High school notebook: Mart's all-time win total is a minor mystery

However, Forrest, who is a former Super Centex kicker as a player at Mart, would like to see more proof before accepting the Trib’s total. And he’s been studying it for a long time.

Forrest said on Tuesday that he started studying Panthers football history when he was in the eighth grade in the mid-1980s. Former Mart Herald editor John Selman sent him digging into the program’s history. One problem that presented itself, though, was that apparently a fire destroyed the school’s gym and may have wiped out the most accurate records.

That has left Smith and Forrest searching through newspaper microfilm to come up with the answer. That’s how they got to the 780 figure, which means Mart has a chance to reach win No. 800 by their count sometime next season.

Amarillo High will begin the 2020 season later this month with 792 all-time victories. That ranks No. 2 by the Smith-Forrest figure. But either way, Mart is fast on the heels of the Sandies. Less than three years ago, the Sandies had a 25-win lead on the Panthers and that number has been cut in half in that short time.

Since he started keeping track, Forrest has seen Mart do some amazing things on top of winning six state championships. Last season, by his count, the Panthers edged in front of Temple, which currently sits at 774 wins according to Texas Football.