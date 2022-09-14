High school notebook: Despite challenges, Reicher plans to play district opener

Safety comes first for Bishop Reicher head coach Billy Overshown. Due to Reicher enduring a smaller-than-usual roster this season and being plagued with some injuries, Overshown was forced to cancel last week’s game against Dallas Shelton.

“We have low roster numbers and we had injuries that took us below numbers that I felt safe playing, so that’s why we canceled,” Overshown said on Thursday. “It was a non-district game, so I felt we needed it to recover.”

Reicher does plan to be on the field for its next scheduled contest on Sept. 23. The Cougars will host Lubbock Christian for the start of TAPPS district play. According to Overshown, two of his players will be out for the rest of the season, but three will be returning for the Lubbock Christian game.

“We’re going to take it week by week to see how healthy we are, and after that we’re just going to make a game-week decision,” Overshown said. “If we fall below the threshold of safety, where we feel we’re putting our kids in an unsafe environment, we’ll call it. And for me that’s 15 kids. Once we start getting around 15 kids, that’s too low for 11-man.”

To kick off TAPPS Division IV-District 1 play, Reicher (0-2) will be facing a disciplined team in Lubbock Christian that entered the year coming off a deep postseason run in 2021. But the expectations are the same as always for the Cougars, who still have their sights set on the playoffs and played for a TAPPS state title as recently as two seasons ago.

“We look good,” Overshown said of his team. “We look good for what we have. The kids are gelling together. I think they’re really buying in to what we’re doing. They don’t look at the low numbers. They’re just looking at the brothers right beside them.

“It’s just conditioning. It’s just going in and playing all four quarters and knowing that our kids are playing Ironman football. They’re playing both ways, they’re playing special teams. So, once they overcome that and conquer that, we’re just as good as the next team.”

Waco High (1-2, 0-1) at Midlothian (3-0, 1-0)

Waco High was unable to ride the high of its first win this season after snapping at 17-game losing streak against Dallas White, falling to Granbury in a brutal 45-3 loss to open District 4-5A Div. I play. The Lions were caught off guard offensively after losing starting quarterback RJ Young to injury, with Isaiah Ruiz taking his place.

“Obviously we had an injury at quarterback and that made things dramatically different on offense,” Waco High coach Linden Heldt said. “So we were unable to plan heavy for that last week because everything was in flux. This week, we feel like we have a little bit of a better plan on how to deal with that moving forward.”

Ruiz completed 16 of his 19 passing attempts for 60 yards but also suffered an interception. Waco High managed just 184 offensive yards. Defensively, the Lions had a strong start, forcing two three-and-outs to start the game, four in the first five possessions, but were ultimately worn down by the unbeaten Pirates. Against an undefeated Midlothian team on the road, Heldt noted that his team will have to be more consistent.

“We got to block better up front and we’ve got to execute at the quarterback position. Offensively, I think that’s pretty clear,” Heldt said. “Defensively, we’ve got to play consistent. We can’t have four three-and-outs in the first five possessions and then start letting things go or getting lost in the flow of the game and losing our keys. We got to stay detailed and focused for the entire game.”

One of the few bright spots for the Lions in the loss to Granbury was junior running back Lazavier Amos, who led the team with 50 rushing yards on four carries. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, however.

“He’s a great athlete but he’s a committed guy,” Heldt said of Amos. “I mean, he’s one of our guys that’s a leader at the forefront. He gives us a weapon on both the offensive and defensive sides. So he’s able to really produce for us because of his commitment to himself as well as the team in regards to getting better day-in, day-out. He is a football player. He’s not just a one-way guy or an athlete of some sort. He is a football player.”

Waco High will likely have to rely on Amos even more this week as the Lions will be without leading rusher Omarion Delao, who will be out of the game due to non-injury related causes, Heldt said.

Abbott, Chilton, Gatesville players honored

Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Trib’s Six-Man Player of the Week for the second time this season while Chilton running back Marvion Huitt takes Offensive Player of the Week and Gatesville linebacker Mason Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week.

Sustala continued to be a two-way weapon for the Panthers, rushing for 99 yards on eight carries and scoring three touchdowns against Keene while posting six tackles and recording a pick-six. The sophomore received 75 percent of fan votes.

Huitt led the Pirates on the ground with 110 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns in the 64-6 victory over Normangee. The senior received 40 percent of the fan vote.

Mooney posted 12 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a close contest with McGregor that ended in a 27-20 win for the Hornets. The linebacker received 41 percent of the WacoTrib.com fan vote.

Midway lineman headed west to Lubbock

It doesn’t really matter how they get there, it’s cool whenever any Central Texas player gets a shot to play Big 12 football.

So it goes for Midway senior offensive lineman Garrett Morphis, who announced on Twitter this week that he was committing to Texas Tech.

Morphis will join Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on. PWO offers generally reserve a spot for a player on the team, but the players will not receive any scholarship money for at least their first year.

Nevertheless, it’s been quite an ascent for Morphis (6-6, 290), considering he didn’t join Midway’s varsity until his junior season. He is one of five Centex seniors thus far who are headed to Big 12 programs, along with Teague linebacker Derion Gullette (Texas), Connally athlete Jelani McDonald (Oklahoma State), Temple linebacker Taurean York (Baylor) and Temple defensive back Javeon Wilcox (TCU).