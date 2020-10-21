High school notebook: Mart will start busy week with Monday night football

The Panthers (7-0, 3-0 in district) are striving to win their fourth consecutive state championship. The district title can be sewn up next week and, if all goes according to the current plan, the Bremond game will mark the end of the regular season.

Hoffman said he considered scheduling a nondistrict game for Nov. 6, the last Friday night before the playoffs start, but decided against it.

Instead, Mart will focus on going 2-0 next week.

“The difference is going to be coming to school on Tuesday, the day after a game,” Hoffman said. “We normally would not practice. We would watch film and do those types of things. We’re going to start back over and have a Monday practice. We won’t go very long.”

One thing that helps Mart is that the Panthers were originally scheduled to play Bremond on Oct. 9, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases at Bremond that popped up on Oct. 7. So Mart has already done much of the work in preparing a game plan for the Tigers.

Along with juggling the practice schedule and keeping up the normal routine for middle school and junior varsity squads, Hoffman planned to mix in scouting the Bremond at Wortham game on Wednesday night.