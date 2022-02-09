High school notebook: Ex-Baylor coach Hart shares memories with University athletes

University head football coach Kent Laster believes education does not end at the classroom’s door or at the edge of the field.
He wants his athletes to take advantage of every learning opportunity they can get. That’s why Laster set up a special presentation this week to both commemorate Black History Month and give the University students a better understanding of a landmark moment in civil rights history.
Laster, you see, most recently coached at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas prior to taking the University job last year. But he’s not the only former Central coach who calls Waco home. So does Clyde Hart, the Hall of Fame former Baylor track and field coach, who served as a football assistant coach, head athletic trainer and head track coach at Central from 1957-63.
Hart’s time at Central coincided with the arrival of the “Little Rock Nine” to campus in 1957. That year the NAACP registered nine Black students to desegregate the previously all-white school. The students faced racist persecution from the community, but eventually peace was restored when President Dwight Eisenhower issued an Executive Order to mobilize the 101st Airborne to protect the students.
Hart was there, and remembers that time in vivid detail. So, Laster invited the former Baylor coach to share his story with a group of Trojan athletes on Monday. They gathered in the weight room and listened intently as Hart took them on a time-traveling expedition to 65 years ago.
“Coach Hart shared his experience from 1957, and kind of brought it all the way to now,” Laster said. “Some of our kids had questions related to being a track athlete now and some of them asked about things from back then. But he was phenomenal. He was gracious enough to accept my invitation. I’ve told several people today, because I’ve gotten some very positive responses, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
The era of desegregation brought turmoil to the country, and Hart witnessed it firsthand when the “Little Rock Nine” showed up for their first day of classes. He said it was one of the ugliest, saddest scenes you could ever imagine.
“There were thousands of people surrounding that school,” Hart said. “They didn’t ever get on the campus, but they were all around the school, just yelling and screaming racist remarks, trying not to let them into the school.”
Then-Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus fought to keep segregation in place. In 1958, he ordered all of Little Rock’s schools closed, and their doors remained shuttered until the following fall. Hart said that at Central, that 1958-59 school year was known as “The Lost Year.”
Hart left Central in 1963 to come to Baylor, but he’s never forgotten his time there and the memories it produced, both bitter and sweet. He said he was happy to accept Laster’s invitation to pass along some of his experiences to a new generation of students.
“It was a wonderful opportunity,” Hart said. “The kids were very attentive, very courteous. … And one of the things I shared with them, that year that we didn’t have school, when we had just 27 athletes after starting out with more than 100 kids, I told them about how we came back and won a state championship, and how if you work and you adapt that there’s always a chance for success. That time definitely molded my future in coaching.”
Laster has been sharing the story of the “Little Rock Nine” with University’s history classes all week, as he views it as a landmark civil rights moment that young people should know about. As for the Hart connection, he said he’d been cooking up the idea to invite the coach to speak ever since he arrived in Waco.
“For him to have history from over 60 years ago at Central, and for me to be there as well, and for him to be the only faculty member or coach (alive) from then, it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I couldn’t pass it up,” Laster said.
Lorena's Gutshall claims all-state superlative
Lorena’s Joe Gutshall made life a nightmare for opposing ball carriers in 2021. But it resulted in a dream season, that’s for sure.
Gutshall was rewarded with yet another honor on Wednesday as he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award for the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Team.
The junior defensive lineman served as a destructive force of nature for state champion Lorena’s hard-hitting defense. He compiled 83 tackles with 31 tackles for losses to go with nine sacks, 29 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three interceptions.
“He’s a very big, physical kid who plays with a lot of intensity,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “He’s very quick, very fast, for a kid who’s 6-4, 280. Just a really good ballplayer.”
You’d better believe Biles is excited about having Gutshall around one more year.
“That’s the best part,” the coach said. “Having Joe in there is a great place to start with your defensive scheme.”
Lorena’s state championship squad produced six TSWA all-state honorees in all. In addition to Gutshall, center Elijah Turley and defensive lineman Baxter Bankston made the first team. Running back Rhett Hanson was a second-team pick, while running back Reed Michna and defensive back Andrew Brittain picked up third-team honors. Return specialist Colton Dale was an honorable mention selection.
Turley made 53 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack for Lorena’s dominant offensive line, and Bankston joined Gutshall in making comic book super hero contributions for the Leopards’ defensive front, with 82 tackles and 11 sacks.
Other Central Texas standouts who made the 3A all-state team included second teamers Cash Fuller of West on the offensive line and Braden Hunt of Groesbeck on the defensive line. Third-team honorees from the area included a trio of West defenders: defensive lineman Jaden Anderson, linebacker Joseph Pendleton and defensive back Easton Paxton.
Whitney quarterback Garrett Peacock, West quarterback Zane Meinen, Cameron linebacker Fabian Salomon and West all-purpose back/return specialist Wyatt Wolf nabbed honorable mention recognition.
FCA unveils rosters for Victory Bowl games
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed the rosters for the upcoming Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday, and as usual many of the area’s brightest senior stars will participate.
The football rosters include the likes of West all-state defender Joseph Pendleton, McGregor’s prolific rusher Chad Lorenz and Midway’s hard-nosed lineman Blake Keith.
Super Centex Volleyball Co-Players of the Year Lexi Moody of Crawford and Abbie Tuyo of Lorena will both play in the Victory Bowl, on opposite sides of the net. China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner will play college football at Lamar, but not before the slugging catcher takes part in the Victory Bowl baseball game, alongside teammates Kolby Killough and Trace Necessary.
The inaugural Victory Bowl basketball all-star games will feature many of the area’s top players, including La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. and West’s Kirk Zuehlke in the boys’ contest and China Spring’s Lily Reynolds and Kayla Peoples and Fairfield’s Breyunna Dowell for the girls.
For a full look at Victory Bowl rosters, check out page C2 of Thursday’s Tribune-Herald.