High school notebook: Lorena boys, Fairfield girls still dancing in 3A hoops playoffs

Even though Fairfield has run its playoff opponents ragged, Whitaker has plenty of respect for these new 3A combatants. She didn’t really know much about the teams she’d be facing at this level, but she has come to the conclusion that plenty are well-coached and tough as nails.

“We knew that we were going to come in 3A this year and we don’t have a lot of experience playing 3A teams. We didn’t really know what to expect, but in 3A these teams are extremely fundamental,” she said. “We kind of bring some athleticism to it, so it’s a little bit different look than a lot of 3A teams. We’re trying to get the fundamental part down too, but a lot of times our athleticism is what helps us through these games.”

So, can Fairfield repeat? It’ll first need to get past Bishop (28-1) on Saturday in Houston to sew up a spot in the 3A final next week at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Normally, that’s where these semifinal games would be, too, but in the age of COVID much has changed.

Still, Whitaker has tried to steadily remind her team that getting here is still a very big deal.