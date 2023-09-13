Whenever a Central Texas volleyball coach approaches Janet Angell or Sandy Dickerson during a match to question a call, the officials can sometimes be transported to another place and time.

Been there, done that. They’ve been on the other side of that argument.

But, hey Coach, you should really try walking in their sneakers some time.

Dickerson retired from West ISD after the 2021-22 school year following a 39-year run as a volleyball coach and teacher. Angell still works part-time as a substitute teacher for Midway ISD, but she’s been out of the coaching game since 2013, following a 33-year run leading programs at Rosebud-Lott and Midway.

Those two are among several former volleyball coaches who have found a new passion as volleyball officials. Former China Spring coach Melissa Cain is another coach-turned-ref, as is former Academy coach Linda Barganier.

“We call it going to the dark side,” Angell said, laughing.

She’s joking, of course. Angell actually carried a deeper understanding of the role of the official than most coaches during her days on the bench. That’s because the Cameron native worked games as an official to make extra money while she was in college.

During all those years of coaching, she kept the idea in the back of her mind that she might rejoin the officiating ranks someday.

“I always thought I would probably do it,” said Angell, who led Midway to a volleyball state championship in 2007. “It’s a good way to make a little extra money and stay in touch with the game, and just a way to see other teams, teams that I never had the opportunity to see while I was coaching. You’d go to a little town like Oglesby or Crawford … this gives you an opportunity to see different styles of play. It’s been enjoyable — most of the time.”

Similarly, during her final few seasons at West, Dickerson began toying around with the notion of officiating as a good way to stay busy during retirement.

“I think in the last couple of years before I retired I thought, how am I going to fill time? I didn’t really want to seek out another job, so I thought, ‘Well, I love volleyball,’ and didn’t really want to totally get away from it all,” she said. “This is just kind of fell into my regimen because it gives me my days to get things done the way I wanted, and then in the evenings I can take the days I can’t work and I don’t have to. So, it’s been really good for me.”

While going from holding a clipboard to blowing a whistle allows these former coaches to remain around the sport they love, they’re definitely seeing it from a whole new perspective these days. Before, they were really only worried about one team. Now they have to watch everyone on the court closely.

“It was and still is a learning experience,” said Dickerson, who is in her second season of officiating. “You’re not just watching one side, you’re watching 12 girls instead of maybe just your team.”

Angell has spent the past nine years officiating games. So she’s used to it by now. But she said that when she first made the transition from coach to ref, it took some time to get used to scanning the entire court rather than just focusing on what her own players needed to do to improve.

“When I’m coaching I only really had a vision about my team or any calls that affected it that way. When you’re officiating, it’s both sides of the net,” Angell said. “We don’t get to pick and choose what you want to look at or don’t want to look at, you’ve got to look at all of it. That’s the biggest adjustment that I think you have to make in becoming an official versus being a coach.”

Honestly, it’s a tough gig. It’s more than simply knowing the rulebook. Officials just starting out find there’s a lot to learn.

“One of the biggest challenges is using my hands to put up the numbers of who’s in the net,” said Dickerson with a laugh, noting that such signaling grows tougher when a player has a jersey number of 20 or higher.

Another challenge an official often faces is bouncing between different levels of play. An official will likely call things a little bit differently for a seventh grade match versus a high school freshman match versus a Class 6A varsity contest.

“I never really thought about officials having to do that when I was coaching,” Angell said. “Because in junior high, it’s more about trying to teach and allowing them to learn the game, and still try to show what’s right and wrong, versus a high-level game like you see with China Spring or Midway or Crawford. That’s a big difference.”

Angell said her quest whenever she takes the court in her white, TASO-approved polo shirt is to remain consistent. If she’s going to call a lift a certain way in the first set, she wants to call it the same way all throughout the match.

