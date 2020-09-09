High school notebook: Insights from Waco High, University, Midway as preseason practice opens

When the University Trojans football team walked onto their practice field on Tuesday afternoon, high school football season was 100% underway in Central Texas. The Trojans were the last program to start preseason practice and they had to do so in the rain.
It didn’t dampen University coach Rodney Smith’s can-do attitude, however.
“It wasn’t bad,” Smith said. “It started out real rainy, but we were able to get some quality work in by the end.”
University, along with Waco High and Midway, had to wait until at least Monday to officially start practice in preparation for the 2020 campaign. As part of its COVID-19 risk mitigation plan, the UIL held back programs in Classes 5A and 6A from beginning preseason workouts until this week.
University and Waco High will kick off the regular season in two weeks at Waco ISD Stadium when University hosts College Station A&M Consolidated on Sept. 24 and Waco High follows with a home game against West Mesquite on Sept. 25.
The Trojans and Lions scrimmage each other on Sept. 18, meaning that when they hit the practice field the clock was already ticking toward a rivalry game of sorts.
“We have the same nine days that they have,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to be ready to play. It’s another opportunity for us to get better.”
Waco High coach Kwame Cavil gave a cooking analogy to explain his program’s current status.
“I’m very optimistic, but I also know what I’m dealing with as far as age range of our players,” Cavil said. “It’s like when you’re making gumbo. It takes a little time for it to all come together.”
Waco High and Midway will enter together into one of the toughest 6A districts in the state. District 11-6A includes Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Waxahachie, Midway and Waco High.
While Waco High and University started practice along with in-person classes this week, Midway has had in-person classes for the last two weeks and an athletic period to unofficially get started on the season.
Even so, there was a different energy when the Panthers’ preseason workouts started on Monday.
“It’s really exciting, to be honest with you,” Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “We’ve seen them the last five weeks in a row leading up to school and then leading up to football. But (Tuesday) we put on helmets and (Wednesday) we put on shoulder pads.”
Midway is working on its on-field preparation in the morning starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through the regularly scheduled athletics period. The football players are coming back after school for meetings and weight training. Some Panthers players are opting to go to virtual school during the day in between sessions. Hulme said his preference would be to have everyone in school like in normal times, but he respects the personal decisions each family has to make.
Cavil said he is glad the UIL gave schools some flexibility by allowing athletes to participate in football whether they are in classes in person or virtually.
Like their counterparts at area 1A through 4A schools that began preseason practice on Aug. 3, Smith, Cavil and Hulme go into the season knowing that situations and schedules can change on any given day.
So they’re trying to make the most of each one.
“We’re just going to take it one day at a time and not worry about things that we can’t control,” Smith said. “It’s football.”
Stephens pledges to American
One of the area’s top basketball players has settled on his collegiate home.
China Spring guard Eli Stephens has committed to American University in Washington, D.C., announcing the move on Twitter. Stephens enters his senior year as the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year after averaging a Central Texas-leading 27.1 points per game in 2019-20. He also chipped in 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals and increased his scoring average to 33.3 in the playoffs.
American is an NCAA Division I school that plays in the Patriot League. It has made three NCAA tournament appearances in its history, most recently in 2014.
Williams picks USC-Upstate
Marlin’s Aniya Williams didn’t miss her shot on landing a college basketball scholarship.
Williams recently committed to South Carolina-Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The 6-foot-1 senior post topped Central Texas in rebounding in the 2019-20 season, yanking down 16.4 boards per game to go with 14.1 points, 4 steals and 2.4 blocks per outing. She won District 18-2A MVP honors and first-team Super Centex recognition.
USC-Upstate competes in NCAA Division I in the Big South Conference.
Hrbacek cruises to Ford award
For the second straight week, a Central Texas player earned Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week as Troy running back Zach Hrbacek claimed the 3A honor on Wednesday.
Hrbacek rushed for 296 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries in the Trojans’ win over the Mexia Blackcats on Friday.
Last week, Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman won the award for 2A.
Ensor, Landrum earn POTWs
Bruceville-Eddy quarterback Trapper Ensor and Rosebud-Lott defensive back Jordan Landrum claimed the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, as picked by voters on WacoTrib.com.
Ensor rushed for 206 yards and passed for 166 in Bruceville-Eddy’s 39-25 loss to Crawford on Saturday at Robinson’s Rocket Field. He sparked a big first half for the Eagles with TD runs of 55 and 7 yards to help them take a 19-14 lead at halftime. Although the Pirates controlled the second half, Ensor capped the scoring with a 57-yard TD romp. He garnered 35 percent of the balloting to best Groesbeck running back Ma’Qua Smith in second place by almost 400 votes.
Landrum posted six tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions and a pick-six to help Rosebud-Lott defeat Wortham, 32-13. He captured 37 percent of the votes, while defensive back Coker Holloway of Groesbeck finished in second place with 30 percent.
The Player of the Week ballots are created from the weekly Central Texas Honor Roll. Coaches can submit deserving players for the Honor Roll by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. The voting for Player of the Week ends at 9 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
