High school notebook: Live Oak living in the now

“Blum was missing a couple of players and that game was not what we expected,” Helton said. “Our players are doing a good job of paying attention to what we’re doing. That game wasn’t as much of an eye-opener for us.”

Oddly enough, despite an average margin of victory of 47.5 points, Helton said he and his team have been talking about putting opponents away earlier.

As for Live Oak’s move to 11-man in the short term, that’s not as clear cut as it appears from the outside either. Helton said the school could start playing 11-man football at the junior high level in 2022. Currently, the Falcons have 25 seventh and eighth graders playing football, which is more than they have in four classes in high school level.

There’s unofficial talk about the high school going to 11-man in 2026. But the school might have to choose a path before that. Helton said Live Oak can either upgrade its current six-man football field with turf and permanent stands and a press box, or wait and use that funding for an 11-man field. A decision has not been made at this point.

For now, the Falcons are focused on homecoming night. The school is bringing in food trucks for concessions, including the Helton family’s Gelato Mio ice cream mobile, as well as setting up a live stream viewing area on the practice field.