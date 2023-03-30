There are several different ways to measure a person’s strength.

You can measure it by how well they persevere through adversity. It can be evaluated by viewing how they control their emotions in a heated moment, or by their commitment to seeing through a difficult task.

Another pretty effective way to measure strength is by counting up how much weight they can hoist in the air.

The La Vega boys’ and girls’ powerlifting teams are strong in all of the above ways and more. And they recently proved it at their respective state meets.

At last week’s Texas High School Powerlifting Association Championships in Abilene, La Vega senior Jaydon Lang grabbed a state championship in the 220-pound weight class of Division 2 (Class 4A). It was the Pirates’ first powerlifting state champ since 2012.

Meanwhile, the Lady Pirate girls’ team also put together a season worth flexing about. They won the regional team title for the first time in program history, and three lifters went on to medal at state — Daisy Rocha (second), Ariana Castro (fifth) and Star Tovar (fifth).

In all, Central Texas lifters brought home five gold medals from the women’s and men’s state powerlifting meets. In addition to Lang, Fairfield’s Treydon Johnson claimed a win in the super heavyweight class of Division 3 (Class 3A). Johnson powered up a winning total of 1,900 pounds, with an incredible 850-pound squat to go with a 450-pound bench press and 600-pound dead lift.

At the girls’ state meet at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Hillsboro’s Ayleen Gonzalez won the Class 4A Div. II state title in the 148-pound weight class. Her winning total of 970 pounds bested the silver medalist Jamie Casas of Robstown by five pounds.

In the Class 2A/1A division, Rosebud-Lott’s Illena Rodriguez captured gold in the 123-pound weight class, lifting a total of 820 pounds, 15 pounds more than her nearest challenger. In the 259-pound class, Valley Mills’ Jessica Aleman hoisted a total of 1,070 pounds into the sky for the win. She went 425 in the squat, 300 in the bench and 345 in the dead lift, with the first two of those totals being personal bests.

Powerlifting is undoubtedly a grind, but it’s hard to beat the gratification one receives after putting in the hard work and improving. La Vega head powerlifting coach Will Samford couldn’t be prouder of his group of lifters.

“This is a pretty special season, the most productive one I’ve ever had as a powerlifting coach here,” Samford said. “It really comes down to these kids that showed up and worked every single day. We practiced before the sun comes up. We’re here, the first group of kids on campus, here every day in the weight room before anyone shows up. It doesn’t matter if I show up if they don’t. So, it’s all about them.

“They were committed to it. So the season is really cool, not just for the success, but out of the four we’ve got standing right here they’re four of the most special kids I’ve ever coached. It’s hard to not get emotional about them.”

Samford tries to drill into his athletes’ heads that it’s not so much about the results as it is the process. Keep working, keep pushing, keep grinding, and the results will come.

Lang is the perfect example. The senior put himself in good shape to bring home the shiniest of all medals at state when he pulled a 705-pound squat, best of any athlete in his division. His goal for the bench press was to push up 405 pounds, but he didn’t meet that objective, topping out at 355.

That put his hopes of a state championship in jeopardy, and Lang admitted to being “a little devastated” after the bench press portion of the competition. But he stayed in the moment, listened to the advice of Samford and assistant coach Eric Balch, and he got it done.

Lang closed with a 655-pound dead lift, 40 pounds better than any lifter in his division and enough to vault him atop the medal stand.

“My dead lift helped me come back,” Lang said. “It was very surprising, and it felt pretty good.”

Lang, who also competes in football and track and field for La Vega, said he was drawn to the “intense vibe” of powerlifting. And he gave Samford plenty of credit for keeping everyone motivated, especially in those grueling, early-morning workouts.

“Our coach connects with us better because he understands different types of things we’re going through,” said Lang, who hopes to join the University of Texas club powerlifting team next year, after he graduates from La Vega. “He knows how to help us in different (ways).”

Besides Samford, the best salespeople for the sport of powerlifting are the ones actually doing it. For example, Rocha never would have reached this point — as a state silver medalist — if she hadn’t been encouraged, even begged, to join the team by her friends and family members.

“I believe it was my cousin and a couple of my other friends, they were like, ‘You should do powerlifting, you should do powerlifting.’ I was like, ‘Okaaaaay,’” Rocha said. “But I tried it out and was like, this is actually fun. I know I’ve been doing sports on and off my entire life, so let me try weightlifting. Overall, I stuck with it and loved it.”

That cousin in question is Castro, who finished fifth in the 181-pound division at state with a total of 840 pounds.

“She’s always pushing me to do more, and I was just like, she’d really love this sport. I was just like, ‘Just come, just come, one practice,’” Castro said, recalling her sales pitch to Rocha.

Rocha, a senior, improved her overall total by 350 pounds from last year to this one. Such seemingly boundless jumps aren’t uncommon in the La Vega weight room. That’s part of what makes it so gratifying for Samford and Balch as coaches, just seeing kids improve and get stronger.

“We start every season with the same talk. It ain’t about where you start, it’s where you finish,” Samford said. “The journey — it may sound corny — but the journey is what matters. Daisy really and truly committed herself to being the best possible lifter she could and she became the best possible lifter she could. She’s going to get stronger from here on out, she’s grown progressively since her first day. Same thing with Star and Arianna and Mr. Lang, they’ve all done that.

“It’s pretty special to see them go from beginning lifters all the way up to the top tier. It’s definitely across our team. Every kid I had that lifted for me this year started lower than where they finished.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean they all love it 100 percent of the time. Meet days bring a unique sort of pressure, as the competition and the magnitude of the moment can sometimes feel overwhelming.

“It’s very stressful, but before you pick it up you have to calm down and take a breath,” Castro said. “I tell myself, I’ve got this, I’ve got this. And then I go to the bar and do it.”

That the La Vega girls were able to push through the pressure and claim a regional team title for the first time was a big deal. Even if it was news to them.

“That was crazy,” Tovar said. “I didn’t know that until (Samford) said something, I was like, ‘What the heck?’ It feels very special, not just for me but for us as a team, all of us that experienced that together.”

Such wins only strengthen the program. One of the extra benefits of the Lady Pirates’ regional title was that it amounted to the easiest free advertising a coach could ask for, in terms of coaxing even more young ladies to venture over to the weight room.

“I’ve already had about 10 of them come up and say, ‘Hey, next year I’m coming.’ Because they see success,” Samford said. “For sure, that’s free advertising. They see the trips we go on and the gear we get and they see that we make a big deal. As long as it’s a big deal, a lot of them will show up.”

Crow resigns at Riesel

Riesel is on the hunt for a new athletic director and head football coach, as Tyler Crow has stepped down after two seasons leading the Indians.

Crow went 14-11 in his time at Riesel, leading the Indians to the third round of the Class 3A Div. II playoffs in 2021 and to the third round of the 2A Div. I playoffs last season. Crow told the Trib he is leaving to take an administrative job in another school district.

Riesel ISD has posted the vacancy on its website and the Texas High School Coaches Association job board, with a timetable of having a new AD/HFC in place by April. The new coach will be Riesel’s sixth since the 2013 season.

Super Centex soccer nominations sought

Central Texas girls’ and boys’ soccer coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex teams.

Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, all pertinent statistics, and any honors or awards he or she may have won. The Trib will also take nominees for its Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.

Nominations should be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.