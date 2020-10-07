High school notebook: Lorena golfer grabs early-season medal

Lorena junior golfer John Mann kept the ball in the fairway and made it an easy day on the course on Monday.

A pretty good day too as Mann posted a score of 3-over-par 73 to win the individual title at the Waxahachie Invitational at Waxahachie Country Club.

“I think I only missed one fairway all day,” Mann said. “That’s what set me apart.”

Playing as an individual in his first high school tournament of the season, Mann bested players who mostly came from Class 5A and 6A schools.

Mann spoke with the Trib back in April after the UIL had shut down spring sports in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he was alone on the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course driving range working on his game despite not knowing what the rest of his sophomore season would bring.

Although school golf was called off and championships weren’t played in the spring, Mann kept working throughout the summer and leading up to his first school tournament of the fall.

“This summer I didn’t want to pay any (American Junior Golf Association tour) fees because I didn’t know what the protocols would be and I didn’t feel like my game was as good,” Mann said. “So I spent that time just breaking down my game.”