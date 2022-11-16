High school notebook: First-year Centex coaches enjoying the ride

It may be his first year at the head of the program, but Tyler Beatty and his top-ranked China Spring Cougars have been here before.

“These kids understood the expectation and they’ve worked really hard,” Beatty said. “Playoffs are a much easier time to play as far as being motivated than they were in Week 3 of the season. They’re playing for something a little bit different now.”

Coming into the season, many might not have expected China Spring to be sitting in this position, having lost several experienced players, including Mr. Texas Football award winner Major Bowden. But the Cougars still had plenty of talent and drive left over from last year’s championship team and the addition of Cash McCollum at quarterback was to their benefit, as the junior has proven his mettle as one of Central Texas’ best arms under center.

“I think the biggest thing is last year we were counted out of most of our games once we got into the playoffs because of the route that we had to go and the really good football teams that we got to play,” Beatty said. “By us continuously grinding and beating teams that were picked to beat us gave our kids a lot of confidence.

“I think it showed them that we’re much more capable of things than what people believe in us. That’s kind of been the picture this year. I really don’t know that there’s many people that thought we’d be where we are right now based off of what we lost last year.”

Similar to Beatty and China Spring, the expectation to be in the playoffs didn’t disappear with a coaching change for teams like Whitney and Chilton. Wildcats head coach David Haynes Jr. put the pressure on his team early on in order to reach this position.

“These kids are excited. They’re not ready for the season to be over,” said Haynes, an assistant at Valley Mills last season. “We had some goals set when I got here. One was to win a district championship and we missed that one, but our other three goals are still intact.

“We wanted to make the playoffs. We accomplished that. We want to practice over Thanksgiving and that’s one of the goals that we’re trying to reach this week and then we want to play in December. We think all those goals can be reached, we’ve just got to stay the course.”

Similarly, the Chilton Pirates did not let their expectations change when Bennie Huitt took over the program. Entering the second round of the postseason, Chilton remains unbeaten. For Huitt it was just a matter of being consistent in the process.

“It means a lot to the team,” Huitt said. “Going undefeated in non-district contests and then going undefeated in district, being 10-0 for the first time since 2005, that’s been really big to our team, to our coaches, to our school district, as well as our whole community.”

In what might have turned out to be a surprising turn of events for many outside of Axtell, the Longhorns picked up their first playoff win since 2012 and the first under Craig Horn. From 2-8 last season to 8-3 this year, Axtell finds itself in a favorable spot.

“For being the first year, winning a playoff game is always a big deal,” Horn said. “It kind of lays that cornerstone in your foundation and it’s a lot easier for kids to buy into what you’re doing and what you’re selling. You usually can ease into that transition into year two, year three, year four that, ‘Hey, we’re not just aiming for the playoffs. We’re trying to get in playoffs and make a run.’”

One thing is true of all of these programs, no matter what happens at the end of the week, they expect to be here again this time next year.

Whitney (8-3) vs. No. 5 Pottsboro (10-1)

Round: Class 3A Division I Area

Time, Site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Breakdown: After a solid win over Teague in the opening round of playoffs, the Wildcats look to prolong head coach David Haynes Jr.’s first season. But the Cardinals will prove a tougher challenge.

“Pottsboro is a very physical team,” Haynes Jr. said. “They get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, They block. They just do all the small things correctly. And so we’re going have to match that. We’re going to have to match their physicality and we cannot have self-inflicted wounds. We have to make sure that we are doing everything in our hands to proceed and keep going but to play perfect ball.”

Whitney will look to disrupt Halen Flanagan’s rhythm at QB. The Pottsboro senior is 116 of 176 with 1,930 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while also proving to be a rushing threat with 174 carries for 820 yards and 16 touchdowns. But junior running back Major McBride leads on the ground with a 196 carries for 1,485 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Defensively, Mason Seely and company will be up against the quartet of Cooper French (135 tackles, two sacks), X’zaveon Benedict (126 tackles), Carsen Gibson (107 tackles, two sacks) and Jude Bentley (104 tackles, five interceptions).

The winner will move on to face the winner of the Mineola-Grandview matchup on Thanksgiving week.

Marlin (7-4) vs. No. 7 Tolar (11-0)

Round: Class 2A Division I area

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium in Crowley

Breakdown: The Bulldogs and Rattlers meet in a rematch of a third-round playoff game last year. Marlin won that one, 52-36, on its way to the state semifinals.

Marlin coach Ruben Torres said Tolar running back Peyton Brown (2,141 rushing yards, 39 TDs) picked up where he left off last season when he rushed for almost 1,400 yards as a freshman.

But the Bulldogs can counter with a stable of backs, especially now that Trajon Butler has returned from an injury that kept him out most of the regular season. Butler averaged more than 10 yards per touch in Marlin’s 38-7 victory over Rio Vista in bi-district.

The key for the Bulldogs, according to Torres, will be winning the turnover battle. Marlin can make big plays, but playing a clean game could be just as big a factor against a state-ranked opponent.

The winner of the Marlin-Tolar game will face the Hamilton-Axtell winter on Thanksgiving week.

Crawford, Connally Abbott take final fan vote

Crawford tight end Camron Walker was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Connally lineman Je’Corey Mays received Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Riley Sustala took the Six-Man Player of the Week vote.

Walker totaled six carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ bi-district victory over Kerens Friday, receiving 26 percent of the fan vote. Meanwhile, Mays was responsible for 11 tackles, one for a loss, in the Cadets’ win over Giddings, receiving 32 percent of votes. Sustala led the Panthers in a victory over Milford with 14 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns as well as 6.5 tackles and an interception. He received 53 percent of fan votes.

Vanguard honors six as Hall of Famers

Vanguard recently held its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame inductions, honoring a class of six former Viking and Lady Viking greats.

The group included Joan Davison Barganier Dunkin, Amber Daniel, Michelle Wheelis Basden, Larson Wayman, Scott Goble and Luana Sudan.

Dunkin excelled as a tennis player, helping Vanguard win its first TCIL state title. After graduating in 1980, she earned a college scholarship to LSU. Daniel remains one of Vanguard’s top softball players in history and was named Vanguard’s Athlete of the Decade in 2000. Basden helped Vanguard win three straight state basketball titles from 1991-94, including a 34-1 record her senior year where the only loss came to a UIL Class 5A program.

Wayman was a multi-sport standout at Vanguard who won state doubles titles in tennis with his partner Will Bauer in 2008 and 2010. Goble lettered in four sports and won a state title in the 1,600 in track, then went on to serve in the Army. Sudan entered the Hall of Fame as a parent and fan who was called “the heart of the athletic program” in her induction bio.