led the Gladiators for the last four years. He took Italy to the playoffs in all four of his seasons there, compiling a 31-15 overall record.

Axtell was in a district with the Gladiators the last two years and will continue to face Italy in District 7-2A Division I for the next two school years.

Former Axtell coach Rusty Reynolds stepped down as head football coach in early September. Offensive coordinator Justin Havard took over as interim head coach and guided the Longhorns the rest of the way in a 2-8 campaign.

Horn’s Italy team went 10-3 in 2021, winning the 8-2A DI title before losing to Crawford in the third round of the playoffs.

Leopards sign football, baseball letters

Two members of the Lorena football championship backfield signed to play two different sports in college on Wednesday morning at the Leopards’ gym.

Leopards running back Reed Michna signed to play football at Lyon College in Batesville, Ark. Michna rushed for 1,437 yards and 21 touchdowns in helping Lorena win the 3A Division I state title last fall.

Ryne Abel, who passed for more than 3,000 yards and connected for 30 touchdowns for the Leopards football team, will play baseball at the next level. Abel signed with Richland College in Dallas where he will be a Thunderduck.

Pirates send five to next level

A quintet of Chilton Pirates, including four football players, inked letters with colleges on Monday.

The Chilton student athletes will all head in different directions. In football, Braylen Fisher signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Jamoryon Benjamin signed with Papago Pumas Junior College, McKelleker Cook signed with Lyon College and Luis Fernandez signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor. The group led the way as Chilton went 12-2 last season and reached the 2A Division II Region 3 final.

Isaac Black, a first-team all-district basketball selection in 17-2A, signed to play college basketball at Fon du Lac Community College.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.