High school notebook: La Vega's Willis honored with statewide coaching award

He doesn’t do it for the awards or recognition, but La Vega girls basketball coach Marcus Willis picked up a nice honor this week.

Willis was named as the winner of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Week award.

“Coach Willis is the real deal,” said La Vega assistant coach Victoria Kuykendall, in her nomination of Willis for the honor. “What you see is what you get. (The players) respect and love Coach Willis. He goes above and beyond for his team, and it shows that they do for him as well.”

Kuykendall is actually Marcus’s sister, but he had no idea that she had nominated him for the THSCA award until his phone started blowing up on Thursday.

“I was shocked and surprised. I had no idea,” Willis said. “I was away from my phone and then when I came back to it, I had several text messages saying, ‘Congrats!’ I was like, ‘Congrats on what?’ … Of course, it’s a reflection of our program, and our electrifying coaching staff, the wonderful families and players I’m blessed to work with, and the amazing administrators. Without them, these awards aren’t possible. It’s not about me at all.”

Willis and the Lady Pirates are ranked third in the state in Class 4A, off to a 17-3 start to the season. They’ll next play in the Sandra Meadows Holiday Tournament hosted by Duncanville beginning Dec. 28.

“That’ll be our biggest challenge yet,” Willis said. “There’s 32 teams in it, and it’s not just teams from all over Texas, but teams from California, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana. It’ll help bring more exposure back to the city and these girls.

"We want to enlighten people. A lot of times when people talk about girls’ basketball, they talk about Dallas, they talk about Houston and Austin. They don’t talk about Waco. But we’ve got some girls who are up to that same caliber, and they’re out to prove they’re up to the challenge.”

Waco High's Scott reaches scoring milestone

Waco High girls basketball senior Ivory Scott knows her way to the basket.

Scott surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her high school career on Dec. 16 against Killeen. She needed 15 points in that game against the Lady Kangaroos to reach the milestone, which is right at her season scoring average, and she ended up scoring 16.

The guard has been a starter since the third game of her freshman season, and has led the Lady Lions in scoring each of the past three seasons prior to this one.

“She is an incredibly hard worker on and off the court,” said head coach Robert Garcia.

Waco High (6-8 overall, 1-2 in district) will return to the court Dec. 29-31 at the Waco ISD Varsity Tournament, hosted by University.

Centex volleyball players recognized by TGCA

A bevy of Central Texas volleyball players recently picked up all-state recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

In Class 1A, state champion Blum put eight players on the honor squad. They were Kinsley McPherson, Ruby Rumohr, Emma Scott, Skylar Allen, Kayden Arrington, Jayden Galbraith, Payden Sanders and McKayla Whatley. Also making the 1A all-state team from the area was Penelope senior Erin Westmoreland.

Local players who made 2A all-state included Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski, Sophia Gouge and Braydi Wilganowski, Crawford’s McKenna Post, Frost’s Lexi Banks and Hamilton’s Brooklyn Bragg.

In Class 3A, the Centex area was represented by Fairfield’s Avery Thaler, Cameron Yoe’s Ainsley Driska and Troy’s Kaycee Cavanaugh and Kenzee DeLeon.

No Central Texas players made the TGCA all-state teams on the 4A, 5A or 6A levels.

The state’s other major all-state volleyball team, presented by the Texas Sports Writers Association, will be announced in January.