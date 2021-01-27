High school notebook: Getting to state in hoops will follow different path in 2021

For any high school basketball team in Texas, getting to the UIL state tournament in San Antonio is always a big deal. In 2021, it may be a bigger deal than ever, considering the teams getting there have been cut in half.
The UIL announced this week that it will limit the teams coming to the Alamodome to those who made the state championship game only, as opposed to hosting the state semifinals and finals, as it has done in the past. This follows a similar format that the UIL employed for the volleyball season.
It’s different, for sure, and as with any change it seems there are pros and cons for the teams.
“First and foremost, we’re just happy that the UIL is giving teams the chance to play,” Marlin girls coach Lawrence Gullette said. “I think it’s good and bad. From the positive side, I’m optimistic that we’ll get through the season and hopefully this will limit teams’ exposure and the places that they could get caught in a contact tracing issue. For that part, I commend the UIL for that. But on the flip side, sometimes kids really look forward to the whole state experience — staying overnight, going somewhere to play other than your own facilities. I think we’ll miss that part.”
By trimming the state tournament to just the title games, the UIL aims to limit the number of teams gathering in one place and thus alleviate the threat of COVID-19 exposure. Both the boys’ and girls’ state tournaments will be played over two days, with three games per day and four hours between games. The girls’ state tournament will be March 5-6, while the boys will follow a week later on March 12-13.
The setup trickles down to the regional tournament round. Again, much like volleyball, teams will play at neutral sites for the regional semifinals and finals, instead of the familiar regional sites.
Connally boys coach Quinton Snell has taken his program to the Region III-4A tournament in Huntsville multiple times over the years. He said it’ll be strange not holding up Huntsville as a target destination, but the goal still remains the same: Get to that stage of the playoffs, and take your best shot at reaching state.
“I was on the bus to Mexia and Coach (Joe) Sigler down at Silsbee sent it out on a group text that I’m on with a bunch of coaches,” Snell said. “I sent it to my assistant coaches and said, ‘Aw, man, look at this, they won’t have the semifinal games down in San Antonio.’ But, honestly, it doesn’t matter to me. We’ll go play in El Paso if we have to. It’s just a blessing to get to play.”
Last year, the UIL had to halt the boys’ basketball season before the completion of the state tournament, as the widespread arrival of the pandemic prompted that decision. The girls were more fortunate, in that they made it all the way through the state games before everything shut down. That allowed Fairfield to bring a state title back home to Central Texas.
So when it comes down to it, coaches are applauding the fact that the UIL is coming up with creative solutions to get through the season.
“To be fortunate enough to play is a big deal,” Marlin’s Gullette said. “You look around at the collegiate game, and several high-profile women’s teams have already shut it down — Duke, Virginia, Vanderbilt. We don’t want that to happen on the high school level.”
Connally’s Snell echoed that sentiment.
“I count it as a blessing that the people in position to make the decisions are taking (into) account the health and safety of the players in mind, and just giving them every opportunity to play,” Snell said. "And, heck, it means if we make it to San Antonio, we’re playing in the last game of the year, and that’s pretty good.”
Championing a dirty-work milestone
Rebounding isn’t a particularly sexy stat. It’s the residue left by the dirty-work player, the lunch pail toter.
But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be celebrated.
Marlin’s Aniya Williams recently yanked down her 1,500th career rebound, a staggering number to say the least. Williams, a 6-1 senior post, has averaged double-figure boards for every season of her four-year varsity career for the Lady Bulldogs, with a career average of 12.4 caroms per night. This year she’s bringing in 13.4 rebounds an outing to go with averages of 17.1 points, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks.
“To me, anybody that does a feat like that at that kind of constancy shows a lot of determination,” said Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette, who doubles as Williams’ proud father. “Rebounding is a want-to stat. When you speak to college coaches, they’ll sometimes tell a player not to shoot so much or that they need to pass more or less. But they’ll never tell a kid not to rebound as much.”
Williams has gathered double-figure rebounding totals in all but one of Marlin’s 17 games this season. In that one — a 41-21 win over Axtell on Jan. 22 — she still played plenty tough, accumulating 17 points, seven boards, 10 steals and three blocks. She’ll take that workmanlike effort to South Carolina-Upstate after signing with that NCAA Division I school in November.
Marlin still conducting football interviews
Marlin ISD had hoped to have a new football coach in place by now, but that process is ongoing.
Marlin Superintendent Darryl Henson said in a recent email that the school board has decided to re-conduct interviews with coaching candidates on Saturday. The board is hopeful that a lone finalist will then be selected and announced on Monday.
The Marlin post opened after David Haynes Jr. opted not to return following the 2020 season, his second season leading the Bulldogs.
Midway swimmers finish second to Belton at district
The UIL swimming season is nearing its finish line, and Midway still has a host of competitors hoping to splash their way to state.
Midway competed in the District 10-6A meet last Saturday in Belton, and had a strong showing across the board, as both the boys and girls teams finished second overall to the host Tigers.
The Panthers were led by junior Elijah West, who won the district title in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.19 seconds. West also swam a leg on Midway’s district-winning 200 freestyle relay team, along with Coby Canale, Conner Morgan and Ulises Cruz-Mancinas.
On the girls’ end of the pool, junior Genevieve Biberdorf also seized a district gold medal. She won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:12.58, while also qualifying for regionals in the 200 individual medley and the 200 medley relay.
Overall, Midway had 26 regional qualifiers (top four at district) in 21 different events. The regional meet is slated for Feb. 5-6 in Rockwall.