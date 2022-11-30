High school notebook: Lorena hoops tournament features loads of local flavor

Lorena boys’ basketball coach Matt Jackson wasn’t expecting to have so many bodies on his roster before December even dawned.

But he’s not complaining. “We’re figuring some things out,” Jackson said, chuckling.

The reinforcements who came over from Lorena’s football team should come in handy as the seventh-ranked Leopards (4-0) host the 17th annual Vicki Mitchell-Lauren Timmons Memorial Basketball Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

The three-day tournament will feature 12 teams in the boys’ division, along with six in the girls’ division. The latter will take on more of a classic, mini-tourney format rather than a full-on tournament.

Jackson is pumped about the field of teams signed up for the boys’ bracket, which includes a healthy dash of local flavor. The teams are broken up into four pools of three teams each. Pool A features China Spring, Rapoport Academy and Burnet, Pool B includes the host Leopards alongside Groesbeck and Hillsboro, Pool C consists of Jarrell, Robinson and Alamo Heights, while Pool D includes Lake Belton, Whitney and Liberty Hill.

Each team will play two games of pool play, facing off against both of the other teams in their pool, before splitting into gold, silver and bronze brackets, based on their records in pool play. The championship games in all three brackets are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Lorena’s main gym, its auxiliary gym and its middle school gym, respectively.

The competition should be fierce, Jackson said, especially considering the participation of 5A playoff programs like Lake Belton, Liberty Hill and Alamo Heights, who combined for 68 wins last season.

“I’m looking forward to definitely getting challenged, figuring out the areas where we’re weaker and attacking those,” said Lorena’s Jackson.

On the girls’ side, the Rodney Gee-coached Lady Leopards are off to a 7-2 start to the season and ranked 14th in Class 3A. But they’ll also face some hearty competition, as the rest of the field includes Belton, Robinson, Brownwood, Ellison and Troy.

Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine

In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads.

Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of a wide range of scouts.

Bell made 122 tackles this season for the Bulldogs, including 70 solo stops. He also added nine tackles for losses, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, plus 413 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense. The 5-10, 195-pound linebacker was the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2021 as a freshman.

Temple’s Harrison-Pilot soaring to All-American Game

The Army can always use a good pilot, and Temple senior utility player Mikal Harrison-Pilot is a highly skilled one.

Harrison-Pilot will play for the West team in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Harrison-Pilot (6-0, 190) stands out as one of the state’s top uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2023. He holds offers from a slew of schools, and last May he narrowed his top five choices to Texas, TCU, Cal, Houston and Oklahoma.

As a senior for the Wildcats in 2022, he made 48 catches for 978 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for five TDs and threw for two more.

Unbeaten opponents await Centex playoff teams

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, right? How about this: To stay perfect, you’ve got to beat the perfect.

Perhaps it shouldn’t really be a surprise when you reach Week 15 of the season, but all four of the remaining Central Texas football teams still playing will face undefeated opponents this week.

Of course, three of those four Centex teams are also undefeated. The only one that isn’t is No. 1-ranked and defending Class 4A Div. I state champion China Spring, which lost to the reigning TAPPS state champion Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16, back on Sept. 23.

All four of the Centex teams are the higher-ranked team in their respective fourth-round matchups.

China Spring (12-1) will face No. 4 Anna (13-0) in the regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Crowley. Down in Class 2A Div. I, No. 3 Crawford (13-0) meets No. 7 Tolar (13-0) in its regional final duel, 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson.

In Class 2A Div. II, it’s another battle of unbeatens when No. 1 Mart (13-0) faces unranked Lovelady (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.

And, finally, in the six-man state semifinals, No. 1 Abbott (13-0) draws No. 7 Mertzon Irion County (12-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Early. It marks the third straight game against an unbeaten opponent for Abbott, which defeated Gordon and Union Hill the last two rounds.

Waco ISD opens gates to TAPPS state games

Since 2017, Waco has served as the mecca of private school sports in Texas, and that will continue this weekend, as the TAPPS state championship football games return to town.

Waco ISD Stadium will host seven games from Thursday to Saturday, crowning TAPPS state champs in both the six-man and 11-man divisions.

On Thursday, it’ll be a six-man extravaganza. The Div. III game kicks things off at 11 a.m. between Bulverde Bracken Christian and Longview Christian Heritage, followed by the Div. II game at 2 p.m. between Fort Worth Covenant Classical and Pasadena First Baptist, and culminating with Logos Prep vs. Hill Country Christian in the Div. I six-man final at 7 p.m.

The 11-man games follow on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Fort Bend Christian and Tyler All Saints will tangle in the Div. II final at noon, followed by the Div. I final between Plano Prestonwood Christian and Dallas Parish Episcopal at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s contests pit Lubbock Christian against Shiner St. Paul Catholic at noon in the Div. IV final, while Dallas Christian and Cypress Christian meet in the Div. III final at 7 p.m.