High school notebook: Live Oak football thriving again after rough 2019

Live Oak Classical football coach Brice Helton senses that he needs to rein in the excitement over the Falcons’ latest victory.

Live Oak rolled over cross-town rival Vanguard, 48-0, on Friday at Paul Tyson Field. But to Helton, that doesn’t mean his team is that good or the Vikings were that bad. Vanguard was dealing with injuries and quarantine, the familiar pitfalls of 2020.

“This season you’re grateful to be playing no matter what,” Helton said. “And to win a game like that is great, but there’s an asterisk by it. And in six-man football, if one team is marginally better than the other, it’s going to end up that way. It doesn’t mean you’re primed and ready to win state.”

Even so, Helton was also glad to see his Falcons pumped up.

Live Oak struggled through an uncharacteristic 2-9 campaign in 2019. For a school that has won four state championships in just 11 seasons of the program’s existence, a losing season seems way off.

“We didn’t have a very good record. But if you get under the hood, you see that six of our losses were manageable scores that could’ve gone either way,” Helton said. “And we were doing that on the backs of sophomores.”