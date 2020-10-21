High school notebook: Mart will start busy week with Monday night football

Are you ready for some football?
Earlier this week, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs took the field on an early Monday evening to play the Buffalo Bills as part of the COVID-19 season. Risk mitigation, contact tracing and all the other imposed problems of 2020 have caused football teams at all levels to live with flexible schedules.
Next Monday it’s the defending Class 2A Division II state champion Mart Panthers’ turn.
Positive COVID-19 tests and/or exposures at several schools in District 10-2A D-II have caused that loop to go into a revolving schedule in which teams play every five days to try to complete the regular-season.
Therefore, Mart will host Wortham at 6 p.m. on Monday night.
Then the Panthers, who are currently ranked No. 1 in 2A D-II, will immediately start getting ready to host Bremond at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
If there’s one place that’s likely to embrace two games in a week, especially Monday night football and a Halloween game, it’s the small-school football hotbed of Mart.
“You play on Tuesdays and Fridays during basketball and baseball, so these kids have done that before,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “You play a game and get right into the prep for the next game and go from there. We’re just happy to be playing, period.”
The Panthers (7-0, 3-0 in district) are striving to win their fourth consecutive state championship. The district title can be sewn up next week and, if all goes according to the current plan, the Bremond game will mark the end of the regular season.
Hoffman said he considered scheduling a nondistrict game for Nov. 6, the last Friday night before the playoffs start, but decided against it.
Instead, Mart will focus on going 2-0 next week.
“The difference is going to be coming to school on Tuesday, the day after a game,” Hoffman said. “We normally would not practice. We would watch film and do those types of things. We’re going to start back over and have a Monday practice. We won’t go very long.”
One thing that helps Mart is that the Panthers were originally scheduled to play Bremond on Oct. 9, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases at Bremond that popped up on Oct. 7. So Mart has already done much of the work in preparing a game plan for the Tigers.
Along with juggling the practice schedule and keeping up the normal routine for middle school and junior varsity squads, Hoffman planned to mix in scouting the Bremond at Wortham game on Wednesday night.
“We’ll kind of see if they’re doing anything different,” Hoffman said. “We pretty much have our game plan for them.”
Vanguard lifts team tennis state title
The Vanguard Vikings claimed the inaugural TAPPS Division II team tennis state championship by winning a series of matches against Arlington Grace Prep, Laredo St. Augustine and Grapevine Faith on Monday and Tuesday in Round Rock.
In the final match on Tuesday, Vanguard’s McKenna Lowrey, Zach Henry, James Merchant, Karissa Kuhl, Sarah Emerson and Grace Yoon all contributed points to a 5-1 win over Grapevine Faith. Lowrey won a girls’ singles match, 6-2, 6-2, and teamed with Kuhl to score a doubles point, 6-3, 6-4. Henry and Merchant each claimed boys’ singles points with straight-sets wins and Emerson and Yoon grasped a hard-fought 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 victory on the girls’ doubles court.
“This was special because when I came to Vanguard we didn’t have a girls’ team,” Vanguard coach Greta Knoll said. “To have the girls get points for us and push us forward meant a lot.”
Vanguard’s final win over Grapevine Faith followed a 5-4 decision against Laredo St. Augustine. Karch Knoll and Henry each won boys’ singles points and teamed up for a doubles win. Merchant and Ethan Marsh also won a boys’ doubles point and Knoll teamed with Emerson for a clinching mixed doubles victory in straight sets.
Vanguard opened the TAPPS Team Tennis state tournament on Monday by defeating Arlington Grace Prep, 5-1. Kuhl won a girls’ singles point and Henry and Knoll won boys’ singles matches. Lowrey teamed with Avery Haynes to claim a girls’ doubles point and the team of Aldo Ibarra and Hyrum Blackwelder notched a straight-sets win in boys’ doubles.
The Vikings were the only 3A competitors playing against larger schools from 4A and 5A in Division II.
Hrbacek chasing record
Running back Zach Hrbacek has already passed more than his share of statistical milestones in four seasons toting the rock for the Troy Trojans.
He’s got another big one in front of him.
With three games remaining in the regular season and a very likely playoff appearance, Hrbacek is ahead of pace to set the Central Texas career rushing record.
Former Cameron Yoe running back Traion Smith finished his high school career in 2015 with 7,625 yards, setting the current mark.
Hrbacek rushed for 578 yards as a freshman in 2017, 1,946 as a sophomore and 2,746 during his junior season in 2019. So far in 2020, he has 1,995 rushing yards gained, bringing his career total to 7,265. Hrbacek is 360 yards away from tying Smith.
It might not be as much a question of if he gets there as how soon.
Hrbacek is averaging 285 rushing yards per game this season. On Friday, Troy is scheduled to travel to Caldwell, which has a 2-5 record and has given up 45 points per game during its current five-game losing streak.
After that, Troy hosts Rockdale on Oct. 30 and finishes the regular season at Academy on Nov. 6.
Cougar earns Ford honor
Rosebud-Lott junior Jordan Landrum was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 2A on Wednesday.
Landrum caught six passes for 84 yards, intercepted two passes, returning one of them 67 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. His big plays elevated the Cougars to a 34-27 victory over Moody.
Landrum leads Central Texas with six interceptions so far this season.
Players of the Week
A pair of Mexia Blackcats swept the WacoTrib.com Players of the Week polls this week. Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley claimed the offensive honor, while defensive back Xavier Molina won the defensive distinction.
Wiley rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Mexia’s 40-28 victory over Van. He received 586 votes, besting Marlin’s Trajon Butler by 252 tallies.
Molina posted nine tackles, forced a fumble and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Mexia’s win. He got 433 votes and finished 213 votes in front of teammate Le’Marion Miller.
The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
