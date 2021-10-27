High school notebook: Lorena runners keep pedal down, win region

The tried and true wisdom is that a good district can prepare a team for the playoffs. The Lorena girls’ cross country squad knows that doesn’t just apply in football or basketball.

Lorena, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas, held off third-ranked McGregor to win the District 17 title a couple of weeks ago.

So the Leopards knew what they were running for at regionals.

The Leopards had five runners place 26th or better as they posted a score of 52 at the 3A Region III meet on Monday in Huntsville. Lorena finished well in front of second-place McGregor and both Central Texas cross country teams will move on to the UIL state meet on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.

“The expectation was to go in there and compete,” Lorena cross country coach Matt Jackson said. “The girls came off a really strong district performance and really wanted to go do that.”

This marks the third straight season Lorena has sent its girls' team to the state cross country meet, but the first regional championship.