“When I was coaching, all I wanted the officials to be was consistent,” Angell said. “I might not agree with them, but at least the call would be the same all night. Then I can coach my kids up. So as an official I try my very best — I don’t always get it done — but I try my very best to have the same call be the same call all night. Those are the ones that stick out when you don’t do that, that gets to you a little bit.”

Officials are human, of course. They miss calls, they make mistakes. But they don’t take the court with a vendetta against any team or a coach. That’s not the way they operate.

And, even in today’s arena where a fan likely won’t have any hesitation voicing their displeasure over a call, the officials tend to be their own harshest critics.

“The speed of the game goes fast. You’d better be on your toes, and you’d better be ready to go,” Dickerson said.

Angell said that she’ll often use the drive home after a match as a time of reflection and self-evaluation.

“When I walked away last night, you kind of replay it, ‘Oh, I should have called that’ or ‘I shouldn’t have called that.’ It’s a lot like coaching,” she said. “Of course I wouldn’t have video, but you replay it in your mind a little bit. Honestly, I don’t know any official that goes into a match thinking, ‘I want to do a subpar match.’ Everybody wants to do their very best for both schools and be consistent. You think about the things you could have done better, absolutely.”

In order to remove even the appearance of favoritism, TASO instructs officials to block certain schools from their officiating schedules. For instance, Dickerson may not officiate a West game for a full five years. She has also blocked Bosqueville, since she coached Lady Bulldogs coach Kearstyn Woodard when Kearstyn was a player at West, and has nixed Frost, because Dickerson has nieces in the Frost program.

Angell is still employed by Midway ISD, so she doesn’t officiate Midway matches. She has also served as a substitute teacher at times in Oglesby, so the Lady Tigers are off the table, too.

But there’s still enough other teams and games to go around. And, just like a coach or a player may grow excited over an especially competitive, five-set battle, so too do the officials.

“I still get nervous before games, which kind of sounds crazy,” Dickerson said. “But I think it’s my way of taking it serious. It’s not just about a job, it’s something I love to do. And I enjoy it and want to do the best that I can for the schools that I’m officiating. I don’t want to go in there and not give my best, no matter what level it is, from seventh grade through high school.”

Added Angell, “My heart rate gets up, for sure. Those (five-set matches) are exhausting, honestly. That’s what we had (at China Spring) last night. It’s taxing. You’re trying to do your best to make sure what you call doesn’t make a difference in the outcome, that the kids do.”

The sport of volleyball offers a whole different view from the ladder above the net than the plastic chair on the bench. But the Centex area’s coaches-turned-refs say they enjoy that view. You’ve got to have thick skin, of course, but they appreciate still being part of the action in their own way.

“It lets you stay in touch with the game, and be a part of it,” Angell said. “You get to control your own schedule, and you get to pick dates that you don’t want to officiate. That’s part of it. And it gets you up, gets you out and gets you going to do something. … It’s just a way to stay involved in a sport you love.

“We need good officials, every sport does. But it’s not for everybody. Officiating is not for everybody. When you put the uniform on, you have to expect criticism, that’s all there is to it.”

Methodist Home braces for Viking attack

They may be small schools with fewer players on the field, but Waco’s private-school six-man squabbles typically bring big fun.

The latest matchup arrives Thursday when Methodist Children’s Home (3-0) faces Vanguard (2-1) at 7 p.m. at MCH’s Bulldog Field.

Even with an unbeaten record, MCH coach Matt Rodgers said that it’s easy to nit-pick and locate his team’s missed opportunities and mistakes. But he also likes the way the Bulldogs are progressing.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited for tomorrow, excited for next week, and I certainly complain too much about winning.”

Historically under Rodgers, the Bulldogs have featured a balanced attack. But when you’ve got a player like sophomore do-it-all star Londen Bickham, you can’t help but put the ball in his hands as much as possible. Bickham has done a bit of everything for MCH, including rushing for a team-high 654 yards and nine TDs in the first three games.

