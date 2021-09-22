High school notebook: Live Oak living in the now

Just as the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, we as football fans tend to look at successful football teams in September and assume they’re unstoppable juggernauts.
Such is the case with the Live Oak Falcons, who are currently 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in TAPPS Division II by sixmanfootball.com. Going into this season, the idea surfaced that Live Oak could be moving toward 11-man football in the near future because of the numbers in the school and athletic program.
It would be easy to connect the dots from the growing program to winning on the strength of outstanding depth. While the Falcons currently have 20 players in their high school football program — good participation for a six-man school — there’s still plenty of room in the locker room.
Live Oak head football coach and athletic director Brice Helton said his team’s strength is having a big group of seniors with a wealth of varsity playing experience. And yet he still faces the same challenges as any coach in the fall. This week, the Falcons host their homecoming game versus Ovilla Christian, so he’s hoping his players won’t be distracted by the festivities.
Earlier this season, Live Oak throttled Blum, 52-0. The Bobcats won the UIL 1A DI state title in 2019 and went to the state semifinals last year. The Falcons’ lopsided win over Blum earned them enormous street cred. But Helton said he didn’t have to tap the breaks with his team.
“Blum was missing a couple of players and that game was not what we expected,” Helton said. “Our players are doing a good job of paying attention to what we’re doing. That game wasn’t as much of an eye-opener for us.”
Oddly enough, despite an average margin of victory of 47.5 points, Helton said he and his team have been talking about putting opponents away earlier.
As for Live Oak’s move to 11-man in the short term, that’s not as clear cut as it appears from the outside either. Helton said the school could start playing 11-man football at the junior high level in 2022. Currently, the Falcons have 25 seventh and eighth graders playing football, which is more than they have in four classes in high school level.
There’s unofficial talk about the high school going to 11-man in 2026. But the school might have to choose a path before that. Helton said Live Oak can either upgrade its current six-man football field with turf and permanent stands and a press box, or wait and use that funding for an 11-man field. A decision has not been made at this point.
For now, the Falcons are focused on homecoming night. The school is bringing in food trucks for concessions, including the Helton family’s Gelato Mio ice cream mobile, as well as setting up a live stream viewing area on the practice field.
“Our school is (kindergarten through 12th grade) and a lot of the families bring younger kids and let them run around on the practice field,” Helton said. “So we’ll have a big inflatable screen over there. Anything to get the community to show up.”
Bare claims Granger championship title
Midway golfer Brayden Bare added to his trophy case by winning an individual title at the Bart Granger Invitational last week at Pecan Valley Golf Course in Fort Worth.
Bare, who won Class 6A Region II medalist honors as a junior last spring and helped the Panthers earn a team spot in the state tournament, shot 7-under-par 203 to win the individual championship flight on Friday and Saturday.
The Bart Granger Invitational, a 52-team event, is the largest invitational high school tournament in the state. Bare’s performance over 54 holes led Midway to a ninth-place team finish in the championship flight. The field was separated into two 26-team flights after the first 36 holes on Friday.
Midway posted a team score of 39-over 879. Hamilton High School from Chandler, Ariz., won the team championship flight at 5-under 835. Houston Memorial was the top finishing team from the state of Texas, seven shots back of Hamilton.
Bare edged Memorial’s Tyler Gardner by one stroke for the individual medalist title in that flight.
Midway’s Corbin Null recorded a 54-hole score of 1-over 211 for a top-20 finish. Other Panther scores included Ryan Jones (226), Reagan Jones (240) and Joe Nesbitt (244).
Dogs’ Lorenz wins statewide award
McGregor quarterback Chad Lorenz became the latest Central Texas athlete to claim Built Ford Tough Player of the Week honors on Wednesday,
Lorenz, who rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns with 12 passing yards and six tackles on defense, was singled out as the top 3A performer.
“Chad is one of the toughest ball carriers to bring down that I have seen in my 25 years of coaching," McGregor coach Mike Shields told the Built Ford Tough folks.
Lorenz joins Frost running back John Hendricks and Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert in winning the award for their respective classifications so far this season.
Lion, Cougar pounce on POTW
Teague running back Kymani Johnson and China Spring safety Isaiah Williams won the offensive and defensive player of the week polls at WacoTrib.com this week.
Johnson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 27-18 win over Buffalo. Williams returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three tackles in the Cougars’ 47-7 triumph over Lampasas.
The WacoTrib.com player of the week polls are created from the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can send nominees for the honor roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com. However, Trib reporters will not answer questions about poll voting.