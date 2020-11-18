High school notebook: Football playoff sites in COVID era more challenging than ever

Every autumn, the state’s playoff-bound high school football coaches morph into human GPS systems as they locate neutral sites for their games. Ideally, they want a stadium with an expansive enough capacity to easily accommodate both crowds, they want it to be equidistant between the two schools involved, and they prefer a venue with a reasonable rental rate. Many coaches also like artificial turf, too, given the ever-changing weather in Texas.

Easy-peasy, right?

If you answered yes, you’ve obviously never tried to schedule a high school playoff game.

Most veteran coaches have grown accustomed to navigating these challenges. However, COVID-19 has delivered an entirely new set of issues to the mix.

Because Class 5A and 6A football teams are still in the midst of their COVID-delayed regular seasons, a lot of those venues are unavailable for hosting playoff games. Some are off limits altogether, simply because school districts have shut down or gone virtual.

“There are several people not hosting that normally (do),” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “It definitely makes it tough if you want to play on a Friday night.”