When a game ends in a score of 43-36 one would expect it to be the result of a basketball or football contest — not a softball game.

But that was exactly the result of the matchup between Gholson and Meridian on Friday night, as the Wildcats made the comeback over the Yellowjackets in the highest-scoring matchup in state history.

“I mean, it was insane,” said Gholson head coach Jessie Thompson. “I've been around softball a long time and I've never seen a score like that. And then for it to be our first program win, that was awesome.”

The teams combined for 79 runs, besting the old state record of 78 combined runs in a 44-34 win by Ganado over Moulton from 2018, according to the National Federation of High School record books.

It was a 40-degree night in Meridian as the two Class 1A squads faced each other. Gholson was coming off back-to-back losses in its first two games of the season, in which the Wildcats had scored a run in each. Meanwhile the Yellowjackets were playing their first game of the year.

The Wildcats strung across 19 hits while Meridian put up 24. And according to Thompson, the starting pitchers threw complete games, totaling over 250 pitches each.

“I just knew it was going to be a battle of the pitchers,” Thompson said. “We were playing pretty solid defense, we were hitting pretty well. The problem with 1A is finding a pitcher with stamina and consistency.

"I felt like both pitchers on both teams did a really good job of pitching the full game and really fighting for it the whole time. I mean, they threw over 250 pitches that night, and it was low 40s, so it was not an easy job.”

Wildcats sophomore Natalie Howlett threw 257 pitches, 112 for strikes, facing 64 batters, striking out nine, walking 20, hitting three and allowing 31 earned runs. Yellowjackets pitcher Mariana Paniagua tossed 280 pitches, 105 for strikes, while facing 70 batters, striking out seven, walking 28, hitting 10, and allowing 43 earned runs.

There wasn’t an inning without a run. Meridian got ahead early with 14 runs in the first inning in response to two that Gholson scored to start the game. The Wildcats tacked on nine in the second but the Yellowjackets stayed just ahead, adding one in the bottom of the inning.

Gholson made it a one-run game, taking the lead with five runs in the third. Meridian answered with two to retake the edge, keeping it a one-run game. The advantage was traded once again with two Wildcat runs in the top of the fourth but the Yellowjackets put up a nine spot in the home half to put some distance.

Gholson showed up big in the final two innings, however, outscoring Meridian 13-5 in the fifth and 12-5 in the sixth. The Wildcats made big plays defensively as well in the final inning, throwing out a runner at home for the first out and getting a groundout and a flyout to center to finish the game.

According to Thompson, the Wildcats have a young team with limited softball experience. Four juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen make up the Gholson squad, so getting the victory was the culmination of a year of hard work and coaching.

“They definitely learned how to finish a game and that's been our struggle program-wide, with volleyball, basketball and softball in the past not being able to finish a game,” Thompson said. “To see how you're able to have one bad inning, but then the next you're able to rally together as a team ... they had each other's back as a team.

"They picked up the energy and played hard together as a team and taking that into our future games is really going to help us to grow this season.”

Lorena, Abbott carrying Centex hoops banner

And then there were two, both led by Matty Ice.

Only two boys basketball teams in Central Texas remain alive in the UIL state playoffs, Matt Jackson’s Lorena Leopards and Matt Hejl’s Abbott Panthers. With two more wins, Lorena and Abbott can both make history with their respective program’s first state tournament appearances.

The third-ranked Leopards (31-5) clinched their third straight regional tournament appearance on Tuesday in dramatic fashion. Lorena knocked off Mexia, 38-37, thanks to Khi Ritchie’s rim-nuzzling bucket off an inbounds play with four seconds remaining.

That sets up the Leopards against No. 2 Hitchcock (27-7) in the Region III-3A semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Midway High School. Hitchcock won’t be easy to topple, considering the Bulldogs have won their last 18 games in a row entering this one. But Lorena is a gritty bunch and features one of the best all-around guards in the state in junior Camden Brock.

Lorena may have to go without its other standout guard Keegan Rowell, as the senior injured his arm and wrist while falling to the court on a dunk attempt against Mexia.

If the Leopards can get past Hitchcock, they’ll meet the winner of the Palmer-New Waverly game for the regional title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

As for Abbott (18-1), it will take on 14th-ranked Fayetteville (28-7) in the Region IV-1A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at the Burger Center in Austin.

Abbott sewed up its spot in the regional tournament with a 59-29 win over Neches on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals. It’s been quite a season thus far for the 12th-ranked Panthers, who got a delayed start to the year thanks to the school’s football program reaching the six-man state final in Class 1A Div. I.

But Abbott made the transition to the hardwood nicely. The Panthers won all 15 of their regular-season games before dropping a playoff warm-up contest to Perrin-Whitt, 69-51.

Fayetteville and Abbott are used to seeing one another in the state baseball tournament. Back in 2017, the Panthers defeated the Lions, 11-7, in the Class 1A final to secure the program’s first state title on the diamond.

If Abbott can get past Friday’s game, it will move on to Saturday’s regional final at noon at the Burger Center, against the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 3 McMullen County and No. 17 Martinsville.

Troy searching for new football coach, AD

Troy ISD is on the hunt for a new athletic director/head football coach following the departure of Stephen Hermesmeyer last week.

Hermesmeyer led the Trojans for two seasons, going 2-8 both years and failing to advance to the playoffs. Troy last made the postseason in 2019, when the Trojans went 12-2 under previous coach Ronnie Porter.

Troy softball smashing foes, climbs to No. 5 ranking

It’s been an incredible start to the season for the Troy Trojanette softball team.

Troy has won its first 16 games of the season, the latest a 16-1 smoking of Jarrell on Tuesday. That impressive run has led to the Trojanettes’ No. 5 state ranking in Class 3A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. Troy has done it with bombs at the plate and missiles in the pitching circle, and sophomore pitcher Izzy Garcia recently passed the 200-strikeout milestone for her career.

Of course, Crawford continues to reign as the No. 1-ranked softball team in Class 2A, and has already achieved wins over bigger schools like China Spring, Groesbeck and Whitney.

And Midway has gotten off to a strong 11-1-1 beginning to its season, yielding a No. 6 overall ranking in Class 6A. The Pantherettes’ lone loss was a 6-5 defeat at the hands of Clear Springs at a tournament on Feb. 17, but Midway hasn’t lost in the eight games since.

Other ranked softball teams in the TGCA poll from Central Texas include Riesel (No. 15) and Bruceville-Eddy (19) in 2A, Groesbeck (9) and Lorena (15) in 3A, Robinson (17) and China Spring (25) in 4A, and Lake Belton (24) in 5A.