“Londen played two years ago as an eighth grader and then he got injured our first game last year,” Rodgers said. “We’ll watch film and at times he fixes a lot of guy’s mistakes. He can make up for two or three mistakes out there. … He’s really done great and exceeded expectations.”

Vanguard, meanwhile, is coming off its first loss of the season in a 70-20 mercy-rule defeat against another crosstown foe in Live Oak. But the Vikings are explosive and resilient, twice completing plays of 4th-and-24 or longer thanks to the scrambling and big arm of QB Drew Howard, who went for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Last year, MCH won this game, 70-20, but that was a much different Vanguard team that went winless on the season. Also, the Vikings should take some measure of confidence over a win over MCH during 6-on-6 summer action.

University aims to bounce back vs. Cove

Coming off its first loss of the season in last week’s 21-20 road defeat at Arlington Heights, University attacked this week’s set of practices with a renewed energy.

“I think the kids are doing a good job of handling the loss well,” University coach Kaeron Johnson said. “We’ve got to do a better job of preparing them not just for the opponent, but for an away game. That was our first true road test. … We’ve just got to fix our mistakes, but the guys are staying locked in and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Fortunately, the Trojans (2-1) will be back at the cozy confines of Waco ISD Stadium this week, for their third straight Thursday game. The opponent this week is Copperas Cove (1-2), which should be riding a confidence high after last week’s 42-36 win over Manor.

“They’re big, a 6A team, so they’ve got way more kids to choose from,” Johnson said. “But I think we can play with these guys. This will be a really good test of where we’re at.”

University continues to flash an explosive, big-play offense, headed up by sophomore QB Cade Bynnom (587 yards, 4 TDs), sophomore receiver London Smith (272 yards, 2 TDs) and junior running back LaDarrius Evans (403 yards, 3 TDs).

Johnson calls his defense a “bend-but-don’t-break” unit that will give up some yardage here and there, but will fight to keep teams out of the end zone. Sophomore linebacker Joaquin Martinez leads that unit with 30 tackles through the first three games.

One of the biggest things Johnson wants to see is a crooked number on the scoreboard after the first quarter.

“We’ve been shut out in the first quarter of all three games,” he said. “So we’ve been preaching about changing that. Our motto this week is to start fast and win the first quarter, and see what we can do from there.”

Cooler weather welcomed by coaches

The weather forecast for Friday in Waco calls for a high of 80 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain showers.

Did you hear that? That was the sound of hundreds of high school football coaches in Central Texas shouting, “Hallelujah!”

The excessive heat that has gripped the area over the past six weeks has caused all sorts of issues for football coaches. They’ve been forced to be flexible in their scheduling, as many have altered practice times and pushed the start of games back 30 minutes to an hour. Also, games that have been played in triple-digit temperatures have featured mandatory hydration breaks, as mandated by the UIL and by TAPPS.

“It’s been tough, we’ve had days where we just couldn’t go,” said Live Oak coach Brice Helton. “It’s hard to get much done when the heat index is 108. We don’t have the luxury of an indoor facility to practice in.”

Some coaches have admitted the quality of their team’s execution has suffered because of the heat, and athletic trainers have had to keep a careful eye out for cramping. So, any break in the sweltering temperatures is being celebrated all over the area.

La Vega, Connally, Bynum players win honors

La Vega receiver Antwon Gude and Connally defensive lineman Je’Corey Mays captured the WacoTrib.com’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Gude turned in a big effort in La Vega’s tough 29-21 loss to state-ranked Midlothian Heritage last week, making four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. He took 36% of the online voting for this week’s honor on WacoTrib.com.

Mays helped the Cadets win the trenches in a win over Cameron Yoe, as the lineman made 12 tackles. He took 40% of the online voting, just ahead of second-place Cameron Phillips of Riesel with 38%.

Also, Bynum’s Blane Mynarcik won the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. He had five carries for 107 yards and three TDs in Bynum’s 68-20 win over Hill County Homeschool.