High school notebook: Getting to state in hoops will follow different path in 2021

For any high school basketball team in Texas, getting to the UIL state tournament in San Antonio is always a big deal. In 2021, it may be a bigger deal than ever, considering the teams getting there have been cut in half.

The UIL announced this week that it will limit the teams coming to the Alamodome to those who made the state championship game only, as opposed to hosting the state semifinals and finals, as it has done in the past. This follows a similar format that the UIL employed for the volleyball season.

It’s different, for sure, and as with any change it seems there are pros and cons for the teams.

“First and foremost, we’re just happy that the UIL is giving teams the chance to play,” Marlin girls coach Lawrence Gullette said. “I think it’s good and bad. From the positive side, I’m optimistic that we’ll get through the season and hopefully this will limit teams’ exposure and the places that they could get caught in a contact tracing issue. For that part, I commend the UIL for that. But on the flip side, sometimes kids really look forward to the whole state experience — staying overnight, going somewhere to play other than your own facilities. I think we’ll miss that part.”