High school notebook: District 18-4A's qualifiers look well-prepared for playoffs

The playoffs won’t be easy, but then again, neither was 18-4A. China Spring’s McCaslin said that Palestine, La Vega’s first-round opponent, “isn’t your typical fourth-place team,” since the Wildcats had some injuries to overcome early in the season. But like Snell, he thought La Vega has all the makings of a state contender.

“If La Vega gets past the first game, I think they make it to the fourth game. But anyone in this district can make a run,” McCaslin said.

Second-seeded Connally opens with Lufkin Hudson in the bi-district round, while third-seeded China Spring will take on Center in its first game. If the Cadets and Cougars can get through their first two games, they’d face off in the regional quarterfinal round. If that happens, that really wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

“I feel both those teams are really, really solid,” La Vega’s Cartwright said. “They’re well-coached, and those guys and those teams and those players know their roles and play them well. It comes down to matchups. If you can get the right matchup and feel good about it, you can beat somebody. I feel like both those schools are capable of that, as well as Madisonville. … They all can make a run.”

UIL allowing extra time for hoops playoffs