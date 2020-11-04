High school notebook: In girls basketball, 'bigs' remain kind of a big deal

“If they’re not getting (Smith) the ball or they’re denying her, because everybody is going to be trying to watch her, she knows she has to have other tools,” Mize said. “Or she’s going to be a no-show in a game. Because if they cover her up, they’re not going to be able to get the ball in there. She’s really worked hard to make sure her game is versatile. And so has Lily (Reynolds). They both try to be as versatile as they can.”

Of course, we’re not talking about half-court basketball here. On the other end of the court, big girls make their presence known regularly, sometimes with authority. In a playoff game with Crawford last year, Mart’s Bredemeyer blocked several shots without even leaving the floor.

At Marlin, Gullette said that he gives his guards free rein to aggressively gamble for steals, because he knows Williams (2.4 blocks per game) has their backs.

Even when a big girl doesn’t block a shot, her mere presence can be a deterrent for would-be penetrators.

China Spring’s Mize, for one, said she has no problem with her guards funneling opponents into the lane, where Smith or Jacobs — or both — could be waiting.