High school notebook: In girls basketball, 'bigs' remain kind of a big deal

At the highest levels of the game, position-less basketball has taken hold. Instead of pigeonholing their lineups to a traditional center-power forward-small forward-shooting guard-point guard format, modern coaches appear prone to putting any combination of five players on the floor.
But at least in high school girls basketball, bigs are still bigs.
Or to put it another way — don’t front on those frontcourt giants.
You’d better believe if a Central Texas coach is blessed with a big girl in the post, that coach is going to find a way to use her and take advantage of her size and abilities.
“Right, and we have two,” China Spring coach Kristi Mize said. “We’re going to try and utilize that height, because I don’t know that we have a lot of height in our district. But we’re not trying to go position-less, but we do want them to be flexible.
“I don’t think we can just have back-to-the-basket posts anymore, either. Look at Dirk (Nowitzki) and whoever all those other 7-foot people are in the NBA. They’re out shooting the 3. They’re way more versatile than we’re going to get, but I do think there’s a little bit of that in high school basketball, where they’re having to do a little more inside-out instead of just back to the basket.”
China Spring indeed boasts a pair of Redwoods in 6-foot-2 senior Brylee Smith, a returning first-team Super Centex performer, and 6-foot-1 junior Lily Reynolds. But the Lady Cougars are hardly alone among Centex teams that will be able to bank on that luxury.
West and Marlin also return first-team Super Centex posts in Kylee Jones and Aniya Williams, respectively. Mart leans heavily on its 6-foot-4 center Amanda Bredemeyer. Two of the most likely breakout players for the 2020-21 season — which starts Friday for UIL teams — do their damage predominantly in the painted area of the court. They would be Fairfield sophomore McKinna Brackens, the reigning Super Centex Newcomer of the Year for the Lady Eagles’ 2019-20 state championship team, and 6-foot-1 Midway junior Marlissa Watson, who averaged 8.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season and should take on a heftier responsibility following the graduation of the Pantherettes’ top two scorers.
Life with a giant is just a little bit easier for coaches. Sometimes, you don’t even have to run a play for them in order for them to make an impact. Marlin’s Williams gobbles up rebounds like the ball is a bacon cheeseburger and she hasn’t eaten for days. The 6-foot-1 senior, who will sign with South Carolina-Upstate next week, put up 14 points per game last year, but a lot of them came as a result of putbacks, as she led the area with a 16.4-rebounding average.
“This past season I ran some stuff through her,” said Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette, who is also Williams’ father. “Prior to that, she’s a unique player where you don’t need to call a play for her for her to have an impact. Man, she averages just as many offensive rebounds as she does defensive rebounds throughout her career. That says a lot in that sense because she has a knack for the ball, a nose for the ball.
“A player like that, other players kind of don’t look as bad in that sense, because if they miss they know she’s going to clean it up.”
But perhaps more than ever, posts aren’t just asked to plant themselves on the blocks. They’re facing up and taking defenders off the dribble. Some will even step out and give their teams an additional weapon from the perimeter.
That’s how West tries to utilize Jones, a 5-foot-11 senior who put up 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year while winning District 17-3A Offensive Player of the Year honors.
“She’s got a little size to her, and she has really good hands,” West coach Kevin Zuehlke said. “She has a really soft touch on the shot, and because of that she can kind of extend outward a little bit. She’s not one who scores right up underneath the basket. We can pull her out a little bit, and that really helps to be able to extend the defense a little bit, open up some things for some other people as well.”
China Spring’s Mize said that it’s almost imperative for today’s posts to be able to step up and make a defense pay with the jump shot. Because if they’re one-dimensional space eaters who can only score when they carve out deep position, they become easier to stop.
It’s a message that Mize has passed on to her two posts — Smith and Reynolds.
“If they’re not getting (Smith) the ball or they’re denying her, because everybody is going to be trying to watch her, she knows she has to have other tools,” Mize said. “Or she’s going to be a no-show in a game. Because if they cover her up, they’re not going to be able to get the ball in there. She’s really worked hard to make sure her game is versatile. And so has Lily (Reynolds). They both try to be as versatile as they can.”
Of course, we’re not talking about half-court basketball here. On the other end of the court, big girls make their presence known regularly, sometimes with authority. In a playoff game with Crawford last year, Mart’s Bredemeyer blocked several shots without even leaving the floor.
