High school notebook: Football playoff sites in COVID era more challenging than ever

Every autumn, the state’s playoff-bound high school football coaches morph into human GPS systems as they locate neutral sites for their games. Ideally, they want a stadium with an expansive enough capacity to easily accommodate both crowds, they want it to be equidistant between the two schools involved, and they prefer a venue with a reasonable rental rate. Many coaches also like artificial turf, too, given the ever-changing weather in Texas.
Easy-peasy, right?
If you answered yes, you’ve obviously never tried to schedule a high school playoff game.
Most veteran coaches have grown accustomed to navigating these challenges. However, COVID-19 has delivered an entirely new set of issues to the mix.
Because Class 5A and 6A football teams are still in the midst of their COVID-delayed regular seasons, a lot of those venues are unavailable for hosting playoff games. Some are off limits altogether, simply because school districts have shut down or gone virtual.
“There are several people not hosting that normally (do),” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “It definitely makes it tough if you want to play on a Friday night.”
Coaches can downshift to a smaller stadium, but that’s far from ideal. Traditionally, coaches enjoy finding larger, nicer stadiums for their teams to travel to in the playoffs, as a reward for reaching that stage. And then there’s the crowd factor. A Class 2A or 3A stadium’s capacity may not be big enough to seat the fans that want to attend, especially considering 2020’s social distancing protocols.
“You get to a point where they reduce the number of fans (allowed in the stadium), so you want to find a venue that has enough seats so all your people can go, that’s big enough at 50 percent,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said.
West will play Mount Vernon in the Class 3A Division I playoffs on Friday. Initially, when West coach David Woodard and Mount Vernon’s Art Briles began negotiating on potential sites, they thought that Rockwall’s 8,500-seat Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium would make sense. But upon checking, it wasn’t available.
The good news, at least for West and Mount Vernon, is that Rockwall’s district had to shuffle its schedule around, making Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium a reasonable option after all.
Several local coaches have become serious advance planners. It’s fairly common for coaches to look ahead a week and talk to potential opponents about sites. But now they’re plotting two and three weeks ahead, knowing that it helps to be “first in line” on a stadium’s wait list.
Still, coaches admit it’s frustrating when they call about availability of venues, only to hear, “We’re closed.”
“This has been a pain,” West’s Woodard said.
Abbott's Crawford reaches career milestone
It’s an old story, but a good one.
Abbott’s Terry Crawford never planned to coach football. He actually started out as a basketball coach.
Two hundred wins on the gridiron later, it looks like he’s got this football coaching gig figured out.
Crawford recorded his 200th career victory when Abbott defeated Avalon, 51-6, in last week’s 1A Division I bi-district playoffs. He improved to 200-72 in 23 seasons with the Panthers, which amounts to a sparkling .735 winning percentage. School officials presented him with a plaque and a signed football following the game to commemorate the achievement.
“It’s funny how your plans change or how the Good Lord changes your plans,” Crawford said. “Sometimes six-man football does look like basketball. … It’s a tribute to this community. It was a fit.”
Oglesby rocking the 1980s vibes
All playoff wins are fun. For Oglesby, last week’s triumph was historic.
When the Tigers outgunned Oakwood, 62-52, in the 1A Div. II playoffs, it hearkened back to the age of the Moonwalk, Swatch watches and Fraggle Rock. Oglesby’s playoff win was its first in the postseason since 1983.
“We probably had more fans at our playoff game than at homecoming,” said first-year Oglesby coach Jeb Dixon. “I had people coming up to me and saying, ‘I’ve been waiting for this day for 36 years.’”
Dixon has a connection to that ’83 Oglesby team that went 12-1 on the season. His uncle Ray Martin was the Tigers’ head coach that year.
Oglesby (9-1) will try to keep the fun going when it takes on traditional power Richland Springs (9-0) in the regional round Friday night in Hico.
“The kids are excited. The town has just rallied around the team,” Dixon said. “It’s crazy how many people have come out.”
Connally's Gaither headed to Sam Houston
Connally’s Kavian Gaither landed the Division I football scholarship he craved.
Gaither, the Cadets’ do-everything utility man in 2020, announced on Wednesday that he was committing to Sam Houston State. Gaither rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns and made 69 tackles defensively this season as a senior. He’ll join the Bearkats as a defensive back.
Super Centex football nominations sought
Area coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Football and Super Centex Six-Man Football teams.
Nominations should include a player’s position, height, weight, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards he has received. They may be sent to Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com or Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches are also asked to send in their all-district teams, which will be published along with the Super Centex teams, likely in early January.
