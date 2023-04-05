For a high school golf coach, it’s always satisfying to see your team perform well and win district to advance on to regionals.

What you’d never expect is to advance two teams to that round.

Midway boys’ golf coach Keith Mikeska couldn’t have been happier about his program performed at last week’s District 12-6A tournament at Bear Ridge. Not only did the Panthers win the district title, but their second team or “B” team finished second in the team race, meaning Midway will send two five-player squads on to regionals.

“I’m very proud of the way they played,” Mikeska said. “It’s definitely a sign of some good depth. … Some of those young guys, the freshmen and sophomores, really played well for their first time competing at district.”

Midway’s “A” team carded rounds of 315 and 321 for a winning score of 636, while the second Panther squad went for scores of 318 and 340 to finish second at 658, 10 strokes ahead of third-place Hutto.

The Panthers placed five players among the top 10 individuals in the district. Junior Corbin Null, a Baylor commit, fired rounds of 77 and 73 for a 6-over 150, finishing as the silver medalist behind Dayne Bachmeyer of Pflugerville Weiss (72-74-146).

Midway junior Reagan Jones placed fourth (73-82-155), freshman Hayden Sipes (80-81-161) was tied for fifth, junior Joe Nesbitt placed eighth (82-81-163), and junior Cannon Carr fired his way to a 10th-place showing (80-85-165).

“We’ve been trying to promote healthy competition,” Mikeska said. “We’re still waiting on our depth to improve their scores some. We’ve got about eight or nine guys who can shoot in the low 80s, but for us to be real competitive statewide on the 6A level, we need some of those guys shooting 80 to bring it down to about 76 for next year.”

Midway will have to bring its “A” game to even advance one team through the regional round, given the quality of competition in Region II-6A, led by state power The Woodlands. But Mikeska is challenging his Panthers to do just that.

However the team scores come out, the coach believes that his top two players, Null and Jones, should absolutely be in the field for the UIL 6A State Tournament May 22-23 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

“Corbin has a stroke average of about 73, he’s an outstanding player and has really been the leader of this team the whole year,” Mikeska said. “My surprise guy is Reagan Jones, his stroke average is 75 to 76, which is really solid, really good, considering we’ve had to play in some nasty conditions at times. … Corbin and Reagan have a very, very realistic chance of advancing as medalists to the state tournament.”

The Region II-6A golf tournament is pegged for April 17-18 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M in College Station. That’s a change from the original (and more familiar to Midway) regional site of Bear Ridge Golf Club, but Mikeska said that the UIL and Bear Ridge agreed to move the tournament because of the drought conditions that have affected Bear Ridge’s fairways and greens.

“You know, golfers never blame themselves. That’s typical golfer mentality,” Mikeska said, chuckling. “I think the UIL and Bear Ridge handled it well. It’s a little late in the game, but you never want people to blame the golf course for why they didn’t advance. We’re just really at the beck and call of Mother Nature.”

Bishop Reicher searching for new coach, AD

Billy Overshown told the Tribune-Herald he has decided to take a break from coaching. Overshown, a former TCU football letterman, spent the past two years as the head football coach and athletic director at Bishop Reicher, producing a 4-20 record and consecutive TAPPS playoff appearances.

Gary Hall, Reicher’s head basketball coach, is currently serving as interim athletic director for the Cougars.

But the hunt is on for a full-time AD and full-time head football coach, who may or may not be the same person, said Michael Pennell, head of schools for Reicher. Pennell said that the search committee is actively reviewing resumes.

“Our hiring timeline is as soon as possible while finding a match between the candidate or candidates and our school’s mission,” Pennell said.

Local athletes flash skills at Texas Relays

Every spring, the Texas Relays stands out on the track and field calendar as one of the biggest meets in the country, not just the state. That goes for high school athletes, too.

At last week’s edition in Austin, several talented Central Texas athletes competed and performed well amid the high level of competition. You can make a convincing case that it’s even harder to win at Texas Relays than it is at the UIL state meet, considering that the UIL meet is broken up into classifications (6A, 5A, etc.) and also considering that it doesn’t feature any out-of-state performers.

For instance, the top three teams in the boys’ Div. II 4x400 relay at the Texas Relays were IMG Academy from Florida, Desert Vista from Phoenix and Long Beach Wilson from California.

Nevertheless, Central Texas still made its presence known. Cameron Yoe’s standout junior Yierra Flemings finished fifth in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.29. She also finished fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a 42.57 clocking.

Bosqueville’s Jaxson Bray cleared 16-2.75 in the boys’ pole vault to place fifth in a field filled with higher-classification opponents.

Marlin senior Praiyer Jones took fifth in the boys’ shot put, tossing 61-7. Jones has signed to compete for Louisiana-Lafayette’s track and field team on the college level.

Riesel rising in softball rankings

The Riesel softball team has climbed to No. 3 in the state in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll in Class 2A/1A.

Riesel is in the midst of a fantastic season, with a 22-2 overall record.

Defending state champion Crawford dipped to fourth in the poll after a recent non-district loss to Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Franklin, 8-4. But everyone knows not to count Crawford out come playoff time.

Other Centex teams in the state softball rankings include Dawson (No. 13) and Hubbard (No. 16) in 2A, Troy (No. 5) in 3A, Robinson (No. 20) in 4A, Lake Belton (No. 10) in 5A, and Midway (No. 6) in 6A.

Over on the baseball diamonds, Midway has ascended to No. 10 in Class 6A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll. China Spring comes in at No. 6 in Class 4A, while Troy is No. 10 in 3A. Three Centex teams dot the top 10 in 2A in No. 2 Bosqueville, No. 3 Valley Mills and No. 10 Axtell.