Following an 18-win season in 2022, the Live Oak boys’ basketball team made history in 2023 with 31 wins. The Falcons’ season came to an end last Saturday with a loss to St. Francis in the regional championship, only their third loss of the year.

Although the loss was a tough one, Live Oak head coach Kyle Combs noted it still meant a lot to the team to reach that point of the postseason, especially after defeating New Braunfels Christian Academy, the team that knocked them out of the 2022 playoff in the area round.

“They were another team that we got beat by in the area championship, so we matched up with them again this year and that put us in the regional championship against St. Francis,” Combs said. “We just come in with that same mindset. Next year, we should get to the regional championship and we should win that, and so now we’re thinking we should be at state next year. It was a tough loss.

“They’re a really, really good team. But at the same time, we were freshmen last year, and we weren’t really ready for the moment. This year, we felt we were more ready. And so we think that tough games only prepare us for the future.”

The future does look bright for Live Oak, which relied on a core group of sophomores to produce this season, bolstered by highlight performances out of Tristan Wilson and Levi Taylor. Wilson averaged 14.2 points per game as well as 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. For Combs, Wilson was just as valuable creating shots for his teammates as he was scoring them himself.

“The thing that impressed me most about Tristan is obviously he’s our best player and he’s number one on everyone’s scouting report,” Combs said. “So he still gets his points, which everybody’s going to talk about, but I was really proud that he also averaged four assists a game. And I think that was double what he averaged last year. And so he really did a good job of finding his teammates and creating shots for them.”

Meanwhile Taylor and sophomore guard Wes Snowden made their presence known from the corners, both shooting at 38 percent from beyond the arc.

“Everybody loves corner 3s in basketball. [Levi] shot 50 percent from the corners,” Combs said. “So we knew if we could get him a corner 3 it was going, in flip of a coin, and that’s great basketball. He shoots probably more shots than almost anybody, him and Wes Snowden. We have the shooting machines at the gym and they both come in early and shoot every morning or come in late at night.”

Heading into the offseason, Combs is excited not only to get better on the court but also to build bonds off the hardwood. The Falcons plan on doing team camp over the summer as well as taking a mission trip to Jamaica.

“I love the offseason. I love seeing our guys get in the gym and get to work to get better,” Combs said. “I think that’s why the summertime is exciting, just to get that team bonding and learn how to love one another and then love others too. I think that was an underrated part of our season, how strong our culture really was.”

Four Centex girls teams heading to regionals

Call them the Final Four, who are trying to make a Final Four.

Make sense? It does for the girls basketball teams at La Vega, Connally, Fairfield and Aquilla. They’re the last four remaining teams in Central Texas remaining in the playoffs. And each has the goal of tacking on two more wins, so they can reach next week’s UIL state tournament and be among the final four teams in their classification playing in the state.

La Vega and Connally are both headed to the Region III-4A tournament at Bryan High School after nabbing regional quarterfinal wins earlier in the week. The district rivals could potentially play one another for a state berth on Saturday, but they’ll have some work to do first.

Third-ranked La Vega (34-5) will meet a familiar nemesis when it takes on No. 7 Hardin-Jefferson (32-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional semis. The Hawks have knocked out the Lady Pirates from the postseason each of the past two years, in the regional final in 2021 (67-61) and in the region semis last season (69-53).

La Vega has been on a mission all season and wants nothing more than a measure of payback. The Lady Pirates have smoked all comers in the playoffs thus far, beating Jarrell, 83-13; stomping Houston Yates, 123-20; and handling Marble Falls, 63-33.

Connally (27-9) made some history with its 52-49 win over district rival Salado on Monday. As far as head coach Gil Beckham and girls coordinator Lisa Baucom could tell, it clinched the first regional tournament appearance in program history for the Lady Cadets.

They’ll try to keep the good vibes flowing when they meet Madisonville (33-4) in the late region semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday. The winners of the La Vega-HJ game and the Connally-Madisonville game will duel for the regional title and a state berth at 1 p.m. Saturday.

One team that shouldn’t be fazed at all by the regional stage is Class 3A’s No. 1-ranked Fairfield (36-2). The Lady Eagles haven’t had any issues getting past that high-level competition in recent years, as they’re aiming for their fourth straight state tournament appearance this season and third title in the past four seasons.

Fairfield will take on Hitchcock in the Region III-3A semis at 6 p.m. Friday at Midway High School. If the Lady Eagles win that one, they’ll play again in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Rice-Kountze winner.

Meanwhile, what a season it’s been for Aquilla (28-5). The Lady Cougars clinched their spot in the Region IV-1A tournament with a 27-16 win over Slocum on Tuesday in Mart.

The Lady Cougars boast one of the stingiest defenses in all of 1A, allowing just 26.7 points per game on average on the season. They’ve given up just 23, 19 and 16 in the playoffs thus far.

Aquilla’s next action will come at 8 p.m. Thursday against D’Hanis in the regional semis at the Burger Complex in Austin. Should the Lady Cougars win that one, they’ll play the Neches-Rocksprings winner at noon Saturday for the regional title. Aquilla has never reached the girls basketball state tournament in program history.

The GOAT of tennis families lives in Groesbeck

When you think of Groesbeck High School tennis, you think of the Longbotham family.

Their sterling reputation extends far beyond the city limits of that Limestone County community. As such, the United States Tennis Association has honored the Longbothams as the winner of their 2023 Texas Family of the Year Award.

In 1963, Tom Longbotham, an avid tennis player who had won doubles titles in high school, helped Groesbeck build its first tennis courts. The following year his son, Jim, joined the Groesbeck tennis team.

Jim later became the Goats’ coach and built one of the more successful programs in the state. He had a 25-year string of state qualifiers and produced five individual state champions in addition to future college coaches and tennis pros.

Jim’s youngest daughter Megan is a former USTA Texas staff member who still works with the organization as a volunteer at the section and national levels. His other daughter Lauren spent two decades as a college tennis coach at SMU and Auburn before taking up her dad’s old post as Goats head coach in 2021. Lauren and her husband Stephen co-founded the Groesbeck Tennis Academy, which aims to provide tennis resources and instruction to rural communities throughout Central Texas.

Established in 1975, the USTA Texas Family of the Year Award is given out annually to a family that best contributes to the growth and promotion of the sport of tennis in Texas.