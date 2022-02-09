High school notebook: Ex-Baylor coach Hart shares memories with University athletes

“Coach Hart shared his experience from 1957, and kind of brought it all the way to now,” Laster said. “Some of our kids had questions related to being a track athlete now and some of them asked about things from back then. But he was phenomenal. He was gracious enough to accept my invitation. I’ve told several people today, because I’ve gotten some very positive responses, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

The era of desegregation brought turmoil to the country, and Hart witnessed it firsthand when the “Little Rock Nine” showed up for their first day of classes. He said it was one of the ugliest, saddest scenes you could ever imagine.

“There were thousands of people surrounding that school,” Hart said. “They didn’t ever get on the campus, but they were all around the school, just yelling and screaming racist remarks, trying not to let them into the school.”

Then-Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus fought to keep segregation in place. In 1958, he ordered all of Little Rock’s schools closed, and their doors remained shuttered until the following fall. Hart said that at Central, that 1958-59 school year was known as “The Lost Year.”