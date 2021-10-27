High school notebook: Lorena runners keep pedal down, win region

The tried and true wisdom is that a good district can prepare a team for the playoffs. The Lorena girls’ cross country squad knows that doesn’t just apply in football or basketball.
Lorena, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas, held off third-ranked McGregor to win the District 17 title a couple of weeks ago.
So the Leopards knew what they were running for at regionals.
The Leopards had five runners place 26th or better as they posted a score of 52 at the 3A Region III meet on Monday in Huntsville. Lorena finished well in front of second-place McGregor and both Central Texas cross country teams will move on to the UIL state meet on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.
“The expectation was to go in there and compete,” Lorena cross country coach Matt Jackson said. “The girls came off a really strong district performance and really wanted to go do that.”
This marks the third straight season Lorena has sent its girls' team to the state cross country meet, but the first regional championship.
Leopards junior Addison Sykora led the way by winning the regional individual gold medal. Sykora covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes, 3.6 seconds. She was 21 seconds in front of Esmerelda Garcia of Wallis Brazos in second place. West’s Makayla Pavelka finished third at 12:38.4 to earn a place in the state meet. Other Central Texas state qualifiers from that meet included Cameron Yoe’s Logan Pevehouse in seventh and Troy’s Josephine Peters in 14th.
Lorena’s regional championship lineup was made up of Sykora in first place, freshman Avery Heard in fifth, senior Chloe Tigelaar in ninth, sophomore Jasmine Medina in 23rd, senior Rebekah Holle in 26th, freshman Madilyn Landry in 28th and freshman Jessica Medina in 29th, with the top five representing the scoring runners.
McGregor was led by three runners in the top 30. Kyndall Houchin paced the group in 15th, followed by Pilar Perez in 25th and Selene Castro in 27th.
Central Texans swept the individual crowns in the 3A Region III meet as Cameron Yoe’s Nathan Evans won the boys’ race with a time of 16:38.5 over the 5,000-meter course. He was just under four seconds ahead of Ryan Porte of Eustace in second place. The McGregor boys also earned a place at state by finishing second and Yoe punched its ticket as well in fourth. Troy’s Carlos Jose Cortez (13th) and Riesel’s Marshall Eggerman (17th) and Michael Martinez (19th) earned state berths.
In UIL cross country, the top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on the top four teams advance to state.
Midway’s Reeve Tarter claimed a spot in the 6A boys’ state meet on Nov. 6 in Round Rock. Tarter finished 10th in the 6A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park in Mansfield on Monday. Tarter clocked a personal-best time of 16:02.9 over the 5,000-meter course.
The Axtell girls’ team finished third in the 2A Region III meet for a state berth. Karis Dieterich and Shandy Jenkins finished fourth and eighth, respectively, to lead the Longhorns. Moody’s Katelyn Hale came in 13th to qualify for state individually.
Also at the 2A Region III meet, Moody’s Cooper Staton finished off an impressive four days of athletics. Staton caught a school-record 21 passes in a game as the Bearcats played Bruceville-Eddy on Friday. Then he qualified for state by finishing fifth at regionals on Monday. Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson finished seventh, Rapoport’s Marco Cunningham placed eighth and Crawford’s Skye Robb took 10th as all advanced to state.
In 4A Region III, Robinson senior Rachael Hartley claimed third place individually to lead Central Texas. Also qualifying for state were La Vega senior Chloe McLellan in 12th and junior Hadley Phillips of China Spring in 15th. All three runners were state qualifiers in 2020 as well.
Aquilla’a Abigail Huffhines and Makayla Bowman finished third and ninth, respectively, to earn state berths from the 1A Region IV girls’ race. On the boys’ side, Hubbard’s Michael Ryman claimed the final individual state meet berth by finishing 20th.
Stacks, Gutshall win Week 9 honors
Teague QB Luke Stacks and Lorena defensive lineman Joe Gutshall notched victories the WacoTrib.com player of the week poll.
Stacks passed for 214 yards and rushed for 115 to lead Teague to a win over rival Fairfield. He garnered 66% of the vote to finish ahead of Gatesville QB Wesley Brown for offensive player of the week.
Gutshall was a disruptive force in Lorena’s win over Cameron Yoe. He had three tackles for losses and a pair of sacks, then picked up more than 850 votes to edge out Gatesville’s Hayden Mooney for defensive player of the week.
The player of the week polls are made up from the weekly Honor Roll in Sunday's Trib. Coaches can send nominations for the Honor Roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Volleyball Super Centex nominations sought
Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the 28th annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.
Nominations should include a player's classification, height, position, statistics, and any awards or honors she has won. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Nominations may be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. Coaches whose seasons are ongoing may send along playoff pairing information to the same email, or by tagging the Trib with the information on Twitter.