At Marlin, Gullette said that he gives his guards free rein to aggressively gamble for steals, because he knows Williams (2.4 blocks per game) has their backs.
Even when a big girl doesn’t block a shot, her mere presence can be a deterrent for would-be penetrators.
China Spring’s Mize, for one, said she has no problem with her guards funneling opponents into the lane, where Smith or Jacobs — or both — could be waiting.
“Trying to drive into those two? That’s going to be one of our greatest assets this year, is to have that height in the lane, because they do deter a lot of action coming into that lane,” Mize said. “Their defense may be our best offense, trying to get the ball out from there and go.”
Mexia QB Miller ‘close to 100 percent’ after scare
Quarterback Le’Marion Miller gave his coach, Triston Abron, and the Mexia Blackcats a scare last Friday night.
After lining up at tight end on a wildcat QB play, Miller went up in the air for a ball, got undercut and came down awkwardly. Abron looked up at the clock as he walked out to check on his injured player and said he remembered there was 10:48 left in the fourth quarter. Moments later, Miller was taken from the field on a stretcher and driven by ambulance from the game in Mexia to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco.
Following the Blackcats’ 35-13 victory over Bullard, Abron rushed to Waco in time to see Miller walk out of the hospital without any major injuries.
“He is well,” Abron said on Wednesday. “Not 100 percent, but very close to 100 percent.”
The Miller family was calling the injury a stinger, according to Abron. The Mexia coach credited school athletic trainer Makayla McDaniel for recognizing a potential major injury and taking precautions to make sure Miller was cared for after the awkward landing.
Abron wasn’t sure about Miller’s availability for the Blackcats’ game against Canton on Friday. By defeating Bullard, Mexia clinched the District 7-4A Division II championship, so the final game of the regular season is a mere formality. The Blackcats will open the playoffs against the fourth seed from 8-4A D-II next week.
Trojans' Hrbacek on brink of rushing record
If Troy running back Zach Hrbacek can hit his average on Friday night, he will wake up on Saturday morning as the Central Texas career rushing record holder.
The Trib reported two weeks ago that Hrbacek was closing in on Cameron Yoe running back Traion Smith’s area mark of 7,625 career rushing yards. On the Friday after that report, Hrbacek missed the Trojans’ game versus Caldwell (apparently for a COVID-19 quarantine).
Hrbacek returned to action and rushed for 206 yards in Troy’s loss to Rockdale last Friday. With that, the star Trojan RB has rushed for 7,471 career yards, 154 away from tying Smith.
Hrbacek is averaging 244.5 yards on the ground per outing this season. He and the Troy Trojans play at Academy with a playoff berth at stake on Friday.
WacoTrib.com Players of the Week
Lorena linebacker Callan Weaver edged out teammate Cade Walker for the WacoTrib.com Defensive Player of the Week. Weaver had 16 tackles, 2 TFLs and a forced fumble in the Leopards’ 48-14 win over Caldwell on Friday. Walker received 772 votes in the poll, 148 more than Walker.
Waco High quarterback Sean Mooney, who threw for 145 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in a loss to Midway, won the Offensive Player of the Week vote.
The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Connally, Marlin stars win 'Ford Built Tough' honors
Connally senior Kavian Gaither had the kind of game on Friday that was tailor-made for the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week honor.
Fittingly, the award saw it the same way as Gaither earned the designation for Class 4A when it was announced on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Marlin's Trajon Butler won the same award for Class 2A.
Gaither finished off Connally’s 46-45 overtime victory over China Spring by recovering his own fumbled shotgun snap, scrambling and finding Cadet teammate Bronsha Miles in the end zone for the game-winning two-point conversion.
That capped a night in which Gaither rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 119 and a score and made 16 tackles with a TFL and a forced fumble on defense.
As for Marlin's Butler, all he did was set a school record for single-game rushing by piling up 361 yards on just 14 carries, averaging a ridiculous 26 yards per carry. He broke touchdown runs of 89, 56, 20 and 5 yards.
The Built Ford Tough Player of the Week is a statewide award that singles out a player from each class, 2A through 6A, and the private school 11-man ranks each week for recognition of outstanding performances.
Gaither and Butler join Rosebud-Lott’s Jordan Landrum, Dawson’s Da’Mariyea Hamilton, Troy’s Zach Hrbacek and Mart’s Roddrell Freeman as Central Texas Players to receive the honor this season.
