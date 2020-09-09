High school notebook: Insights from Waco High, University, Midway as preseason practice opens

Waco High coach Kwame Cavil gave a cooking analogy to explain his program’s current status.

“I’m very optimistic, but I also know what I’m dealing with as far as age range of our players,” Cavil said. “It’s like when you’re making gumbo. It takes a little time for it to all come together.”

Waco High and Midway will enter together into one of the toughest 6A districts in the state. District 11-6A includes Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Waxahachie, Midway and Waco High.

While Waco High and University started practice along with in-person classes this week, Midway has had in-person classes for the last two weeks and an athletic period to unofficially get started on the season.

Even so, there was a different energy when the Panthers’ preseason workouts started on Monday.

“It’s really exciting, to be honest with you,” Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “We’ve seen them the last five weeks in a row leading up to school and then leading up to football. But (Tuesday) we put on helmets and (Wednesday) we put on shoulder pads.”