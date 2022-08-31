High School Notebook: Lorena, West to face off in playoff-level matchup

It would have been a matchup written for the big screen had Lorena met West in the state championship last year. The way the playoffs stacked up, it would have been the only situation in which the two Central Texas teams could have faced each other in the postseason.

But alas, the Trojans were felled by Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon was defeated by Brock, and Brock took the loss to the Leopards, who despite dropping their first two non-district games finished the season on a 14-win tear.

Now the much-anticipated Top 10 matchup between No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West is finally happening, and given the support boasted by both communities, it’s likely to be standing room-only at Trojan Stadium.

“I think it makes it a playoff type atmosphere,” said West head coach David Woodard. “Both of our communities are really supportive of our kids and our programs, so it’s exciting to be playing a game like that. It’s a big game for us to prepare for our district races. It’s the last non-district game for us before we start district, so it’s a big game for a lot of reasons.”

Coming off a season-opening loss to China Spring, another defending state champion, Lorena is facing its second Top 10 team in a row. But playing quality opponents early is just what Biles wants for his team, in order to expose weaknesses before their impact is irreversible.

“The reason you play good people is hopefully it forces your kids to play at that level every time they come out,” Biles said. “I think it’s important to play as many quality teams as you possibly can for that basic reason, otherwise your kids can get into that, ‘Well, we have to play real hard because of this team, and then we don’t have to play hard.’ We’ve got to eliminate that. They need to come out and play as hard as they possibly can every Friday.”

Something that both Woodard and Biles can agree upon and attest to is that playing a tough non-district schedule allows a team time to work on its weaknesses before they come up in district or even farther on in the postseason. Playing in a nine-team district, the Trojans get just two weeks to figure that out.

“I think when you play teams like this you learn a lot about yourself — what you can and what you can’t do and what you really need to work on,” Woodard said. “Good teams expose those things that you need to work on, that you’re not very good at. We learned a lot from our game against Godley last week. I’m sure we’ll learn a lot from this game week against Lorena as we move to district and get started hoping to compete for a district championship.”

One thing is for sure, no matter the winner, it’ll be a matchup to rival a box of Czech Stop kolaches.

No. 10 Marlin (0-1) at No. 2 Mart (1-0)

Breakdown: It’s safe to say that Mart will enter the weekend with a bit of a spring in its step, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers will let their guard down against Marlin. Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman noted that while they had to be doing some things right after posting a 54-0 win against Paris Chisum, his team still has work to do.

“It’ll be totally different than what we played last week,” Hoffman said. “You know, Marlin, a semifinal team from last year, they spread you out and get the ball to their playmakers. They've got tons of speed. It’ll be a challenge to match that speed. So, we’re hoping that we’re up for the test and it should be a fun night.”

The Bulldogs are looking at things from the opposite side of the aisle, having dropped the season opener, 48-31, to Crockett. Marlin head coach Ruben Torres is looking to have a clean game on both sides of the ball against a well-organized and physical team in Mart.

“Their offensive and defensive lines really stand out,” Torres said. “I know Coach Hoffman has gone on record as saying this could be, when it's all said and done, the two best offensive and defensive lines he's ever had, and when you watch them on film that definitely shows up without question.”

Both teams will have one less day to prepare for each other, however, as a shortage in officials has moved the game up to Thursday, to be played at 8 p.m. after a 4:30 junior varsity contest. Marlin will also lose its home field advantage with Mart taking over hosting duties.

“It’s not Mart’s fault and it’s not Marlin’s fault,” Torres said. “Logistically, just with the JV game being played and the availability of the officials we had to move it to Thursday. It is what it is. We don’t ever want to cheat kids out of a game and not having them go out there and not have the ability to compete.”

Lone Star Cup presentations set for Panthers, Leopards

The UIL announced trophy presentation dates for the 2022 Lone Star Cup winners, which include two Centex teams in Lorena and Abbott.

Trophies will be given on site by representatives from the UIL and the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance on Sept. 23 during Lorena’s home game against Cameron Yoe and Abbott’s home game against Avalon.

“The UIL Lone Star Cup rewards the best overall academic, athletic and music programs in the state of Texas,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in a press release. “To win, every student, teacher and coach across all areas of UIL competition must contribute. The winning schools and communities should be proud of this outstanding achievement.”

Career milestone for Troy player

Troy volleyball player Kaycee Cavanaugh has put together quite a career thus far, and she has the numbers to prove it.

The junior outside hitter, a two-time Super Centex honoree, reached the 100-block plateau for her career last week in a sweep over Mexia. That meant Cavanaugh has surpassed 1,000 kills, 1,000 digs, 100 aces and now 100 blocks for her career, as she had previously reached those other milestones.

Off to a solid start to the season, Cavanaugh and the Trojanettes will play at China Spring on Friday.

Honors come for La Vega, Teague, Abbott players

La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award.

Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition.

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting on wacotrib.com through Wednesday's deadline.

Teague's Rice picked up 57 percent of the OPOW voting. Rice had six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Teague's 38-29 loss to Rockdale last week, along with 183 all-purpose yards.

La Vega's Brown nabbed 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a 34-7 win by the Pirates over Kennedale. He tallied 47 percent of the DPOW vote, compared to 39 percent for second-place Gus Crain of West.

Abbott's Sustala rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 60-18 win over Blum. Sustala grabbed 67% of the six-man voting.