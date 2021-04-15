High school notebook: La Vega Pirates pick up stick, race to next round of UIL track competition

La Vega boys’ track coach Chris Ward had a premonition that he needed to give his relay teams a reminder not to give up, even if the baton hit the ground.

Last week, Ward pointed out to the Trib that with the UIL reinstating four qualifiers from the area to the regional meet (as opposed to just two under a previous COVID-19 mitigation plan), it meant there would be more margin for error at the area meet.

Just before his 4x200-meter relay squad hit the track on Wednesday at area in Madisonville, he gave them a reminder.

“Pick up the stick and run,” Ward said, recalling his instructions. “I had a feeling. I felt like I needed to tell them.”

And then it happened. Leadoff leg Ara Rauls and second leg Sol’Dreveon Degrate mishandled the exchange and the baton hit the ground. But DeGrate scooped it up and kept going. By the time DeGrate handed to third leg Jai’Brian Bouye and anchor leg Jesse Majors-Sterling brought it home, the Pirates almost caught the leaders.

La Vega finished with a time of 1 minute, 29.37 seconds, a couple of tenths behind Center in first place and China Spring in second. Both the Pirates and Cougars will represent Central Texas in the event at the Class 4A Region 3 meet, April 23-24 in League City.